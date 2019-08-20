When it comes to wireless connectivity and active noise cancellation on headphones, Sony and Bose are considered to be on top of their game. However, brands such as Jabra and Sennheiser already give the two segment leaders tough competition, and smaller brands such as Anker Soundcore are waiting in the wings. Anker Soundcore has now launched its Life 2 headphones in India, priced at Rs. 9,999. The headphones will be available both online and offline, with wireless connectivity and active noise cancellation at a very competitive price.

The Anker Soundcore Life 2 headphones have been available globally for some months now, but have finally been launched in India. For connectivity, users can go wireless with Bluetooth, or connect an Aux cable for wired listening. The headphones feature active noise cancellation as well. Battery life is claimed to be up to 30 hours with both wireless and active noise cancellation in use, and up to 60 hours with only active noise cancellation functioning.

The headphones feature 40mm dynamic drivers, and are equipped with cVc noise cancellation technology built into the microphone for voice calls. Additionally, the Anker Soundcore Life 2 headphones have a ‘BassUp' mode for enhancing bass, and are said to support high-resolution audio playback.

The big draw with the Anker Soundcore Life 2 headphones is the price; the headset is much more affordable than similarly-equipped options from Sony, Bose, Sennheiser, and Jabra, including the recently-launched Sony WH-XB900N headphones. While Bose and Sony are considered the best in the active noise cancellation segment, high pricing means that buyers may be attracted to affordable options such as the Life 2 headphones.

