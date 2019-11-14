Anker has added a new member to its portfolio of audio accessories in India – the Soundcore Liberty True Wireless Headphones. The latest Soundcore-series true wireless earbuds from Anker are claimed to provide a music playback time of 100 hours and come with the proprietary Smart AI technology that comes to life with the onboard AI assistant. The Anker Soundcore Liberty true wireless headphones are priced at Rs. 9,999 and are already available from Amazon with a discount worth Rs. 1,000 in tow, as well as authorised retail stores across the country.

The Anker Soundcore Liberty True Wireless Headphones are claimed to deliver a playtime of 8 hours on a single charge, while the charging case can provide juice worth an additional 92 hours of playtime. The company notes that its new headphones can provide music playback of 2 hours with just 15 minutes of charge. The Anker offering comes with IPX5 certification, which means they are sweat and water-resistant to some extent.

As for sound quality, Anker claims that its latest wireless headphones provide a stereo calling experience. Anker's Soundcore Liberty True Wireless Headphones come with graphene-coated drivers that are claimed to provide a better sound output. They employ the proprietary GripFit design and come with ear wings for an extra grip. Anker offers liquid silicone ear tips and grip jackets in multiple sizes with the Soundcore Liberty true wireless headphones.

The Chinese-company claims that the microphones of Soundcore Liberty True Wireless Headphones are optimised for voice recognition, and they also summon the AI assistant with a single button press. Anker's Soundcore Liberty True Wireless Headphones measure 76x36x30 and weigh 381 grams with the included case. The Anker audio offering comes in a single black colour option.