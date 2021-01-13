Technology News
Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro True Wireless Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation Launched at $130

There’s also Qi wireless charging and up to 7 hours of battery life on the earpieces.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 13 January 2021 13:04 IST
Anker’s latest headset goes up against the AirPods Pro, but at half the price

  • Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro features ANC and wireless charging
  • There are touch controls and app support as well
  • Anker’s Soundcore audio range is well known for its strong pricing

Anker has launched the Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro true wireless earphones, which feature active noise cancellation and Qi wireless charging for the case. The new true wireless earphones go up against the Apple AirPods Pro, but retail for around half the global price at $130 (approximately Rs. 9,500). The Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro are available in four colours - Black, Blue, Pink, and White - and currently available only in select global markets including the US through major online retailers and Soundcore's own online store.

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro price and availability

The Soundcore range from Anker is known for its competitive pricing, and the Liberty Air 2 Pro stick to this approach with a price of $130 (approximately Rs. 9,500). Despite the price, the earbuds offer premium features such as active noise cancellation and wireless charging, which are typically seen on premium headsets such as the Apple AirPods Pro, which are ordinarily priced at $250 (approximately Rs. 18,300) in the US, and Rs. 24,900 in India.

At its price, the Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro will have a significant value advantage for buyers who want premium features, but aren't willing to shell out high prices for products from brands such as Apple, Sony, and Samsung. Even in India, the Soundcore range is competitively priced, with the recently launched Liberty Air 2 retailing at Rs. 7,999. The Liberty Air 2 Pro aren't available in India yet, but are likely to be launched soon and could be priced at around Rs. 12,000.

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro specifications and features

As mentioned, the key features of the Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro are active noise cancellation and Qi wireless charging for the case apart from regular USB Type-C charging. The earphones feature what Anker refers to as ‘targeted' active noise cancellation, where selectable modes optimise the ANC for specific settings such as transport, outdoor, and indoor. Naturally, the headset has an in-canal design and fit for effective noise isolation to aid active noise cancellation.

Battery life is claimed to be up to seven hours on the earpieces, and around 26 hours with the charging case. There are touch sensitive zones on the outer part of the earpieces for gesture controls, which can be customised through a companion app. There are a total of six microphones on the earpieces, which function for ANC, noise reduction, and voice. The Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro are IPX4 rated for water resistance, has 11mm dynamic drivers, Bluetooth 5 for connectivity, and supports the SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

