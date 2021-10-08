Technology News
Best True Wireless Earphones Deals in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021

Here are the best deals for true wireless earphones on Amazon right now.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 October 2021 11:09 IST
Best True Wireless Earphones Deals in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021

The Apple AirPods Pro are available for Rs. 17,990 during the Amazon sale

Highlights
  • The AirPods Pro work best with an iOS device
  • The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are IP67 rated
  • Realme offers ANC for under Rs. 3,000 with the Buds Q2

True wireless earphones are the present and future of personal audio and listening, and there are some impressive options available to buy right now. The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2021 has now kicked off, and there are some interesting deals available for popular true wireless earphones across price ranges.

We've compiled a list of the best true wireless earphones deals on Amazon right now, covering brands such as Apple, Samsung, Jabra, Sony, and Realme, and here are our top picks in the segment.

Apple AirPods Pro

Offering class-leading sound quality and ANC performance, the Apple AirPods Pro are considered to be the best true wireless earphones you can buy right now. Bluetooth connectivity means that the AirPods Pro can be used with just about any smartphone or tablet, but to be able to use all features and customise the controls, you'll need to have an iOS device.

The AirPods Pro are priced at Rs. 17,990 down from the usual price of around Rs. 25,000, a significant discount of around Rs. 7,000. Bank offers with HDFC Bank and no-cost EMI schemes are also available, which will make the price a bit more attractive.

Buy AirPods Pro here

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Samsung's flagship true wireless earphones, the Galaxy Buds Pro have a proper in-canal fit and very good active noise cancellation, as well as support for the Scalable advanced Bluetooth codec. The earphones work best with Samsung smartphones thanks to the codec support, and are usefully also IP67 rated for dust and water resistance, making this among the most weather-resistant true wireless headsets you can buy right now.

Typically priced at around Rs. 16,000, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are available for Rs. 9,990 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2021. Bank offers with HDFC Bank and no-cost EMI schemes are available, too.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro here

Jabra Elite 75t

The Jabra Elite 75t isn't the latest flagship product in the company's true wireless headset range, but it remains an excellent option with active noise cancellation, good microphone performance, detailed sound with powerful bass, and decent battery life. The fit and noise isolation are also excellent on this true wireless headset, putting it up against options from other top brands such as Samsung and Sony in the upper mid-range segment.

Down from its launch price of Rs. 14,999, the Jabra Elite 75t is available for Rs. 8,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2021. Bank offers with HDFC Bank and no-cost EMI schemes can be availed for this.

Buy Jabra Elite 75t here

Sony WF-XB700

The Sony WF-XB700 is a popular option among listeners looking for a bass-centric sound signature, thanks to Sony's ‘Extra Bass' tuning. The earphones are IPX4 rated for water resistance, and support the SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs. Sony's usual attention to tuning and reliable connectivity are also key points that make this headset worth considering.

The Sony WF-XB700 true wireless earphones are available for Rs. 6,490 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2021, with bank offers with HDFC Bank and no-cost EMI schemes also available.

Buy Sony WF-XB700 here

Realme Buds Q2

Among the most affordable true wireless earphones with active noise cancellation, the Realme Buds Q2 represents excellent value for money and a feature set that is typical seen on high-end headsets. There is app support through the Realme Link app, and decent sound and battery life for the price.

While already competitively priced before any discounts, the Realme Buds Q2 are available for a very competitive price of Rs. 2,199 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2021. Coupon discounts and bank offers with HDFC Bank apply as well.

Buy Realme Buds Q2 here

Amazon's month-long sale, the Great Indian Festival, is back. This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, Amazon India's consumer electronics head Akshay Ahuja takes us behind the scenes. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
