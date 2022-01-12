Soundcore by Anker on Wednesday launched the Life Note 3 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones in India. They come with active noise cancellation (ANC), a Gaming Mode, and Bass Up Technology. The brand claims that these earphones can deliver a total of up to 35 hours of playback on a single charge. The earphones come with a find feature that allows users find their earbuds in case they are misplaced. Soundcore Life Note 3 earphones are IPX5 rated for water resistance.

Anker Soundcore Life Note 3 price, availability

The Soundcore Life Note 3 TWS earbuds price in India is set at Rs. 7,999. The earphones by Soundcore by Anker are available for purchase on Flipkart in a Black colour variant.

Anker Soundcore Life Note 3 specifications

Soundcore Life Note 3 TWS earphones have compact, ergonomically-designed earbuds that are charged by a glossy case with carbon fibre pattern finish. They are equipped with custom 11mm composite drivers, and feature exclusive Bass Up Technology that is claimed to intensify bass in real-time. The earbuds can be controlled via the Soundcore App which allows users to create an EQ profile and choose from 22 different equaliser settings.

The earphones from Soundcore by Anker support multi-mode active noise cancellation that is said to sync the noise cancelling as per the location for an optimised listening experience. There are Transport, Outdoor, and Indoor modes which can be switched via Soundcore app. Soundcore Life Note 3 TWS earphones also offer three different Transparency Modes – full, vocal and enhanced vocal mode.

Furthermore, Soundcore Life Note 3 earbuds have a total of six microphones which, paired with an exclusive algorithm to tune out background noises, offer a clear calling experience. One of the USPs of the earphones is Gaming mode which can be activated via the Soundcore app for an immersive audio experience. There is also a 'Find my headset' feature which can be used to find the lost earbud. Once activated on the app, the lost earbud will emit a loud noise to help in locating it.

As per Soundcore by Anker, the Life Note 3 earbuds offer up to 35 hours of playtime on a single charge. They can be fully charged in 3 hours, and come with Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity.

