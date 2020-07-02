Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Amazfit Zenbuds TWS Earbuds With 12 Hour Battery Life, Auto Sleep Detection Launched on Indiegogo

Amazfit Zenbuds TWS Earbuds With 12-Hour Battery Life, Auto Sleep Detection Launched on Indiegogo

Amazfit Zenbuds TWS Earbuds by Huami were first unveiled at this year's CES event.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 2 July 2020 15:54 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazfit Zenbuds TWS Earbuds With 12-Hour Battery Life, Auto Sleep Detection Launched on Indiegogo

Amazfit Zenbuds come in white colour option

Highlights
  • Amazfit ZenBuds are designed to help users "fall asleep"
  • They come with Bluetooth and gyroscope sensor
  • Amazfit ZenBuds are compatible with both Android and iOS

Amazfit Zenbuds Truly Wireless (TWS) earbuds by Huami have been launched for the global market. The TWS earbuds were first unveiled back in January at CES 2020 event and are currently listed on crowdfunding site Indiegogo. Although the website is selling limited units of Amazfit Zenbuds, it notes that the mass production of the earbuds has already begun. Huami via Indiegogo set a funding goal of $20,000 (roughly Rs. 14.97 lakhs), and has far exceeded that - sitting at over $293,500 (roughly Rs. 2.19 crores) at the time of writing. It plans to ship the earbuds from September onwards. The new Amazfit ZenBuds are positioned to be smart sleep earbuds that offer soothing sounds and an auto-off functionality.

Amazfit Zenbuds price, availability

Amazfit Zenbuds TWS earbuds listed on Indiegogo carry a price tag at $149 (roughly Rs. 11,100). The website, however, is offering them for an introductory price of $69 (roughly Rs. 5,200) for limited units. They are available in white colour.

As mentioned, the Amazfit Zenbuds TWS earbuds were first unveiled at this year's CES event along with Amazfit Bip Sand the Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch models.

Amazfit Zenbuds specifications

The Amazfit ZenBuds are designed to help users fall asleep, "the natural way." They feature silicone ear tips that are touted to fit snugly in the ear and "stay in place all night." The company claims that the TWS earbuds are designed to help users relax after a busy day.

They offer a battery life of 12 hours on a single charge. The charging case is said to provide another 56 hours of playtime. The Amazfit ZenBuds come with auto sleep detection that will automatically pause music once they detect the user has fallen asleep. Users can also set a timer or enjoy non-stop music playback, depending upon the battery life. The TWS earbuds can also monitor heart rate, sleeping patterns and sleeping positions. They also feature in-ear alarm.

Other features include Bluetooth v5.0, gyroscope sensor, incoming calling notifications. The earbuds are compatible with both Android and iOS devices. Lastly, THE Amazfit Zenbuds weigh 1.78 grams.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazfit Zenbuds, Amazfit Zenbuds price, Amazfit Zenbuds specifications, Amazfit Zenbuds features, Huami, Indiegogo
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
Never Have I Ever Season 2: Netflix Renews Mindy Kaling’s Desi Series
Mi TV Master 65-Inch 4K OLED With 120Hz Refresh Rate, HDR10+ Support Launched by Xiaomi

Related Stories

Amazfit Zenbuds TWS Earbuds With 12-Hour Battery Life, Auto Sleep Detection Launched on Indiegogo
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Teased to Be Available for Pre-Orders in India Soon
  2. Shinco S43UQLS 4K LED Smart TV Launched in India
  3. Poco M2 Pro Spotted on Geekbench, Tips Hardware Details
  4. Moj Wants to Become the Indian TikTok With Its Rising Popularity
  5. Shein Ban: How Fashion Bloggers Are Impacted and Their Next Steps
  6. BSNL Brings Rs. 2,399 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 600 Days Validity
  7. TikTok Rival Mitron App Raises Rs. 2 Crores Seed Funding
  8. OnePlus Nord Confirmed to Be Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC
  9. Facebook Launches Avatars in India With Special Customisations
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Foldable Phone Sees Its Price in India Slashed
#Latest Stories
  1. Tesla to Make Molecule Printers for German COVID-19 Vaccine Developer CureVac
  2. Tesla to Make Molecule Printers for German COVID-19 Vaccine Developer CureVac
  3. Motorola Razr 5G Tipped to Come With 6.2-Inch Flexible Display, Mercury Silver Colour Variant
  4. Tata Sky+ HD Set-Top Box Price Dropped to Rs. 4,999, Redesigned Home Screen Now Available for Regular Users
  5. Google-Fitbit Deal Denounced by Consumer Groups and NGOs
  6. Apple Arcade Cancels Some Games Amidst Strategy Shift to Retain Subscribers: Report
  7. Dell Precision 5550 Workstation Laptop With Intel 10th Gen CPUs, Nvidia Quadro Graphics Launched in India
  8. Vivo S1 Pro Price in India Cut by Rs. 1,000, Now Priced at Rs. 19,990
  9. Mi TV Master 65-Inch 4K OLED With 120Hz Refresh Rate, HDR10+ Support Launched by Xiaomi
  10. Amazfit Zenbuds TWS Earbuds With 12-Hour Battery Life, Auto Sleep Detection Launched on Indiegogo
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com