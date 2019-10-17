Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Anker Soundcore Life NC Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Launched in India at Rs. 11,999

Anker Soundcore Life NC Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Launched in India at Rs. 11,999

The earphones support active noise cancellation and 10-hour battery life

By | Updated: 17 October 2019 17:05 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Anker Soundcore Life NC Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Launched in India at Rs. 11,999

The Anker Soundcore Life NC are available on Amazon India

Highlights
  • It supports active noise cancellation
  • It also boasts of a 10-hour battery life
  • It’s priced at Rs. 11,999

Anker has launched a new pair of earphones under its Soundcore brand, called the Life NC. They are neckband-style Bluetooth earphones boasting of Hi-Res audio support, active noise cancellation, and a 10-hour battery life. The earphones are priced at Rs. 11,999 but during Great Indian Festival sale ongoing on Amazon, they are currently going for Rs. 7,999.

The Anker Soundcore Life NC earphones weigh around 59 grams and feature four in-built microphones in the neckband for better voice clarity during phone calls. Anker claims its ‘uplink noise cancellation' technology helps eliminate ambient sounds, so conversions are clear even in noisy environments. The highlight feature is of course the noise cancellation technology, which helps down out ambient sound when you're listening to media. It also has a ‘transparency mode,' which lets you hear outside sounds so you can interact with your environment without having to take off the earbuds.

Anker's Soundcore Life NC earphones boast of 10 hours of battery life with noise cancellation enabled and up to 15 hours with it turned off. They are also compatible with the Soundcore app, which can be used to customise the functions of the neckband buttons. The earphones can also connect to two devices at once.

The Soundcore Life NC earphones have a frequency range of 20 to 20,000Hz when connected via Bluetooth and 20 to 40,000Hz in wired mode. The internal battery can be changed via the Micro-USB port in the neckband. The earphones use Bluetooth 5, which promises a range of 10m from the connected device. They are also IPX5 rated, which makes them sweat-resistant.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Anker, Soundcore, earphones
Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

More
OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5 Start Receiving OxygenOS 9.0.9 Update With October 2019 Android Security Patch, Bug Fixes
Russian Man Drops Lawsuit Claiming Apple Turned Him Gay
Honor Smartphones
Anker Soundcore Life NC Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Launched in India at Rs. 11,999
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Chandrayaan-2: NASA to Perform a 'Rigorous' Search for Vikram Lander
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro First Impressions
  3. Nokia 110 (2019) Feature Phone Launched in India
  4. MIUI 11 Global ROM Release Schedule Revealed for India, Features Detailed
  5. Here's Why Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL Won't Launch In India
  6. PUBG Mobile Will Be Offline for Hours Today Ahead of v0.15.0 Update
  7. Nubia Red Magic 3S Gaming Smartphone With Up to 12GB RAM Launched in India
  8. Realme X2 Pro Set to Launch in India on November 20, Company Confirms
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Offers Available on Last Day
  10. Google Play Store Shuts Out Payday Loan Apps
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Clips Automatic Camera Bites the Dust, Removed From Company Store
  2. NASA's Hubble Telescope Gives Best Look Yet at First Confirmed Interstellar Comet
  3. Asus ZenBook Pro Duo UX581, ZenBook Duo UX481 Launched in India Starting Rs. 89,990
  4. Honor 20 Lite Official Renders Appear on JD.com Reservation Page Ahead of Next Week's Formal Launch
  5. Competitors Look to Free Services to Take on Netflix
  6. Anker Soundcore Life NC Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Launched in India at Rs. 11,999
  7. Jio Says Rival Telcos Passing Off Wirelines as Mobile Numbers to Evade Charges
  8. Russian Man Drops Lawsuit Claiming Apple Turned Him Gay
  9. OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5 Start Receiving OxygenOS 9.0.9 Update With October 2019 Android Security Patch, Bug Fixes
  10. Huawei Seeks to Allay EU Concerns With Appeal for 5G Partnership
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.