Technology News
loading

1More Portable Bluetooth Speaker Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 10,999

The device is available for pre-order at a discounted price of Rs. 6,499.

By | Updated: 5 November 2019 12:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
1More Portable Bluetooth Speaker Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 10,999

The company’s first wireless speaker has a 2,600mAh battery

Highlights
  • 1More has launched its first portable Bluetooth speaker in India
  • The device is available at a pre-order price of Rs. 6,499
  • Battery life is claimed to be 12 hours on a single charge

Audio manufacturer 1More is best known for its range of earphones, with products available across price ranges, fits, and connectivity types. The company is now looking to expand its presence into different segments, starting with what would be the most obvious next product step for a company like this - wireless speakers. The 1More Portable Bluetooth speaker has been launched in India, priced at Rs. 10,999. However, the device is available for pre-order at Rs. 6,499, and ships to customers starting November 20.

The 1More Portable Bluetooth speaker has a circular bowl-like shape, with the speaker drivers firing upwards. The device has a 0.75-inch tweeter and a 3.3-inch woofer for sound output, with controls on the side. Sound output is rated at 30W, and the device has a 2,600mAh battery which is claimed to run for 12 hours on a full charge. Like many of 1More's products, the Portable Bluetooth speaker has had its sound tuned by Grammy Award-winning sound engineer Luca Bignardi.

The device uses Bluetooth 4.2 for connectivity, and also support Aux for wired listening. If you have two 1More Portable Bluetooth speakers, you can pair them wirelessly for stereo listening. The device also has an IPX4 water resistance rating, along with support for voice assistants on paired smartphones through a dedicated microphone button on the speaker.

Although expensive for a first product, the 1More Portable Bluetooth speaker does have the goodwill of the company behind it, along with some specifications that set it apart from the competition, such as the 30W sound output and professional sound tuning. The company also recently launched its first true wireless earphones, the 1More Stylish True Wireless In-Ear Headphones, priced at Rs. 6,999.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: 1More, 1More Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Bluetooth
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

Google News App Gets Updated to Bring Bilingual Support
Samsung Says to Shut Down US CPU Research Division
Honor Smartphones
1More Portable Bluetooth Speaker Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 10,999
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. LG G Pad 5 10.1 With 8,200mAh Battery, Snapdragon 821 SoC Launched
  2. Mi CC9 Pro, Xiaomi Watch, Mi TV 5 to Launch Today: All You Need to Know
  3. Xiaomi Watch Teased to Sport Sapphire Glass Protection Ahead of Launch
  4. How TikTok Rose to Global Video Stardom
  5. Adobe's Next-Generation Apps Promise to Make Collaboration Simpler
  6. Mi Note 10 Launching on November 6, Penta Camera Setup Detailed
  7. Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi Y2 MIUI 11 Update Rollout Begins in India: Reports
  8. Amazon Drops Grocery Delivery Fee for Prime Members as Rivals Close In
  9. Mi Note 10 Pro May Launch Alongside Mi Note 10 After All
  10. Redmi Note 7 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI 11 Update in India: Reports
#Latest Stories
  1. Uber Posts Q3 Loss, Says Will be Profitable by the End of 2021
  2. Dropbox Transfer Rolls Out for All Users, Allows Professional Users to Share 100GB Files Easily
  3. WhatsApp Beta Update on Android Brings New Emojis, Tweaks Three Existing Ones
  4. Microsoft Office All-in-One App Launched for Android, iOS; Features Word, Excel, and PowerPoint in a Single Place
  5. 1More Portable Bluetooth Speaker Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 10,999
  6. Samsung Says to Shut Down US CPU Research Division
  7. Google News App Gets Updated to Bring Bilingual Support
  8. Apple Partners Valve to Develop Its AR Headset: Report
  9. Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi Y2 Start Receiving MIUI 11 Global Stable Update in India, Users Report
  10. Fantastic Beasts 3 to Be Set in Brazil, Filming Begins in Spring 2020
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.