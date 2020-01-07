Technology News
loading

Amazon Echo Auto Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 4,999

The device connects to the Alexa app on your smartphone for connectivity.

By | Updated: 7 January 2020 12:49 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Echo Auto Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 4,999

Amazon Echo Auto is designed for in-car access to Alexa

Highlights
  • Amazon Echo Auto is meant for in-car use
  • The device is powered by a 12V car outlet or USB port
  • Echo Auto uses the data connection on your smartphone to stream music

With music streaming and smart speakers rapidly growing in popularity, Amazon has doubled-down on its efforts to make its Echo range of smart speakers and devices the default choice in India. The company has now launched its latest Echo product in India, the Amazon Echo Auto, at a price of Rs. 4,999. The device is designed exclusively for in-car usage, and enables access to Amazon's Alexa voice assistant in the car. Users will be able to stream music from any Alexa-linked streaming services, as well as request information from Alexa on a variety of topics.

Amazon Echo Auto is now available for pre-orders, and will be released and shipped starting January 15. The device connects to the 12V electrical socket typically found in most cars, and relies on an app on your smartphone for connectivity. The device has eight microphones to listen for the ‘Alexa' wake word, and offers access to streaming music, audiobooks, information on landmarks and points of interest, Alexa Skills, and more.

The device itself does not have a speaker, and instead connects to your car stereo system using a 3.5mm cable or Bluetooth for audio. There are two buttons on the Echo Auto - an action button and a microphone mute button - and an indicator light at the front. The device is powered by a MediaTek MT7697 processor, and you can also use the device for hands-free voice-controlled access to your smartphone - calls, messages, and more are possible using the Echo Auto.

Amazon now has a wide range of Echo devices available in India, including recent launches such as the Echo Input Portable, Echo Flex, and Echo Studio. Pricing ranges from affordable to expensive with the Echo range, with most devices meant for in-home use.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Echo, Amazon Echo Auto
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

Thor: Love and Thunder Cast: Christian Bale Said to Be in Talks to Star in Marvel Movie

Related Stories

Amazon Echo Auto Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 4,999
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Penumbral Lunar Eclipse on January 10: When and Where to Watch
  2. Realme 5i With Quad Rear Camera Setup, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  3. Vivo S1 Pro With Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  4. OnePlus 8 Lite Live Photo Leak Shows Triple Rear Cameras Instead of Dual
  5. South Korea Starts Universal Super High-Speed Internet Service
  6. Nokia 6.1 Plus Get Android 10 Update With December Patch, More
  7. Samsung-Backed Neon Promises to Bring Virtual Humans With Emotions
  8. Amazon Echo Auto, Meant for In-Car Use, Launched in India
  9. Samsung Launches Bezel-Less TV, New Gaming Monitors at CES 2020
  10. Nokia 'Original' Phone Will Be Launched This Month, HMD Global Teases
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Updates Its Privacy Checkup Tool With 4 New Features
  2. Honor Magic Watch 2 Launch in India Teased to Be Soon
  3. Sony Xperia 5 Plus Leak-Based Renders Show Triple Rear Cameras, Side-Mounted Fingerprint Sensor
  4. Huawei Y6s With Helio P35 SoC, 3,020mAh Battery Goes Official
  5. Amazon Echo Auto Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 4,999
  6. Thor: Love and Thunder Cast: Christian Bale Said to Be in Talks to Star in Marvel Movie
  7. Samsung-Backed Neon Debuts to Go Beyond Digital Assistants With Virtual Humans Featuring Emotions, Intelligence
  8. SpaceX Launches 60 More Starlink Internet-Beaming Mini Satellites, Its Third Batch
  9. The New Mutants Trailer: X-Men Horror Movie Is Still on Its Way
  10. Google Pixel Phones Start Receiving January 2020 Android Security Patch, Pixel 4 Gets Fix for Colour Shift Issue
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.