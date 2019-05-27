Technology News

Alexa Announcements Feature Expanded to All Alexa-Powered Devices

Announcements were earlier available only on Amazon’s Echo devices.

By | Updated: 27 May 2019 11:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Alexa Announcements Feature Expanded to All Alexa-Powered Devices

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Alexa Developers

Expanding its voice-enabled capabilities, Amazon is rolling out the Announcements feature across all of Alexa-compatible devices. Launched in 2018, the feature lets users send a short voice message to Alexa-enabled devices that are part of the same network with a single voice command.

Amazon says that Announcements is "available for certified Alexa built-in products to implement and new ones that pass the provided self-tests and certification", The Verge reported on Saturday.

Users can send out their announcements by saying "Alexa announce that/tell everyone/broadcast" that would be announced via any Alexa-compatible device including Amazon Fire TV Cube, Sonos speakers, Facebook's Portal, and others.

The feature initially rolled out to the Echo, Echo Plus, Echo Dot, Echo Show, and Echo Spot devices.

Google had introduced the same functionality as part of Google Home line of smart speakers that allows users to broadcast one message to all Assistant-enabled devices.

Earlier this month, Amazon's voice assistant Alexa suffered almost an hour-long outage in the US for reasons that remain undisclosed.

Instead of serving up the usual music, news or weather information on request, the voice assistant and smart home gadget appeared stumped for users in several US cities, including New York, Boston and San Francisco on Wednesday, CNET reported.

Throughout the outage period, when users asked Alexa for assistance, it replied: "Sorry. I'm having trouble. Please try in a little while".

The outage was soon resolved but the details about what went wrong remain undisclosed.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Alexa
Redmi K20, K20 Pro Confirmed to Feature Dual-Band GPS, New Leaks Reveal Key Specifications, Gradient Blue Variant
Samsung Galaxy A50 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 18,490
Honor Smartphones
Alexa Announcements Feature Expanded to All Alexa-Powered Devices
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. Redmi K20, K20 Pro to Support Dual-Band GPS, New Colour Surfaces Online
  2. Redmi K20 Pro Price, Redmi K20 Render Leaked Ahead of May 28 Launch
  3. All the Smartphones That Became More Affordable This Month
  4. Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Gaming Smartphone to Launch in India Today
  5. Game of Thrones Season 8 Documentary Is Now Streaming on Hotstar
  6. PayPal Makes It Easier to Authorise Payments on Android Devices in India
  7. Avengers: Endgame Full Movie Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
  8. AMD Unveils Radeon RX5000 GPU Series, New CPUs Including 12-Core Ryzen 9 3900X
  9. MacBook Pro 2019 Teardown Shows Changes in 'New' Butterfly Keyboards
  10. Which Is the Best Phone Under Rs. 8,000 in India?
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.