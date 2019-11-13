Technology News
  AirPods Pro With Active Noise Cancellation Go on Sale in India: Price, Availability, and Everything Else

AirPods Pro With Active Noise Cancellation Go on Sale in India: Price, Availability, and Everything Else

AirPods Pro price in India is set at Rs. 24,900.

Updated: 13 November 2019 11:53 IST
AirPods Pro With Active Noise Cancellation Go on Sale in India: Price, Availability, and Everything Else

AirPods Pro come with an all-new design that supports ear tips

Highlights
  • AirPods Pro are available for purchase through Apple Authorised Resellers
  • Apple unveiled the new AirPods model last month
  • AirPods Pro work with iPhone devices running at least iOS 13.2

AirPods Pro, Apple's much-awaited noise-cancelling headphones, are now available for purchase in India. The Cupertino giant launched the AirPods Pro as an upgraded version of its AirPods last month. They went on sale in the US on October 30. The AirPods Pro come with an all-new design that brings active noise cancellation. The headphones also feature a dedicated Transparency mode and are bundled with a wireless charging case. The AirPods Pro are touted to offer four-and-a-half hours of listening time on a single charge with active noise cancellation enabled.

AirPods Pro price in India

Apple has kicked off the availability of the AirPods Pro through all the Apple Authorised Resellers in India with a price tag of Rs. 24,900. Nevertheless, online marketplaces such as Amazon and Flipkart are also expected to start selling the new AirPods model very soon.

Alongside the AirPods Pro, Apple has the second-generation AirPods with regular Charging Case at Rs. 14,900 and AirPods with Wireless Charging Case at Rs. 18,900. Customers can also avail standalone Wireless Charging Case at Rs. 7,500.

AirPods Pro specifications, features

Unlike the earlier AirPods models, the AirPods Pro flaunt the new in-ear design that supports flexible silicone ear tips to enable active noise cancellation. The headphones come bundled with three different sizes of ear tips. Apple also claims that it has offered an "innovative vent system" to equalise pressure. The AirPods Pro are also claimed to be sweat- and water-resistant.

To enable active noise cancellation, the AirPods Pro use two microphones in combination with software to remove background noise. Apple also provides its Adaptive EQ that is touted to automatically tune the low and mid frequencies of the music to deliver an immersive listening experience. Additionally, there is a low-distortion speaker driver that is said to provide bass down to 20Hz alongside delivering detailed mid- and high-frequency audio.

airpods pro ear tips AirPods Pro

AirPods Pro come with three different sizes of ear tips

 

In addition to active noise cancellation, Apple has provided the Transparency mode on the AirPods Pro that allows users to simultaneously listen to music while hearing ambient noises around them. A force sensor is available on the stem of the AirPods earbuds to enable easy switching between active noise cancellation and Transparency mode. Moreover, users can press on the volume slider in the Control Centre on iPhone and iPad or hit the AirPlay icon on their Apple Watch while listening to music to adjust settings virtually.

For detecting whether the ear tip size fits well, the AirPods Pro come with a feature called Ear Tip Fit Test. This new offering is touted to use software algorithms and built-in microphones of each AirPods earbud. Further, the feature also provides suggestions to adjust the tips for a better seal.

The AirPods Pro come with an Apple H1 chip that is claimed to include 10 audio cores and "powers everything from sound to Siri." You need an Apple device running at least iOS 13.2, iPadOS 13.2, watchOS 6.1, tvOS 13.2, or macOS Catalina 10.15.1 to experience the features of the AirPods Pro. Moreover, similar to the earlier models, the new AirPods version is "impractical" to repair due to its "glued-together design" that has been found in a recent teardown by iFixit.

Comments

AirPods Pro With Active Noise Cancellation Go on Sale in India: Price, Availability, and Everything Else
