Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • 1More Launches Omthing AirFree Lace Neckband, AirFree TWS, AirFree Pods Earphones in India

1More Launches Omthing AirFree Lace Neckband, AirFree TWS, AirFree Pods Earphones in India

1More Omthing AirFree Pods come with 13mm composite titanium dynamic drivers and a Qualcomm cVc 8.0 chipset for noise cancelling technology.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 3 August 2021 16:39 IST
1More Launches Omthing AirFree Lace Neckband, AirFree TWS, AirFree Pods Earphones in India

Omthing AirFree Lace Neckband, AirFree TWS, AirFree Pods have impressive batter life

Highlights
  • Omthing AirFree Lace Neckband costs Rs. 1,499
  • Omthing AirFree Pods have up to 25 hours battery life
  • Omthing AirFree TWS earbuds are offered in a single black colour

1More - the Shenzhen-based audio company known for its Piston and Quad Driver in-ear headphones - on Tuesday announced a new sub-brand in India called Omthing (derived from ‘one more thing') under which three audio peripherals have been launched. Omthing AirFree Lace Neckband, Omthing AirFree TWS, and Omthing AirFree Pods are wireless devices that come at a budget friendly price point. The Omthing AirFree Lace Neckband is the cheapest among the three and offers IPX4 water resistance. The Omthing AirFree TWS are next in line and come with environmental noise cancellation (ENC). Omthing AirFree Pods are the most expensive and are powered by a Qualcomm chipset.

Omthing AirFree Lace Neckband, Omthing AirFree TWS, Omthing AirFree Pods: Price in India

Omthing AirFree Lace Neckband is priced at Rs. 1,499 and is offered in a single black colour. Omthing AirFree TWS earbuds are priced at Rs. 2,499 and are also offered in a single black colour. The Omthing AirFree Pods TWS earbuds cost Rs. 3,999 and are available in Forest Green, Midnight Black, Reddish Orange, and Snow White colours. All three audio devices are available for purchase via Flipkart, Omthing by 1More announced.

Omthing AirFree Lace Neckband specifications, features

Omthing AirFree Lace Neckband earphones are powered by 10mm dynamic drivers that are housed in a solid metallic chamber. They come with Bluetooth v5 connectivity and is backed by a 160mAh battery. The company claims the earphones can last up to 12 hours on a single charge. They take 2.5 hours to charge completely. There are media controls on the inline remote for answering calls, changing tracks, volume, and activating voice assistant. The Omthing AirFree Lace Neckband earphones have an IPX4 build and a lightweight design at just 28.4 grams.

Omthing AirFree TWS specifications, features

Omthing AirFree TWS earbuds feature 7mm dynamic drivers and also have Bluetooth v5 for connectivity. They feature ENC to filter out surrounding noise. They have an advertised total battery life of 20 hours. The earbuds take an hour to charge while the case takes two hours. The Omthing AirFree TWS earbuds offer touch controls controlling calls, media, and activating voice assistant. The TWS earbuds have an IPX4 build and weigh 4 grams each.

Omthing AirFree Pods specifications, features

Omthing AirFree Pods are also TWS earbuds with a stem-style design. They are powered by 13mm composite titanium dynamic drivers and a Qualcomm cVc 8.0 chipset for noise cancelling technology. The four built-in microphones provide ENC. They connect via Bluetooth v5 with support for SBC, AAC, and aptX codecs. They have a claimed battery life of up to 25 hours total with a charging time of one hour for the earbuds and two hours for the case. The charging case supports Qi wireless charging. The earbuds have a lightweight design weighing 4 grams each.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Omthing AirFree Lace Neckband, Omthing AirFree Lace Neckband Price in India, Omthing AirFree Lace Neckband Specifications, Omthing AirFree TWS, Omthing AirFree TWS Price in India, Omthing AirFree TWS Specifications, Omthing AirFree Pods, Omthing AirFree Pods Price in India, Omthing AirFree Pods Specifications, Omthing, 1More
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Pearson+ App-Based Subscription Service for Digital Textbooks Announced
1More Launches Omthing AirFree Lace Neckband, AirFree TWS, AirFree Pods Earphones in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes Days After Purchase, Company Responds
  2. Watch the Trailer for Money Heist Season 5, Out in September on Netflix
  3. Vivo Y53s Price in India Tipped Ahead of Its Official Launch
  4. RedmiBook Pro, RedmiBook e-Learning Edition Laptops Launched in India
  5. Google to Launch Own Processor for Upcoming Pixel Phones
  6. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Brings Big Discounts on Electronics: Details
  7. Ola Scooter Electric Vehicle to Launch in India on August 15
  8. Tecno Pova 2 with 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India: All Details
  9. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Price Appears on a Retailer Site Ahead of Launch
  10. Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2021 Announcement Today: How to Check Online
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Working on Extending End-to-End Encryption to Local Backups: Report
  2. 1More Launches Omthing AirFree Lace Neckband, AirFree TWS, AirFree Pods Earphones in India
  3. Pearson+ App-Based Subscription Service for Digital Textbooks Announced
  4. Alexa Can Now Locate COVID-19 Vaccine and Testing Centres in India: Here’s How
  5. Google Chat Update Brings Inclusion-Focused Emoji Set With Gender-Neutral Options
  6. iQoo 8 Series to Launch on August 17: What to Expect
  7. Xiaomi Becomes Number 1 Smartphone Vendor in Europe, Overtakes Samsung in Q2 2021: Strategy Analytics
  8. Ether Could Outperform Bitcoin With Upgrades, DeFi Usage: Pantera Capital
  9. Twitter Now Lets Users Log In/ Sign Up via Google Account, Apple ID
  10. Jio, MG Motor Partner for Connected Car Solutions in Upcoming SUVs
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com