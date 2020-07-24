Amazfit Powerbuds With Heart Rate Sensor to Launch in India on August 6

Amazfit Powerbuds truly wireless earbuds are set to launch in India on August 6 at 12am (midnight) IST. Ahead of the event, Amazfit has published a dedicated teaser page on Amazon, confirming availability on the e-commerce site along with the Amazfit India website. The earbuds will debut during Amazon Prime Day on the date, as the teaser page reveals key features of the device. It is listed to offer eight hours of playtime on a single charge. The earbuds have an in-ear PPG heart rate sensor as well.

Amazfit Powerbuds launch details, colours

The dedicated teaser page on Amazon reveals that the Amazfit Powerbuds will launch in India on August 6 during Prime Day Sale. The launch will take place at 12am (midnight). They will come in a sleek matte black option, and also in a white finish.

Amazfit Powerbuds features

The Amazfit Powerbuds are teased to be equipped with a PPG heart rate sensor to notify users when the heart rate exceeds the pre-set warning value. The teaser page also shows that the Amazfit Powerbuds have magnetic sports ear hook that can be attached to the earpieces.

The magnetic ear hooks are detachable and can be put in the charging case to prevent buyers from losing them. The ear hooks can be attached during intense exercise sessions.

As mentioned, the Amazfit Powerbuds offer eight hours of playtime on a single charge and up to 24 hours when combined with the charging case. The teaser page suggests that just 15 minutes of charging offers up to three hours of battery life (heart rate monitoring switched off).

Additionally, the Amazfit Powerbuds are teased to have a composite diaphragm to deliver high-definition sound. There is a Thru Mode that allows for ambient noise to seep through, and a Motion Beat Mode that enhances bass effect during workout. The earbuds are IP55 certified which means they can withstand occasional water splashes. The charging case does not offer water protection.

There are in-ear sensors inside the Amazfit Powerbuds to enable automatic pausing of audio when the buds are taken off from the ears. The earbuds offer ENC dual-microphone noise reduction for better call quality. They have double tap and triple tap customisable functions for ease in use. There's a USB Type-C port for charging the Amazfit Powerbuds charging case.

