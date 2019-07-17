Technology News
  • Anker Soundcore Model Zero Wireless Speaker Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 17,999

Anker Soundcore Model Zero Wireless Speaker Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 17,999

The Model Zero is big, beautiful, and IPX5-rated.

Updated: 17 July 2019 13:58 IST
The Anker Soundcore Model Zero is Hi-Res Audio certified

Highlights
  • The Anker Soundcore Model Zero is rated IPX5 for water-resistance
  • You also get dual-Bluetooth connectivity and a 6,700mAh battery
  • The speaker weighs 1.95kg

Despite fighting it out in a crowded audio space against many other brands such as Boat, JBL and Bose, Anker Soundcore is a popular option for Bluetooth speakers among users primarily because of the brand's reputation and goodwill. The latest launch from Anker Soundcore is the Model Zero wireless speaker, which has been launched in India, priced at Rs. 17,999. The premium wireless speaker is available now in a single colour option of black on Amazon, as well as via other leading retail stores across India.

The Anker Soundcore Model Zero is a premium option that is priced considerably higher than the recently launched MotionQ speaker from the same brand. The Model Zero has an interesting design with the top serving as a handle to carry the speaker around. The speaker is Hi-Res Audio certified, and has its transducers designed by Scanspeak, which is said to develop superior-quality drivers for audio reproduction. There is a multi-driver setup, with a combination of dedicated full-range drivers, tweeters and bass radiator.

The speaker is also IPX5-rated for water resistance, and features dual-Bluetooth technology that allows two Bluetooth devices to be connected to the speaker at the same time. The Anker Soundcore Model Zero has a 6,700mAh battery, which is said to provide up to 10 hours of listening on a single charge. Users can also use the Soundcore app - available for iOS and Android - to further customise settings on the speaker.

The Anker Soundcore Model Zero weighs 1.95kg, and is already available to purchase across various channels. The Anker Soundcore brand also has a wide range of headphones and earphones available in India, including the Spirit and Spirit Pro earphones, and the Liberty Air truly wireless earbuds.

Comments

Further reading: Anker, Anker Soundcore, Bluetooth, Anker Soundcore Model Zero
Ali Pardiwala

