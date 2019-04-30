Amazon Summer Sale 2019 is all set to begin on Saturday, May 4, and the annual festival will bring a host of offers and discounts on smartphones, electronics, and other categories. Amazon has revealed smartphone offers that will be listed during the sale, and now more details have arrived regarding deals on speakers, fitness trackers, headphones, memory cards, wireless accessories, and more. Amazon Summer Sale will offer speakers starting at Rs. 999, memory cards and pen drives starting at Rs. 179, and fitness trackers starting at Rs. 1,299.

Amazon India has announced that select PC accessories, headphones, fitness trackers, memory cards, and pen drives will be priced under Rs. 1,499. Headphones will be listed starting from Rs. 349, PC gaming accessories will be listed from Rs. 249, keyboards and mice will be available starting from Rs. 99, and laptop bags and sleeves will be available from Rs. 499 during the Amazon Summer Sale 2019.

Memory cards and pen drives will be priced starting from Rs. 179, and fitness trackers like the Mi Band 3, Mi Band HRX, and Riversong bands will be priced starting from Rs. 1,299. The e-commerce giant has confirmed that wireless accessories will be available under Rs. 500 with the option to get up to 15 percent cashback via Amazon Pay as well. All the Amazon Summer Sale 2019 deals can be viewed on the e-commerce site.

Coming to smartphones, the Amazon Summer Sale will bring discounts worth up to 40 percent on mobile phones and accessories. Smartphones like OnePlus 6T, Redmi 6A, Realme U1, Honor Play, Vivo Nex, and the iPhone X will see price cuts. Enhanced exchange bonus will be offered on phones like the Oppo F11 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S10, Vivo V15 Pro, Oppo F9 Pro, and the Oppo R17 Pro. Recently launched phones like the Redmi 7 and the Redmi Y3 will be available for purchase during Amazon's Summer Sale.

The sale will also include no-cost EMI payment options with major credit and debit cards. Amazon has tied up with State Bank of India to offer 10 percent instant discount to the bank's credit and debit card users. Amazon says over 5,000 electronics products will also be a part of the sale. TVs and appliances will be available with discounts worth up to 60 percent.

Amazon devices will receive discounts up to Rs. 4,600 during the upcoming Summer Sale. These devices include Fire TV Stick, Kindle readers, and Echo speakers. In case you're a Prime subscriber, you'll be able to grab all these deals early starting 12pm (noon) IST on May 3. The Amazon Summer Sale 2019 lasts up till May 7, next week.

