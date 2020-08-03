Technology News
  Amazfit Powerbuds With Built in Heart Rate Monitor Launched in India at Rs. 6,999, Goes on Sale From August 6

Amazfit Powerbuds With Built-in Heart Rate Monitor Launched in India at Rs. 6,999, Goes on Sale From August 6

Amazfit Powerbuds are claimed to deliver up to eight hours of battery on a single charge.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 3 August 2020 12:07 IST
The Amazfit Powerbuds come with a Thru Mode to listen to the ambient noise

Highlights
  • Amazfit Powerbuds had been teased to launch recently
  • The earbuds are claimed to deliver up to eight hours of battery life
  • Amazfit Powerbuds come with a heart rate sensor

Amazfit Powerbuds true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds have been launched in India, and will go on August 6 at 12am (midnight) IST. They have been priced at Rs. 6,999. Earlier, Amazfit published a dedicated page on Amazon announcing the date of the launch and its availability. Now, the e-commerce giant has confirmed the price of the earbuds. According to the information present on the microsite, the wearables will come equipped with a heart rate monitor, eight hours of playtime as well as IP55 dust and water resistance rating.

Amazfit Powerbuds price, availability

The Amazfit Powerbuds will go on sale during Amazon Prime Day sale which is scheduled to take place on August 6-7. The earbuds will be priced at Rs 6,999 and will debut in Dynamic Black and Active White colours in India.

Amazfit Powerbuds specifications

As per the listing, the Amazfit Powerbuds are equipped with an in-ear PPG heart rate sensor which is one of its USPs. The sensor is said to notify users when their heart rate exceeds the preset warning value. Each earbud comes with a magnetic sports ear hook that can be attached to the earpieces so that they don't fall off during intense workout sessions. If one doesn't want to use them, these detachable ear hooks can be put in the charging case.

The Amazfit Powerbuds are claimed to offer eight hours of playtime on a single charge, and a total of up to 24 hours when combined with the charging case. The brand claims that the earbuds can deliver up to three hours of battery life (heart rate monitoring switched off) in 15 minutes of charging.

The earbuds have a composite diaphragm and 9mm drivers to deliver high-definition sound. You will also get a Thru Mode that allows the wearer to listen to the ambient noise to be aware of the environment. The Amazfit Powerbuds also come with a Motion Beat Mode to enhance bass, and they are IP55 certified which essentially means they can withstand occasional water splashes.

The Amazfit Powerbuds also have in-ear sensors for automatic pausing feature. So when a user removes the earbud, the music automatically pauses. The earbuds also offer ENC dual-microphone noise reduction for better call quality. The touch-enabled earbuds have double tap and triple tap customisable functions.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

