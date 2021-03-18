Technology News
loading
  Ambrane Dots 38, NeoBuds 33 TWS Earphones With Voice Assistant Support Launched in India

Ambrane Dots 38, NeoBuds 33 TWS Earphones With Voice Assistant Support Launched in India

Ambrane Dots 38 and NeoBuds 33 TWS earphones are available via the company’s website, Amazon, and Flipkart.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 18 March 2021 16:02 IST
Ambrane Dots 38, NeoBuds 33 TWS Earphones With Voice Assistant Support Launched in India

Photo Credit: Ambrane

Ambrane Dots 38 and Ambrane NeoBuds 33 come with Bluetooth v5.0

Highlights
  • Ambrane Dots 38 are claimed to offer up to 16 hours of playback
  • The charging case of both earphones comes with 300mAh battery
  • Ambrane NeoBuds 33 are said to offer up to 15 hours of runtime

Ambrane Dots 38 and NeoBuds 33 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones have been launched in India priced at Rs. 2,499 and Rs. 1,799, respectively. Both the earphones have an IPX4 water resistance rating. The wireless earbud models have a lot more in common too, including the battery capacity of the charging case, the size of the drivers, as well as Bluetooth v5.0. Both Ambrane Dots 38 and NeoBuds 33 also feature touch-sensitive areas for controlling music and calling. The main difference between the two is that the Ambrane Dots 38 offers marginally more usage on a single charge of the earphones.

Ambrane Dots 38, Ambrane NeoBuds 33 price in India, availability

Ambrane Dots 38 are available in White colour on the company's website. The Amazon listing of the earphones currently shows them out of stock. As per the company, the earphones will also be available on Flipkart. They have been launched with a MRP of Rs. 2,499, however, they can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs. 1,299 from the company's online store.

Ambrane NeoBuds 33 are available on the company's website, Amazon, and on Flipkart. The launch price is ostensibly Rs. 1,799, but these can be purchased at Rs. 1,199 from Ambrane's online store, and for Rs. 899 from Amazon and Flipkart. The earphones are offered in Black, Indigo Blue and White colours.

Ambrane Dots 38 specifications

The Ambrane Dots 38 earphones come equipped with Bluetooth v5.0 for a strong wireless connection. They feature 10mm dynamic drivers and an in-built mic for calling. They have a multifunctional touch sensor that can be used to control music, calling as well as activate the voice assistant. The earbuds come with IPX4 water resistance rating.

In terms of battery, the Ambrane Dots 38 earbuds are claimed to provide up to 4 hours of runtime with a full charge, and up to 16 hours including the battery capacity of the charging case. Each earbud is fitted with a 40mAh battery, and the case packs a 300mAh battery. As per Ambrane, the earphones can be fully charged in 1.5 hours via a USB Type-C cable.

Ambrane NeoBuds 33 specifications

Ambrane NeoBuds 33 earphones come with similar specifications as the Ambrane Dots 38. These also feature Bluetooth v5.0 and a 10mm dynamic driver. The earphones have an in-built mic for calling, and a multifunctional touch sensor that can be used to control music, calling, as well as activate the voice assistant. Just like the Ambrane Dots 38, the Ambrane NeoBuds 33 also come with an IPX4 water resistance rating.

The Ambrane NeoBuds 33 are claimed to provide a slightly lesser runtime of up to 3.5 hours on a single charge than the Ambrane Dots 38, and up to 15 hours including the battery capacity of the charging case. Each earbud packs a 35mAh battery, and the case is fitted with a 300mAh battery. The earphones can be fully charged in 1.5 hours via a USB Type-C cable.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Sourabh Kulesh
