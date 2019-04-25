Technology News
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Apple's AirPods 3 Wireless Earphones to Be Launched by End of 2019: Reports

Apple's AirPods 3 Wireless Earphones to Be Launched by End of 2019: Reports

By | Updated: 25 April 2019 13:56 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Apple's AirPods 3 Wireless Earphones to Be Launched by End of 2019: Reports

The second-generation Apple AirPods were launched only last month

Highlights
  • Two new AirPods models could be launched later this year
  • One of these will be a basic upgrade over the 2nd-Gen AirPods
  • The second could feature a completely new design with added features

The Apple AirPods were first launched in late 2016, and only got an update in the form of the second-generation AirPods which were launched last month. Despite the update, there isn't much different on the new truly wireless earphones from Apple. However, new reports now suggest that Apple could be preparing to launch new AirPods as soon as the end of this year. While one report cites supply chain sources, another report is based on analysis by Ming-Chi Kuo, who is known for accurate predictions on what to expect from the Cupertino-based electronics giant.

The initial report on the launch of the new AirPods comes from DigiTimes, which suggests that the new truly wireless earphones could come with an active noise cancellation function. Another report by 9to5Mac soon after reported similar news, based on analysis by TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. That report further suggests that there could be two new AirPods models coming later this year - a more affordable model with the same external design, and a second model with a new design and features.

The wireless charging case could even come as standard on the new AirPods, unlike on the second-generation AirPods which bundles it only on the more expensive Rs. 18,900 variant. Since this is all based on analysis and predictions, there are no other firm details on what we could expect from the new AirPods. Kuo says the new models could be launched as soon as the fourth quarter of this year, something that Digitimes echoes.

The second-generation AirPods were launched last month, and are priced at Rs. 14,900 for the variant with the regular charging case, and Rs. 18,900 for the one with the wireless charging case. The new AirPods also feature the improved H1 chip that improves connection stability and battery life, along with supporting the ‘Hey Siri' command to invoke Apple's voice assistant. A replacement later this year would effectively render the new AirPods as a previous-generation product in less than a year.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple AirPods, Apple AirPods (2nd Gen)
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

Nintendo Forecasts Switch Console Unit Sales of 18 Million This Year
Spotify Loses Access to Major Indian Label, Saregama
Honor Smartphones
Apple's AirPods 3 Wireless Earphones to Be Launched by End of 2019: Reports
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

4GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Asus ZenFone 6 Debuts With a Rotating Camera, Snapdragon 855 SoC
  2. Redmi Note 7S Is Xiaomi's Upcoming 48-Megapixel Camera Phone for India
  3. WhatsApp Unveils 155 Redesigned Emojis for Android, Night Mode Spotted
  4. WhatsApp Beta Not Letting Users Save Profile Pictures
  5. Tata Sky Brings Digital Content Service Bundled With Amazon Fire TV Stick
  6. Canon EOS 200D II DSLR With Dual Pixel AF, 4K Recording Launched in India
  7. Blaupunkt BTW-01 Review: Truly Wireless Earphones Under Rs. 6,000
  8. PUBG Mobile 0.12.5 Update Brings Season 7, New Royale Pass, and More
  9. Selena Gomez Calls Social Media 'Dangerous', 'Terrible' for Youth
  10. Ola Partners SBI to Launch Credit Card With Up to 20 Percent Cashback
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.