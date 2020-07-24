Technology News
loading

Amazfit Powerbuds With Heart Rate Sensor to Launch in India on August 6

Amazfit Powerbuds are teased to offer eight hours of playtime on a single charge and up to 24 hours when combined with the charging case.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 24 July 2020 15:06 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazfit Powerbuds With Heart Rate Sensor to Launch in India on August 6

Amazfit Powerbuds have a detachable magnetic ear hook for intense workout sessions

Highlights
  • Amazfit PowerBuds are IP55 water and dust certified
  • The earbuds come in black and white colour options
  • Amazfit PowerBuds offer dual-microphone noise reduction

Amazfit Powerbuds truly wireless earbuds are set to launch in India on August 6 at 12am (midnight) IST. Ahead of the event, Amazfit has published a dedicated teaser page on Amazon, confirming availability on the e-commerce site along with the Amazfit India website. The earbuds will debut during Amazon Prime Day on the date, as the teaser page reveals key features of the device. It is listed to offer eight hours of playtime on a single charge. The earbuds have an in-ear PPG heart rate sensor as well.

Amazfit Powerbuds launch details, colours

The dedicated teaser page on Amazon reveals that the Amazfit Powerbuds will launch in India on August 6 during Prime Day Sale. The launch will take place at 12am (midnight). They will come in a sleek matte black option, and also in a white finish.

Amazfit Powerbuds features

The Amazfit Powerbuds are teased to be equipped with a PPG heart rate sensor to notify users when the heart rate exceeds the pre-set warning value. The teaser page also shows that the Amazfit Powerbuds have magnetic sports ear hook that can be attached to the earpieces.

The magnetic ear hooks are detachable and can be put in the charging case to prevent buyers from losing them. The ear hooks can be attached during intense exercise sessions.

As mentioned, the Amazfit Powerbuds offer eight hours of playtime on a single charge and up to 24 hours when combined with the charging case. The teaser page suggests that just 15 minutes of charging offers up to three hours of battery life (heart rate monitoring switched off).

Additionally, the Amazfit Powerbuds are teased to have a composite diaphragm to deliver high-definition sound. There is a Thru Mode that allows for ambient noise to seep through, and a Motion Beat Mode that enhances bass effect during workout. The earbuds are IP55 certified which means they can withstand occasional water splashes. The charging case does not offer water protection.

There are in-ear sensors inside the Amazfit Powerbuds to enable automatic pausing of audio when the buds are taken off from the ears. The earbuds offer ENC dual-microphone noise reduction for better call quality. They have double tap and triple tap customisable functions for ease in use. There's a USB Type-C port for charging the Amazfit Powerbuds charging case.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazfit PowerBuds, Amazfit PowerBuds India Launch, Amazfit PowerBuds Specifications, Amazfit PowerBuds Features, Amazfit, Amazon
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
OnePlus Nord to Be Available for Purchase Through Pop-Up Sale Starting July 27
Spider-Man, A Quiet Place, Top Gun Sequels Handed New Release Dates

Related Stories

Amazfit Powerbuds With Heart Rate Sensor to Launch in India on August 6
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Begins Making ‘Top-of-the-Line’ iPhone 11 in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series Price Tipped Ahead of Launch
  3. Redmi Note 9 Review
  4. Samsung Galaxy M31s Display, Colour Options, and More Tipped
  5. Apple Is Indeed Making a 5.4-Inch iPhone 12 Model, iOS 14 Beta Suggests
  6. Realme 6i With MediaTek Helio G90T SoC Launched in India
  7. Asus ROG Phone 3 With Snapdragon 865+ SoC, 144Hz Display Launched
  8. OnePlus Nord Pop-Up Sale to Go Live Starting July 27
  9. PUBG Mobile Lite Gets Long Awaited Update on 1-Year Anniversary
  10. Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro Go on Sale in India via Online, Offline Retailers
#Latest Stories
  1. Alibaba Cloud Helps Chinese Students, Foreign Schools Scale Great Firewall
  2. Spider-Man, A Quiet Place, Top Gun Sequels Handed New Release Dates
  3. Amazfit Powerbuds With Heart Rate Sensor to Launch in India on August 6
  4. OnePlus Nord to Be Available for Purchase Through Pop-Up Sale Starting July 27
  5. Snokor iRocker TWS Earbuds by Infinix With Up to 4 Hours Playtime, Bluetooth v5.0 Launched in India
  6. Contra Returns Mobile Game May Be Getting a Worldwide Release
  7. Railways to Get Contactless Ticketing With QR Code-Enabled Tickets
  8. Intel 7nm Chip Delay Forces Shift to Using More Outside Factories
  9. Vivo Y51s With Triple Rear Cameras, 4,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Realme 6i With MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com