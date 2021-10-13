Amazfit Powerbuds Pro true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones debuted in China on Tuesday. They come with adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC) and health monitoring sensors. The Amazfit Powerbuds Pro earphones can last for up to 9 hours on a single charge with ANC turned off and the charging case provides an additional 21 hours. The Amazfit TWS earphones were globally unveiled in July and have an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. The earphones also have various sports and fitness-related features such as sports data tracking, real-time sports notifications, and more.

Amazfit Powerbuds Pro price

The Amazfit Powerbuds Pro TWS earphones are priced at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,700). The TWS earphones are available to purchase via the official website and are offered in a sole White colour option. The Amazfit TWS earphones were launched in July and were priced at $149.99 (roughly Rs. 11,300).

Amazfit Powerbuds Pro specifications, features

Amazfit Powerbuds Pro feature adaptive ANC of up to 40dB with hybrid digital adaptive noise-reduction and passive sound insulation technology. The indoor mode cancels out keyboard tapping and air conditioning sounds, while the travel mode cancels out the rumbling on a train or an aircraft but lets you hear important announcements. The workout mode lets users hear traffic sounds while exercising outdoors. The adaptive mode automatically adjusts noise cancellations according to the environment around the user.

The Amazfit TWS earphones pack an in-ear PPG sensor that monitors the user's heart rate during exercise. It will notify users if their heart rate is too high. Alongside, it also reminds users of the angle of their spine while they're sitting along with a sedentary reminder. As per World Health Organisation's hearing protecting standards, Amazfit Powerbuds Pro can provide users suggestions on listening volume and duration through the Zepp app. It can also monitor users' decibel levels of the audio content being listened to, through its smart hearing protection.

The TWS earphones can automatically detect when a user is running and can automatically start tracking relevant sports data. The three microphones on the Amazfit Powerbuds Pro help improve call quality along with the AI call noise-reduction algorithm. They are IP55 rated for dust and water resistance. The 68mAh battery in each earbud can last for up to 9 hours with ANC turned off and up to 5 hours and 45 minutes with ANC turned off. Along with the 510mAh battery in the charging case, users will get a total playback time of up to 30 hours with ANC off and up to 19 hours with ANC on. They can be fully charged in 2 and half hours through a USB Type-C port.

For connectivity, the Amazfit Powerbuds Pro feature Bluetooth v5 BLE and can connect with smartphones running at least Android 5/ iOS 10. Onboard sensors include three microphones, PPG optical heart rate sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, and pressure sensor. The Amazfit Powerbuds Pro measure 35.2x16.7x23.4mm and weigh 6.7 grams each. The charging case measures 60.4x47.3x25mm and weighs 42 grams.