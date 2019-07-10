Technology News
loading
  • 1More Dual Driver Bluetooth Active Noise Cancellation Earphones Launched in India

1More Dual Driver Bluetooth Active Noise Cancellation Earphones Launched in India

The earphones will be available at an introductory price of Rs. 9,999 during the Prime Day sale.

By | Updated: 10 July 2019 12:50 IST
The 1More Dual Driver BT ANC earphones are priced at Rs. 14,999

Highlights
  • The 1More Dual Driver BT ANC earphones are priced at Rs. 14,999
  • As the name suggests, the headset has a dual-driver setup
  • The headset has a claimed battery life of seven hours on a full charge

Wireless connectivity and active noise cancellation have, in recent years, been the USP of brands such as Sony and Bose. However, with the technology becoming more widespread and affordable, smaller brands have also been able to invest in research and development into feature-filled products. One such brand is 1More, a specialist audio manufacturer that has launched its latest product in India, the 1More Dual Driver Bluetooth Active Noise Cancellation earphones. The earphones have been launched at Rs. 14,999, but will be available at an introductory price of Rs. 9,999.

The introductory price of Rs. 9,999 will only be applicable during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale, which is scheduled to kick off on July 15 and continue for 48 hours. The sale is exclusive for Prime members. The 1More Dual Driver BT ANC earphones will also be available to buy on the company's official India website and e-store.

The 1More Dual Driver Bluetooth Active Noise Cancellation earphones feature a dual-driver setup, with one dynamic driver and one balanced armature driver in each earpiece. The wireless earphones use Bluetooth 4.2 for connectivity, and also feature active noise cancellation, which will help reduce noise in loud environments.

The earphones feature a flexible neckband design, with an in-line remote and USB Type-C port for charging. Battery life on the 1More Dual Driver Bluetooth Active Noise Cancellation earphones is claimed to be seven hours on a full charge, with fast charging supported - a 10-minute charge offers three hours of battery life, while a one-hour charge can top up the battery.

Interestingly, the 1More Dual Driver Bluetooth Active Noise Cancellation earphones have been tuned for sound by Grammy Award-winning Sound Engineer Luca Bignardi. The company has had some of its older devices also tuned by Bignardi, including the 1More Triple-Driver and 1More Quad-Driver earphones.

Comments

Further reading: 1More, 1More Dual Driver Bluetooth Active Noise Cancellation earphones, Bluetooth, Active noise cancellation
Ali Pardiwala

Ali Pardiwala

Honor Smartphones
1More Dual Driver Bluetooth Active Noise Cancellation Earphones Launched in India
