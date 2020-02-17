Technology News
loading
  Anker Soundcore Icon Mini Portable Wireless Speaker Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 1,999

Anker Soundcore Icon Mini Portable Wireless Speaker Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 1,999

The speaker is available now on Flipkart

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 17 February 2020 13:36 IST
Anker Soundcore Icon Mini Portable Wireless Speaker Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 1,999

The speaker is available in four colour options

Highlights
  • Anker has launched the Soundcore Icon Mini in India for Rs. 1,999
  • The speaker has a 3W sound output
  • It’s also IP67-rated for dust and water resistance

Chinese electronics accessories brand Anker is best known for its power and charging products, such as power banks, cables, and chargers. However, the company also markets a range of audio products under its Soundcore sub-brand, including speakers, headphones, and earphones. The latest product from the Anker Soundcore brand to launch in India is the Icon Mini portable wireless speaker, which is priced at Rs. 1,999. The earphones are available in four colours - black, blue, orange, and red - and are on sale now on Flipkart.

The compact wireless speaker is IP67-rated for dust and water resistance, and has a sound output of 3W. Battery life of the Anker Soundcore Icon Mini is claimed to be eight hours on a full charge thanks to the 900mAh battery, and the speaker uses Bluetooth 4.2 for connectivity. In terms of codec support, the device relies on the SBC Bluetooth codec. Charging is through a Micro-USB port at the back, and there is also a 3.5mm socket for Aux input.

As per the company, it is also possible to connect two Anker Soundcore Icon Mini speakers together to a single source device for louder stereo sound output. The speaker has a compact, pebble-like shape, and comes with a strap for easy portability. The sales package includes a Micro-USB cable for charging the speaker.

The Anker Soundcore Icon Mini is the latest in a growing range of audio and power-based products available in India from the Chinese brand. The company recently launched the Soundcore Liberty True Wireless earphones in India, as well as a 10W Qi Wireless charging pad for Rs. 3,499. Anker's products have been well received by consumers all over the world.

Comments

Anker, Anker Soundcore Icon Mini, Bluetooth, wireless speaker
Ali Pardiwala

Samsung Galaxy M31 Price in India Tipped to Start at Rs. 15,999

