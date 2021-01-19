Technology News
Acer True Wireless Stereo Earbuds Launched in India Starting at Rs. 2,999

Acer TWS Earbuds GAHR010 and GAHR011 have a similar design barring some aesthetic changes of the charging case.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 19 January 2021 14:20 IST
Acer True Wireless Stereo Earbuds Launched in India Starting at Rs. 2,999

Acer True Wireless Stereo Earbuds come in black while the Gateway come in white

Highlights
  • Acer True Wireless Stereo Earbuds GAHR010 have 8mm drivers
  • Acer Gateway True Wireless Earbuds (GAHR012) have 9mm drivers
  • Acer True Wireless Stereo Earbuds GAHR011 have USB Type-A, Type-C cables

Acer GAHR010 and GAHR011 budget-friendly True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds were launched in India, along with a more premium Gateway True Wireless (GAHR012) earbuds. The Gateway True Wireless (GAHR012) earbuds offer IPX4 water resistance and offers a stem design, while the Acer True Wireless Stereo Earbuds GAHR010 and GAHR011 have a non-stem build. The Acer True Wireless Stereo Earbuds GAHR010 and GAHR011 mostly have the same specifications and come in a single black colour option. The Gateway True Wireless earbuds (GAHR012) come in a white colour option. All three TWS earbuds come with touch controls.

Acer True Wireless Stereo earbuds GAHR010 and GAHR011, Gateway True Wireless earbuds (GAHR012) price in India

The Acer True Wireless Stereo Earbuds GAHR010 and the Acer True Wireless Stereo Earbuds GAHR011 are both priced at Rs. 2,999, but are currently available at Rs. 2,499 in a single black colour option. They are available for purchase on Amazon (GAHR010, GAHR011), Flipkart (GAHR010, GAHR011), and the Acer India website (GAHR010, GAHR011).

The Gateway True Wireless Earbuds (GAHR012) are priced at Rs. 3,499 and come in a white colour option. They are available on Flipkart and Amazon.

Acer True Wireless Stereo earbuds GAHR010 and GAHR011 specifications, features

The Acer True Wireless Stereo earbuds GAHR010 and GAHR011 have a non-stem design and come with a charging case. They support Bluetooth 5.1 and HFP/ A2DP/ AVRCP profiles. They are powered by 8mm drivers and have a claimed battery life of four hours on a single charge. Acer says the True Wireless Stereo earbuds GAHR010 and GAHR011 can be charged in 1.5 hours and the case supports USB Type-C charging. You get touch controls for music, calls, and activating voice assistant.

There are barely any design differences between the two TWS earbuds. Except the charging case for the Acer True Wireless Stereo earbuds GAHR011 comes with battery indicator lights on the front while the case for the Acer True Wireless Stereo earbuds GAHR011 does not. Both cases have charging cables attached, but the Acer True Wireless Stereo earbuds GAHR011's case has both a Type-C and a Type-A cable. Both cases have a digital LED display inside.

Acer Gateway True Wireless earbuds (GAHR012) specifications, features

The Acer Gateway True Wireless earbuds (GAHR012) come with a fast pairing feature that allows them to be connected to the phone when the case is opened. There is a battery indicator on the front of the case. The earbuds have a stem-style design and come in a single white colour option with a white case. You get Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and USB Type-C charging. The Gateway True Wireless earbuds (GAHR012) are powered by 9mm drivers and Acer claims they can last for four hours on a single charge. They are also claimed to charge from 0 to 100 percent in 1.5 hours.

Gateway True Wireless earbuds (GAHR012) come with IPX4 water resistance. They also feature touch controls for music, calls, and activating voice assistant. They have a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Acer, Acer True Wireless Stereo Earbuds GAHR010, Acer True Wireless Stereo Earbuds price, Acer True Wireless Stereo Earbuds specifications, Acer True Wireless Stereo Earbuds GAHR011, Gateway True Wireless Earbuds GAHR012
Vineet Washington
Nokia 5.4, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 Start Receiving Android Security Patch: Report

