Anker on Tuesday expanded its range of audio products under sub-brand Soundcore by launching the Spirit and Spirit Pro earbuds. The new Bluetooth earbuds come with water resistance. They are also claimed to deliver up to 10 hours of non-stop music. While the Soundcore Spirit comes with IPX7 certification, the Spirit Pro has an IP68-certified build. The earbuds also come with ergonomically-designed EarTips. There is also passive noise cancellation to reduce ambient noise. Additionally, a three-button remote is available on the earbuds to let you switch between songs, or play or pause the active playlist with a touch of a button.

The Soundcore Spirit and Spirit Pro both come with customisable EarTips and EarWings. They also come with magnetic cable management. Anker's Soundcore has also provided 6mm composite drivers on both earbud models. The Spirit Pro also come with dual EQ modes and is designed to deliver up to 10 hours of playtime on a single charge. In contrast, the Spirit is touted to deliver up to eight hours of battery life. The Spirit Pro earbuds also have Soundcore's BassUp technology that is claimed to intensify low-frequency audio in real time to deliver an enhanced bass experience.

Soundcore has given passive noise cancellation on the Spirit earbuds that is designed to reduce ambient noise to some extent. There is also an adjustable neckband.

Anker Soundcore Spirit

Both the Soundcore Spirit and Spirit Pro come with SweatGuard protection. However, the Spirit Pro has an IP68-certified build, while the Spirit comes with IP67 certification.

In terms of connectivity, the Anker Soundcore Spirit Pro comes with Bluetooth v4.2 and support codecs such as aptX, AAC, and SBC. The Anker Soundcore Spirit, on the other hand, has Bluetooth v5.0 with AAC and SBC support. Both earbuds come with a Micro-USB port for charging support. Besides, they have the three-button remote control and a built-in microphone with a cVc call noise reduction technology.

The Soundcore Spirit come with a price tag of Rs. 4,999 in India, whereas the Spirit earbuds are priced at Rs. 3,999. Both models come bundled with small, medium, and large EarTips and EarWings, cable clip, shirt clip, and an 18-month warranty.