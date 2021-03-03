Technology News
Ambrane Dots 11, Dots 20 TWS Earphones With Voice Assistant Support, IPX5 Water Resistance Launched in India

Ambrane Dots 11 and Dots 20 TWS earphones are available via the company’s website, Amazon, and Flipkart.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 3 March 2021 16:20 IST
Ambrane Dots 11, Dots 20 TWS Earphones With Voice Assistant Support, IPX5 Water Resistance Launched in India

Photo Credit: Ambrane

Ambrane Dots 11 and Ambrane Dots 20 are claimed to offer long total battery life.

Highlights
  • Ambrane Dots 20 feature offer up to 25 hours of total playtime
  • Both the TWS earphones are priced at Rs. 2,999
  • Ambrane Dots 11 have a non-stem design

Ambrane Dots 11 and Ambrane Dots 20 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones have been launched in India. Both the earphones come with USB Type-C fast charging, Bluetooth v5 connectivity, and an IPX5 water-resistance rating. Both the models also come with voice assistant support for Google Assistant as well as Siri. Furthermore, both the audio devices come with touch sensors that let users control music as well as calling. The Ambrane Dots 11 and Ambrane Dots 20 are also claimed to deliver up to 20 and 25 hours of total playtime, respectively.

Ambrane Dots 11 and Ambrane Dots 20 price, availability

Ambrane Dots 11 and Ambrane Dots 20 TWS earphones are available on Ambrane's official website, Amazon, and Flipkart. Both the products are priced at Rs. 2,999, but are currently available on discount on these platforms.

Ambrane Dots 11 earphones are available at Rs. 1,999, and the Ambrane Dots 20 are priced at Rs. 1,799 on the company's website. However, you'll have to check if the company delivers in your area by putting in your pin code.

On Amazon, Ambrane Dots 11 are available at Rs. 1,899, and the Ambrane Dots 20 are priced at Rs. 1,599. Similarly on Flipkart, the Ambrane Dots 11 are priced at Rs. 1,899, and the Ambrane Dots 20 are priced at Rs. 1,699.

The Ambrane Dots 11 are available in a single Black colour, and the Ambrane Dots 20 are available in Black and White colour options.

Ambrane Dots 11 and Ambrane Dots 20 specifications

The Ambrane Dots 11 and Ambrane Dots 20 TWS earphones have a lot similarities in terms of specifications, but have different designs. Both of them feature Bluetooth v5 connectivity and come with an IPX5 water-resistance rating, which means they can withstand water splashes.

The Ambrane Dots 11 feature a non-stem design and are equipped with 7mm dynamic drivers. There is a high-bass feature and voice assistance activation for both Google Assistant and Siri. As per Ambrane, these earbuds offer up to 20 hours of total playtime (including recharging via case), ans 5 hours on a single charge. They alao support fast charging via a USB Type-C port. The earphones come with touch controls for music and calling.

The Ambrane Dots 20 feature a stem design and come with Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), which is claimed to reduce the ambient noise for a better mic performance on calls. The earphones have an advanced acoustic technology and 10mm drivers, the company says. The earbuds are claimed to offer a total playtime of up to 25 hours. They also feature a USB Type-C port for charging and multi-functional touch sensors to control music and calling.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
