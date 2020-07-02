Amazfit Zenbuds Truly Wireless (TWS) earbuds by Huami have been launched for the global market. The TWS earbuds were first unveiled back in January at CES 2020 event and are currently listed on crowdfunding site Indiegogo. Although the website is selling limited units of Amazfit Zenbuds, it notes that the mass production of the earbuds has already begun. Huami via Indiegogo set a funding goal of $20,000 (roughly Rs. 14.97 lakhs), and has far exceeded that - sitting at over $293,500 (roughly Rs. 2.19 crores) at the time of writing. It plans to ship the earbuds from September onwards. The new Amazfit ZenBuds are positioned to be smart sleep earbuds that offer soothing sounds and an auto-off functionality.

Amazfit Zenbuds price, availability

Amazfit Zenbuds TWS earbuds listed on Indiegogo carry a price tag at $149 (roughly Rs. 11,100). The website, however, is offering them for an introductory price of $69 (roughly Rs. 5,200) for limited units. They are available in white colour.

As mentioned, the Amazfit Zenbuds TWS earbuds were first unveiled at this year's CES event along with Amazfit Bip Sand the Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch models.

Amazfit Zenbuds specifications

The Amazfit ZenBuds are designed to help users fall asleep, "the natural way." They feature silicone ear tips that are touted to fit snugly in the ear and "stay in place all night." The company claims that the TWS earbuds are designed to help users relax after a busy day.

They offer a battery life of 12 hours on a single charge. The charging case is said to provide another 56 hours of playtime. The Amazfit ZenBuds come with auto sleep detection that will automatically pause music once they detect the user has fallen asleep. Users can also set a timer or enjoy non-stop music playback, depending upon the battery life. The TWS earbuds can also monitor heart rate, sleeping patterns and sleeping positions. They also feature in-ear alarm.

Other features include Bluetooth v5.0, gyroscope sensor, incoming calling notifications. The earbuds are compatible with both Android and iOS devices. Lastly, THE Amazfit Zenbuds weigh 1.78 grams.

