Technology News
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Anker Soundcore Spirit, Spirit Pro Bluetooth Earbuds With Up to 10 Hour Battery Life Launched in India

Anker Soundcore Spirit, Spirit Pro Bluetooth Earbuds With Up to 10-Hour Battery Life Launched in India

, 12 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Anker Soundcore Spirit, Spirit Pro Bluetooth Earbuds With Up to 10-Hour Battery Life Launched in India

Anker's Soundcore Spirit Pro come with built-in magnets to clip the earbuds around your neck

Highlights

  • Anker Soundcore Spirit Pro price in India has been set at Rs. 4,999
  • Anker Soundcore Spirit is priced at Rs. 3,999
  • Both earbuds come with ergonomically-designed EarTips and EarWings

Anker on Tuesday expanded its range of audio products under sub-brand Soundcore by launching the Spirit and Spirit Pro earbuds. The new Bluetooth earbuds come with water resistance. They are also claimed to deliver up to 10 hours of non-stop music. While the Soundcore Spirit comes with IPX7 certification, the Spirit Pro has an IP68-certified build. The earbuds also come with ergonomically-designed EarTips. There is also passive noise cancellation to reduce ambient noise. Additionally, a three-button remote is available on the earbuds to let you switch between songs, or play or pause the active playlist with a touch of a button.

The Soundcore Spirit and Spirit Pro both come with customisable EarTips and EarWings. They also come with magnetic cable management. Anker's Soundcore has also provided 6mm composite drivers on both earbud models. The Spirit Pro also come with dual EQ modes and is designed to deliver up to 10 hours of playtime on a single charge. In contrast, the Spirit is touted to deliver up to eight hours of battery life. The Spirit Pro earbuds also have Soundcore's BassUp technology that is claimed to intensify low-frequency audio in real time to deliver an enhanced bass experience.

Soundcore has given passive noise cancellation on the Spirit earbuds that is designed to reduce ambient noise to some extent. There is also an adjustable neckband.

anker soundcore spirit Anker Soundcore Spirit

Anker Soundcore Spirit

 

Both the Soundcore Spirit and Spirit Pro come with SweatGuard protection. However, the Spirit Pro has an IP68-certified build, while the Spirit comes with IP67 certification.

In terms of connectivity, the Anker Soundcore Spirit Pro comes with Bluetooth v4.2 and support codecs such as aptX, AAC, and SBC. The Anker Soundcore Spirit, on the other hand, has Bluetooth v5.0 with AAC and SBC support. Both earbuds come with a Micro-USB port for charging support. Besides, they have the three-button remote control and a built-in microphone with a cVc call noise reduction technology.

The Soundcore Spirit come with a price tag of Rs. 4,999 in India, whereas the Spirit earbuds are priced at Rs. 3,999. Both models come bundled with small, medium, and large EarTips and EarWings, cable clip, shirt clip, and an 18-month warranty.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Anker Soundcore Spirit Pro price in India, Anker Soundcore Spirit Pro specifications, Anker Soundcore Spirit Pro, Soundcore Spirit Pro, Anker Soundcore Spirit price in India, Anker Soundcore Spirit specifications, Anker Soundcore Spirit, Soundcore Spirit, Anker, Soundcore
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
World Wide Web Turns 30: A Look at the Development of the Internet
Huawei Mate 20 Series Reaches 10 Million Sales in Five Months of Launch
Pricee
Anker Soundcore Spirit, Spirit Pro Bluetooth Earbuds With Up to 10-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 6 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Huawei Watch GT With 2-Week Battery Life Launched in India
  2. Android Q Beta to Be Available to More Smartphones
  3. WhatsApp Temporarily Banning Users of Third-Party WhatsApp Apps
  4. Samsung Takes on Xiaomi With Online-Only 4K UHD TVs Starting at Rs. 41,990
  5. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy M30 Review
  7. OnePlus Announces Winner of New OxygenOS Feature Challenge
  8. Nokia 6.2 Price said to Be Similar to Nokia 6.1, Release Date Tipped
  9. Redmi 7 Launch Set for March 18, Company Reveals Design in Teaser Image
  10. Oppo Reno With 10x Zoom, Snapdragon 710 SoC, 48-Megapixel Camera Leaked
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.