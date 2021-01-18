Ambrane NeoBuds 11 and NeoBuds 22 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earphones have been launched in India. The Ambrane NeoBuds 11 come with active noise cancellation and have a playback time of up to 12 hours. The Ambrane NeoBuds 22 can last for up to four hours on a single charge, and the case holds additional charge that can keep it going for up to 14 hours. Both the earphones have Google Assistant and Siri support. They have Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity and are claimed to have been designed for an ‘on-the-move experience'.

Ambrane NeoBuds 11, NeoBuds 22 TWS price, availability

The earphones by Ambrane are available for purchase from Ambrane's official website and multiple retail stores in India. Ambrane NeoBuds 11 and NeoBuds 22 are both priced at Rs. 2,499 and come with a one-year warranty. While the Ambrane NeoBuds 11 come in a black colour option, the NeoBuds 22 are available in black as well as white colour variants.

Ambrane NeoBuds 11 specifications, features

Ambrane NeoBuds 11 has active noise cancellation that the company says eliminates loud ambient noise. The earbuds have a charging case with an LED digital display that shows the battery level of the earphones and the case.

Each earpiece packs a 40mAh battery, while the charging case packs a 300mAh battery. The Ambrane NeoBuds 11 offer up to four hours of music playback on a single charge and up to 12 hours with the charging case. The earbuds can be charged in approximately 1.5 hours.

The TWS earbuds have Bluetooth v5.0 with a transmission range up to 10 meters. It is IPX4-rated for sweat resistance. The Ambrane NeoBuds 11 come with touch controls and voice assistant support.

Ambrane NeoBuds 22 specifications, features

Ambrane NeoBuds 22 is claimed to have a ‘no fall off' design. Each earpiece packs a 40mAh battery while the case has a 400mAh battery. The earbuds are said to have a music playback time of up to four hours that can be extended to a maximum of 14 hours with the charging case. They take approximately 1.5 hours for the earbuds to charge fully.

The earbuds have a built-in microphone that can be activated with touch controls. It has a multi-functional button for controlling calls, music, as well Siri or Google Assistant access. The Ambrane NeoBuds 22 have Bluetooth v5.0 support that has a transmission range of up to 10 meters.

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.