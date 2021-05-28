Technology News
  • Apple Said to Plan Redesigned AirPods for 2021, 2nd Gen AirPods Pro in 2022

Apple Said to Plan Redesigned AirPods for 2021, 2nd-Gen AirPods Pro in 2022

AirPods Pro coming next year will include updated motion sensors with a focus on fitness tracking.

By Mark Gurman and Debby Wu, Bloomberg | Updated: 28 May 2021 18:22 IST
For the new AirPods Pro, Apple has also tested a smaller design that eliminates the stems

Highlights
  • Apple previously aimed to release new AirPods Pro as early as this year
  • Apple has also begun early development of a HomePod speaker
  • Apple released a HomePod mini speaker last year

Apple is readying a revamp of its entry-level AirPods for this year and a second generation of the AirPods Pro for next year, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The new base AirPods will mark the first update to the product since March 2019 and will add a new design that mostly mirrors that of the AirPods Pro. The earbuds will come with a new case and shorter stems poking out of the bottom of each one. The AirPods Pro coming next year will be the first change to that product since October 2019 and will include updated motion sensors with a focus on fitness tracking, the people said, asking not to be named because the plans are private.

Apple had previously aimed to release the new AirPods Pro as early as this year, Bloomberg News reported in 2020. The update to its wireless earbuds range will bolster the company's wearables, home and accessories segment, which has grown rapidly to now account for more than $30 billion (roughly Rs. 2,17,560 crores) in annual revenue, exceeding 10 percent of total sales.

An Apple spokeswoman declined to comment.

The last AirPods-related hardware introduction from Apple was the over-ear AirPods Max headphones in December. That $549 (roughly Rs. 39,800) pair earned criticism for bugs and its high price but praise for its materials and sound. Apple only recently caught up with demand for the product, and it is not currently working on a second generation of the AirPods Max, though it has discussed launching additional color variations in the future.

As part of its broader home, audio, and accessories strategy, Apple has also begun early development of a HomePod speaker with a built-in screen as well as a device that combines the features of a HomePod, FaceTime camera, and Apple TV, Bloomberg News has reported. Competition for speakers with screens is already widespread. Apple released a HomePod mini speaker last year and outlined a minor update to the Apple TV set-top box last month.

For the new AirPods Pro, Apple has also tested a smaller design that eliminates the stems. That look will debut on new Beats-branded wireless earbuds planned to be announced next month.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP
 

It's Google I/O time this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
