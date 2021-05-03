Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Apple to Launch HiFi Streaming Support for Apple Music, New AirPods Soon: Report

Apple to Launch HiFi Streaming Support for Apple Music, New AirPods Soon: Report

Apple Music could get a HiFi audio streaming tier with iOS 14.6.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 3 May 2021 19:29 IST
Apple to Launch HiFi Streaming Support for Apple Music, New AirPods Soon: Report

Apple Music HiFi plan could cost the same as the regular Apple Music subscription

Highlights
  • Third-generation Apple AirPods were earlier said to launch in Q3
  • Apple Music may soon support Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio, and lossless audio
  • Spotify has also announced its HiFi lossless audio tier

Apple Music could soon get a HiFi music streaming tier that will include support for Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio, and ‘lossless' audio, according to a new report. The report says that the new update to Apple Music will debut with iOS 14.6, which is currently under beta testing. A separate report claims that Apple Music HiFi support will be announced in the "coming weeks", along with the third-generation AirPods. It is also being speculated that the new announcements could take place at WWDC 2021, which is scheduled for June.

A report by 9to5Mac claims that Apple is working on introducing a HiFi plan for Apple Music that could be introduced to subscribers with the release of iOS 14.6. The publication says that it has found a new code added to the Apple Music app in the first build of iOS 14.6 that specifically mentions “Dolby Atmos,” “Dolby Audio,” and “Lossless”. Up until now, Apple didn't feature support for Dolby but only supported its internal HiFi audio codec ALAC.

HiFi files have less audio compression and thereby are capable of a better sound quality output. Spotify recently announced that it is also venturing into high-quality audio streaming with Spotify HiFi. It is speculated that Spotify will price the Spotify HiFi plan higher than its existing subscriptions.

A music site Hits Daily Double has cited sources to claim that Apple will introduce the HiFi streaming support for Apple Music along with third-generation AirPods in the coming weeks. But this contradicts analyst Ming-Chi Kuo's claim that the new AirPods are likely to launch in Q3 2021.

The report also claims that Apple may offer the HiFi audio streaming support on Apple Music without increasing its subscription cost that starts at $9.99 per month for the individual tier in the US and Rs. 99 in India.

We dive into all things Apple — iPad Pro, iMac, Apple TV 4K, and AirTag — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple Music, HiFi, Lossless Audio, AirPods, iOS 14.6
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Vi Expands Wi-Fi Calling Service to Apple iPhones, on Handsets Running iOS 14.5

Related Stories

Apple to Launch HiFi Streaming Support for Apple Music, New AirPods Soon: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  2. Redmi Note 10S to Launch in India on May 13
  3. Vivo V21 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India
  4. Apple Watch May Get Blood Pressure, Glucose, Alcohol Level Monitor
  5. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Goes Live: Best Offers
  6. Shiny Satellites, Space Junk Blocking Our View of the Universe: Study
  7. Samsung Galaxy M32 Spotted on BIS Certification Site, Tipping India Launch
  8. Apple Could Introduce HiFi Support for Apple Music, New AirPods Soon
  9. China’s Social Media Posts Mock India Over COVID-19 Crisis
  10. WhatsApp Could Soon Allow You to Review Voice Messages Before Sending
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple to Launch HiFi Streaming Support for Apple Music, New AirPods Soon: Report
  2. Vi Expands Wi-Fi Calling Service to Apple iPhones, on Handsets Running iOS 14.5
  3. Oppo A53 2020 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 10,990
  4. Verizon to Sell Yahoo, AOL Business to Apollo for $5 Billion
  5. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Spotted on Official Mexico Website: Report
  6. WhatsApp Update Enables Larger Media Previews in Chats: Details
  7. Elon Musk on Making Electric Cars: ‘Prototypes are Easy, Production is Hard’
  8. Vivo Y52s (T1 Version) With Snapdragon 480 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Apple Watch May Get Blood Pressure, Glucose, Alcohol Level Monitoring Feature in Future: Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Leaked Images Suggest Under-Display Selfie Camera, S Pen Support
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com