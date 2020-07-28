Anker Soundcore Space NC active noise cancelling wireless headphones are now available on Flipkart for Rs. 10,999. The company claims that the headphones offer up to 20-hour playtime, and are available in black and grey colour option. The ear cups are made up of memory foam for comfort, and there's a metal headband for flexibility, the company says. The headphone can be folded for storage in the hard-shell travel case which comes included in the box.

According to Anker, the headphones are equipped with hybrid active noise cancellation technology that can reduce ambient sound by up to 96 percent. These are fitted with customised 40mm drivers and deliver tuned sound with deep bass. Further, the Space NC headphones are said to deliver up to 20 hours of playtime with active noise cancellation when used wirelessly, or 50 hours when used wired. They are now available to buy via Flipkart.

The right ear cup has a touchpad for functions like play/pause, volume control and skip tracks, which can be controlled by taps and swipes. The headphones come with a built-in microphone, and are equipped with Bluetooth 5.0. The device comes with an 18-month warranty. Soundcore by Anker says that it is planning to strengthen its audio product portfolio, and shall add two new SKUs by mid-August.

Earlier this year, the company launched the Icon Mini portable wireless speaker for Rs. 1,999. The speaker is IP67-rated for dust and water resistance, and the brand says it delivers eight hours of runtime on a full charge. Other products that are available in India include the Soundcore Liberty True Wireless earphones for Rs. 9,999, and ‘Life Note' True Wireless Bluetooth earphones with a total of up to 40 hours of battery life for Rs. 2,999. Both the products are available for purchase on Flipkart.

