Ambrane Dots 11 and Ambrane Dots 20 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones have been launched in India. Both the earphones come with USB Type-C fast charging, Bluetooth v5 connectivity, and an IPX5 water-resistance rating. Both the models also come with voice assistant support for Google Assistant as well as Siri. Furthermore, both the audio devices come with touch sensors that let users control music as well as calling. The Ambrane Dots 11 and Ambrane Dots 20 are also claimed to deliver up to 20 and 25 hours of total playtime, respectively.

Ambrane Dots 11 and Ambrane Dots 20 price, availability

Ambrane Dots 11 and Ambrane Dots 20 TWS earphones are available on Ambrane's official website, Amazon, and Flipkart. Both the products are priced at Rs. 2,999, but are currently available on discount on these platforms.

Ambrane Dots 11 earphones are available at Rs. 1,999, and the Ambrane Dots 20 are priced at Rs. 1,799 on the company's website. However, you'll have to check if the company delivers in your area by putting in your pin code.

On Amazon, Ambrane Dots 11 are available at Rs. 1,899, and the Ambrane Dots 20 are priced at Rs. 1,599. Similarly on Flipkart, the Ambrane Dots 11 are priced at Rs. 1,899, and the Ambrane Dots 20 are priced at Rs. 1,699.

The Ambrane Dots 11 are available in a single Black colour, and the Ambrane Dots 20 are available in Black and White colour options.

Ambrane Dots 11 and Ambrane Dots 20 specifications

The Ambrane Dots 11 and Ambrane Dots 20 TWS earphones have a lot similarities in terms of specifications, but have different designs. Both of them feature Bluetooth v5 connectivity and come with an IPX5 water-resistance rating, which means they can withstand water splashes.

The Ambrane Dots 11 feature a non-stem design and are equipped with 7mm dynamic drivers. There is a high-bass feature and voice assistance activation for both Google Assistant and Siri. As per Ambrane, these earbuds offer up to 20 hours of total playtime (including recharging via case), ans 5 hours on a single charge. They alao support fast charging via a USB Type-C port. The earphones come with touch controls for music and calling.

The Ambrane Dots 20 feature a stem design and come with Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), which is claimed to reduce the ambient noise for a better mic performance on calls. The earphones have an advanced acoustic technology and 10mm drivers, the company says. The earbuds are claimed to offer a total playtime of up to 25 hours. They also feature a USB Type-C port for charging and multi-functional touch sensors to control music and calling.

