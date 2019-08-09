Technology News
loading

1More Piston Fit Wireless Earphones Launched in India at Rs. 3,999

The earphones are up for pre-order now at a discounted price of Rs. 2,499

By | Updated: 9 August 2019 12:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
1More Piston Fit Wireless Earphones Launched in India at Rs. 3,999

The 1More Piston Fit Wireless features Bluetooth 5.0 and 10mm drivers

Highlights
  • The 1More Piston Fit Wireless earphones feature Bluetooth 5.0
  • Although priced at Rs. 3,999, the earphones go on pre-order for Rs. 2,499
  • The regular wired Piston Fit earphones are priced at Rs. 699

Affordable wireless earphones are a popular option for buyers right now, whether of the regular cable, neckband, or truly wireless variety. The most affordable and capable options usually have either cable or neckband designs, and options from 1More are usually considered among the best in the affordable segment. The latest launch from 1More is the Piston Fit Wireless headset, which is priced at Rs. 3,999. The earphones go up for pre-order today at a discounted price of Rs. 2,499, and are the wireless variant of the popular Piston Fit wired earphones.

The 1More Piston Fit Wireless earphones are now up for pre-order, and are set to start shipping on August 16. The earphones are powered by 10mm dynamic drivers, and feature Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. There is also IPX4 water resistance, and an in-line remote and microphone for hands-free calling and use. The earphones feature a soft cable with two large modules connecting to the earphones, and also feature voice assistant support on paired smartphones.

The earphones have a claimed battery life of up to 8 hours on a single charge, and are powered by a 130mAh battery. Charging time is claimed to be 60 minutes. The 1More Piston Fit Wireless have had the sound tuned by Luca Bignardi, a Grammy Award-winning sound engineer who has also worked on the tuning of other 1More products, including the 1More Quad Driver earphones.

The 1More Piston Fit Wireless earphones are the Bluetooth-powered wireless version of the 1More Piston Fit wired earphones, which is our favourite pair of budget earphones you can buy today. The earphones are set to go on sale across online and offline locations, but are currently available at the discounted pre-order price of Rs. 2,499 only on the 1More online store and Headphonezone.in.

Realme Buds, Mi Earphones, or others: Which are the best headphones under Rs. 1,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: 1More, 1More Piston Fit Wireless, Bluetooth
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

Flipkart and Amazon Independence Day Special Sales: The Best Offers on Mobile Phones
Apple Supplier Japan Display Posts 10th Straight Quarterly Loss
Honor Smartphones
1More Piston Fit Wireless Earphones Launched in India at Rs. 3,999
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ With Up to 12GB of RAM Launched
  2. Vivo S1 4GB RAM Variant Now on Sale via Offline Retailers in India
  3. Realme 64-Megapixel Camera Phone to Launch in India Before Diwali
  4. Flipkart and Amazon Sales: Here Are the Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  5. Revolt RV 400 AI-Enabled Electric Bike to Launch in India on August 28
  6. Flipkart National Shopping Days Sale Starts: All the Best Deals & Offers
  7. WhatsApp Yet to Fix Flaws That Allow Message Manipulation: Check Point
  8. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Price in India Revealed
  9. Blaupunkt SBWL-02 Soundbar With Wireless Subwoofer Launched in India
  10. Amazon Freedom Sale 2019 Begins: All the Best Offers Right Now
#Latest Stories
  1. BSNL Rs. 1,699 Prepaid Plan Validity Extended to 455 Days for Limited Period
  2. Apple Supplier Japan Display Posts 10th Straight Quarterly Loss
  3. 1More Piston Fit Wireless Earphones Launched in India at Rs. 3,999
  4. Facebook Offering 'Millions' to Publishers for News: Report
  5. Tesla Owner Lawsuit Claims Software Update Fraudulently Cut Battery Capacity
  6. Dropbox Reports Slowest Paid User Growth Since IPO
  7. Uber Loses $5 Billion, Misses Wall Street Targets Despite Easing Price War
  8. Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Prequel Series Season 1 to Have 20 Episodes, Says Tom Shippey
  9. Samsung Galaxy A70S With Snapdragon 675 SoC Spotted on Geekbench, Tipped to Sport 64-Megapixel Camera
  10. Broadcom to Buy Symantec's Enterprise Unit for $10.7 Billion in Software Push
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.