AirPods Pro Update Brings Spatial Audio, Quick Switching Features: Report

The firmware build 3A283 is now rolling out for AirPods Pro and second-generation AirPods.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 15 September 2020 18:00 IST
AirPods Pro update will install for users automatically

Highlights
  • Users can also check for the update in Settings
  • Quick switching allows for shifting connection from Mac to iPad easily
  • These two features were first announced at WWDC 2020

AirPods Pro and second-generation AirPods are getting a new firmware update. The update enables new features like quick switching and spatial audio for AirPods users. These features were introduced by Apple at WWDC, and have now reportedly arrived with the latest update. The firmware build number is 3A283 and it is available to install for AirPods Pro and second-generation AirPods users. Previously released update for the second-generation AirPods came with build number 2D15 and AirPods Pro had the build number 2D27. Notably, both features only seem to be working if you have iOS 14 beta and macOS Big Sur installed.

Apple Insider was able to spot the spatial audio setting inside the AirPods Pro Bluetooth menu. The publication says that this is fifth firmware update for the AirPiods Pro since launch. The 3A283 update, as mentioned, enables spatial audio and quick switching features.

The update should get installed on AirPods Pro and second-generation AirPods automatically with no manual interference required. Of course, the pre-requisite is that the AirPods need to be inside a charging case and connected to an iPhone. Users can also check for the update for the accessories in Settings > General > About > Selecting AirPods Pro from the menu.

To elaborate, spatial audio offers a theatre-like sound experience with 3D soundscape and flexible sound orientation based on head movement. Quick switching, as the name suggest, allows for AirPods Pro and second-gen AirPods to shift connection between iPad to Mac to iPhone seamlessly. This feature will allow users to listen to a podcast on their iPad and then switch to watching movies on the Mac very easily. It will reportedly work on the existing iCloud pairing feature of the H1 chip. It will also require iOS 14 and MacOS Big Sur, that means beta devices may have a better time experiencing these new features.

Apple had reportedly announced these two features during its virtual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2020 earlier this year. At that time, it was a work in progress, and now the firmware build has finally rolled out.

Is iPhone SE the ultimate 'affordable' iPhone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

