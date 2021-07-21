Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Amazon Prime Day Sale: Discounts, Deals on Echo, Echo Dot, Fire TV, Kindle Devices Announced

Amazon Prime Day Sale: Discounts, Deals on Echo, Echo Dot, Fire TV, Kindle Devices Announced

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd generation) will be available along with a smart bulb at Rs. 2,299.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 21 July 2021 20:28 IST
Amazon Prime Day Sale: Discounts, Deals on Echo, Echo Dot, Fire TV, Kindle Devices Announced

Photo Credit: Amazon India

Amazon is bringing up to 50 percent discount on Echo, Fire TV, Kindle devices

Highlights
  • Amazon Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle discounts during Prime Day sale revealed
  • Prime Day sale will bring Echo Dot (3rd generation) bundles
  • Amazon Kindle e-readers will be available with up to Rs. 4,000 discount

Amazon Prime Day sale deals will include discounts on Echo, Fire TV, Kindle, and Alexa-based smart home devices. The two-day annual sale will also bring deals on the newly launched Echo Show 10 and Fire TV Cube, the e-commerce company announced on Wednesday. Some of the Echo devices during the Prime Day sale are said to be available with up to 50 percent discount. Amazon will also bundle its Echo Dot smart speakers with select TV models.

One of the most convincing deals during the Amazon Prime Day sale will be the combo of the Echo Dot (3rd generation) along with a smart colour bulb at Rs. 2,299. The speaker normally retails at Rs. 3,499.

Customers purchasing a OnePlus TV U Series will also get the Echo Dot (3rd generation) at no additional cost. The smart TV range starts at Rs. 46,999 and comprises 50-, 55-, and 65-inch models.

The Prime Day sale will allow customers to get the Echo Dot (3rd generation) at a discounted price of Rs. 999 when purchased along with an AmazonBasics Fire TV Edition 4K smart LED TV that starts at Rs. 34,999. The 4K smart TV comes in 55- and 55-inch versions. Amazon will also offer the Echo Dot (3rd generation) at Rs. 1,499 on purchase of some other smart TV models during the Prime Day sale.

The Amazon Prime Day sale will offer up to 50 percent discount on Echo smart speakers and smart displays. There will also be up to 50 percent off on Fire TV devices, including the newly launched Fire TV Cube. Further, the sale will bring Fire TV Edition smart LED TVs at half their official prices.

For customers looking to pick a Fire TV Stick during the sale, there will be a 55 percent discount on the media streaming device bundled with annual subscriptions of Zee5, SonyLIV, and Voot Select under a limited period offer. Additionally, Amazon has announced a Rs. 4,000 discount on Kindle e-readers, including on the regular Kindle, the Kindle Paperwhite, and the Kindle Oasis.

Apart from Amazon Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle devices, the Prime Day sale will bring deals and offers on select Alexa built-in smartphones from OnePlus and Xiaomi. There will also be deals on Alexa built-in TVs, and speakers. Furthermore, the Amazon Prime Day sale will bring Alexa built-in smartwatches including Mi Watch Revolve Active for customers looking to get the voice assistant on their wrists.

You can explore the deals on various Amazon and Alexa-supported devices from the dedicated microsite.

The Prime Day sale will be held between July 26 and 27. It will be an exclusive event for Amazon Prime members. Apart from the Amazon and Alexa-specific discounts and deals, the sale will have a range of offers on smartphones. Flipkart is also hosting its Big Saving Days sale from July 25 to take on Amazon's Prime Day sale.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Echo, Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle, Echo Dot, Fire TV, Kindle, Amazon Prime Day, Prime Day sale, Prime Day, Amazon India, Amazon
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Google Bookmarks to Shut Down on September 30, Won't Affect Browser Bookmarks

Related Stories

Amazon Prime Day Sale: Discounts, Deals on Echo, Echo Dot, Fire TV, Kindle Devices Announced
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 India Pricing Allegedly Leaked, Could Start at Rs. 31,999
  2. Watch: Steamroller Destroys Bitcoin Mining Rigs Worth Crores in Malaysia
  3. Want to Check if Pegasus Spyware Targeted Your Phone? Use This Tool
  4. Mobile Internet Download Speeds Grew 47 Percent in India in a Year: Ookla
  5. OnePlus Nord 2 Red Colour Option Leaks Ahead of India Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition With Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India
  7. Konami’s PES Is Now Free-to-Play eFootball With Full Crossplay Support
  8. Redmi Note 10T 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Debuts in India
  9. Hyderabad-Based Engineer Arrested for Pirating OTT Content: Report
  10. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale to Kick Off on July 25: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Day Sale: Discounts, Deals on Echo, Echo Dot, Fire TV, Kindle Devices Announced
  2. Google Bookmarks to Shut Down on September 30, Won't Affect Browser Bookmarks
  3. Chrome for Android Updated With Easier Way to Manage Permissions; iOS Gets Biometric Security for Incognito Tabs
  4. PES Is Now eFootball, Free-to-Play With Crossplay Support on PC, Mobile, Consoles
  5. iQoo 8 May Be Unveiled on August 4, Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 888 Plus, 2K Display
  6. Realme Narzo 20 Pro Getting Android 11-Based Realme UI 2.0 Update, Changelog Screenshots Show
  7. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G India Launch Date Set for July 23: Expected Price, Specifications
  8. OnePlus Nord 2 Battery Capacity, Fast Charging Capabilities Officially Confirmed
  9. Battlegrounds Mobile India's 'Get Ready To Jump' Event Gives Players a Chance to Win Official Merchandise
  10. Apollo 11 Mission Completes 52 Years: NASA Shares Image of Neil Armstrong’s Left Foot on Moon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com