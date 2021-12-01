Ambrane has introduced a new product in its TWS lineup with the addition of the Dots Tune TWS earbuds. These earbuds are priced at Rs. 2,199. According to Ambrane, they provide a total playback time of up to 29 hours, including the charge stored in its case. The pair itself is said to last for up to 6.5 hours with a single charge when playing music. Sporting shades of Black, Pink, and White these earbuds are now available to purchase on Amazon, Flipkart, and Tata Cliq.

Powered by 10 mm drivers, these earbuds offer an authentic sound experience with high bass. Each earbud is also equipped with dual microphones for hands-free calling. In addition, Ambrane Dots Tune TWS feature voice assistant activation with both Google Assistant and Siri. The earbuds are designed to offer all-day comfort and for firmly staying in the ear. They sport a half-in ear design with silicone tips for an assured fit. With Bluetooth v5.1 technology, users get to enjoy seamless connectivity with reduced energy consumption. The Bluetooth connectivity is promised to offer great sound quality, instant pairing, stable connection, and a claimed working range of up to 10 metres.

The Ambrane Dots Tune TWS earbuds are fitted with multifunction touch sensors for easily accessible call and music controls. Being rated at IPX4, these earbuds are an ideal offering for fitness enthusiasts thanks to their resistance to sweat and water.

Weighing in on this new addition to their TWS lineup, Sachin Railhan, Ambrane India Director, said, “We are glad to extend our TWS portfolio with products that define the style and needs of the millennial generation. The compact TWS earbuds are everything one needs to balance their on-the-go lifestyle.”

Previously, Ambrane's TWS lineup included offerings like the Dots 38 in-ear earbuds with a claimed total battery life of up to 16 hours. Ambrane NeoBuds 33 are a great budget option that does not compromise on the playback times.