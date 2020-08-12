Technology News
Soundcore Life Dot 2 TWS Earbuds by Anker Launched in India With 8 Hours Battery Life, AirWings Design

Soundcore Life Dot 2 by Anker come with fast charging technology that gives 90 minutes of playtime with 10 minutes of charging.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 12 August 2020 14:46 IST
Soundcore Life Dot 2 TWS Earbuds by Anker Launched in India With 8 Hours Battery Life, AirWings Design

Soundcore Life Dot 2 are powered by 8mm drivers

Highlights
  • Soundcore Life Dot 2 by Anker are priced at Rs. 3,499
  • Soundcore Life Dot 2 are available on Flipkart
  • The charging case comes with Type-C charging

Soundcore Life Dot 2 true wireless (TWS) earbuds by Anker have been launched in India at an affordable price point. They come in a black finish and boast of impressive specifications including 100-hour playtime in total with fast charging support. The Soundcore Life Dot 2 TWS come with Push and Go technology which allows them to connect with the last paired device when taken out of the charging case. They can also automatically switch between mono and stereo modes depending on whether one or both earbuds are being used.

Soundcore Life Dot 2 TWS price in India

The Soundcore Life Dot 2 TWS by Anker are priced at Rs. 3,499. They come in a single black colour variant and are available for purchase through Flipkart.

Soundcore Life Dot 2 TWS specifications, features

The Soundcore Life Dot 2 TWS feature 8mm drivers and come with IPX5 water resistance. They use Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity and the AirWings design offers a more secure and comfortable fit. Anker says they use ultra-soft silicone which makes them fit virtually any ear. The Soundcore Life Dot 2 TWS can run for 8 hours on a single charge and the charging case can give a total of 100 hours of playtime. Additionally, the charging case comes with fast charging technology via the USB Type-C port that can deliver 90 minutes of playtime with a 10 minute charge. These TWS earbuds can be charged in 1.5 hours.

The Soundcore Life Dot 2 TWS comes with proprietary Push and Go technology that connects the earbuds to the last paired device when taken out of the charging case. They can automatically switch from mono to stereo audio meaning if you take out just one earbud from the case it will switch to mono audio. The Soundcore Life Dot 2 TWS come with five ear tips and three AirWings for the best fit.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

