Anker Soundcore Life P3 truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones have been launched in the UK. The earbuds have an in-ear design and come with a charging case that houses them when not in use. Anker says its newest wireless earphones feature the company's BassUp technology that delivers thumping beats a rich audio experience. The earbuds have six microphones and Soundcore's noise reduction algorithm to cancel out background noise and enhance call quality. The Anker Soundcore Life P3 also feature a dedicated Gaming Mode.

Anker Soundcore Life P3 price, sale

The new Anker Soundcore Life P3 truly wireless earbuds are priced at GBP 79.99 (roughly Rs. 8,200). They are up for reservation on the Soundcore UK website and are anticipated to go on sale in July. They come in five colour options namely Black, Dark Blue, Light Blue, Pink, and Red.

Anker Soundcore Life P3 features and specifications

The new Anker Soundcore Life P3 have an in-ear design. They are backed by 11mm composite drivers for enhanced sound, supported by the BassUp technology. The company claims that the earbuds can last up to 7 hours on a single charge, and deliver a total of 35 hours of playback time with the charging case.

The TWS earbuds feature a low-latency ‘Gaming Mode', which enhances footsteps, gunshots, and voices for a more immersive playing experience. The Anker Soundcore Life P3 also have a ‘Multi-Mode' to block background noise. There are six microphones supported by Soundcore's own noise-reduction algorithm that enables real-time cancellation of background noise.

Other features include customisable EQ, Sleep Mode, and Find Your Earbuds. The Anker Soundcore Life P3 earbuds support Bluetooth connectivity and wireless charging as well. It pairs with the Soundcore app for added controls.