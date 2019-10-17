Anker has launched a new pair of earphones under its Soundcore brand, called the Life NC. They are neckband-style Bluetooth earphones boasting of Hi-Res audio support, active noise cancellation, and a 10-hour battery life. The earphones are priced at Rs. 11,999 but during Great Indian Festival sale ongoing on Amazon, they are currently going for Rs. 7,999.

The Anker Soundcore Life NC earphones weigh around 59 grams and feature four in-built microphones in the neckband for better voice clarity during phone calls. Anker claims its ‘uplink noise cancellation' technology helps eliminate ambient sounds, so conversions are clear even in noisy environments. The highlight feature is of course the noise cancellation technology, which helps down out ambient sound when you're listening to media. It also has a ‘transparency mode,' which lets you hear outside sounds so you can interact with your environment without having to take off the earbuds.

Anker's Soundcore Life NC earphones boast of 10 hours of battery life with noise cancellation enabled and up to 15 hours with it turned off. They are also compatible with the Soundcore app, which can be used to customise the functions of the neckband buttons. The earphones can also connect to two devices at once.

The Soundcore Life NC earphones have a frequency range of 20 to 20,000Hz when connected via Bluetooth and 20 to 40,000Hz in wired mode. The internal battery can be changed via the Micro-USB port in the neckband. The earphones use Bluetooth 5, which promises a range of 10m from the connected device. They are also IPX5 rated, which makes them sweat-resistant.