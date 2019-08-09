Affordable wireless earphones are a popular option for buyers right now, whether of the regular cable, neckband, or truly wireless variety. The most affordable and capable options usually have either cable or neckband designs, and options from 1More are usually considered among the best in the affordable segment. The latest launch from 1More is the Piston Fit Wireless headset, which is priced at Rs. 3,999. The earphones go up for pre-order today at a discounted price of Rs. 2,499, and are the wireless variant of the popular Piston Fit wired earphones.

The 1More Piston Fit Wireless earphones are now up for pre-order, and are set to start shipping on August 16. The earphones are powered by 10mm dynamic drivers, and feature Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. There is also IPX4 water resistance, and an in-line remote and microphone for hands-free calling and use. The earphones feature a soft cable with two large modules connecting to the earphones, and also feature voice assistant support on paired smartphones.

The earphones have a claimed battery life of up to 8 hours on a single charge, and are powered by a 130mAh battery. Charging time is claimed to be 60 minutes. The 1More Piston Fit Wireless have had the sound tuned by Luca Bignardi, a Grammy Award-winning sound engineer who has also worked on the tuning of other 1More products, including the 1More Quad Driver earphones.

The 1More Piston Fit Wireless earphones are the Bluetooth-powered wireless version of the 1More Piston Fit wired earphones, which is our favourite pair of budget earphones you can buy today. The earphones are set to go on sale across online and offline locations, but are currently available at the discounted pre-order price of Rs. 2,499 only on the 1More online store and Headphonezone.in.

