Amazon and Flipkart are in the middle of their Republic Day 2020 special sales this week. Amazon's Great Indian Sale 2020 and Flipkart's Republic Day sale are collectively offering thousands of deals and bundled offers on electronics. But not all of them are worth your time and money. Today, we've handpicked the best deals on wireless routers, smart speakers, wireless headphones, and others that you can grab on Amazon and Flipkart sales today. Remember to check out the available bundled offers to add more value to your purchase.

Netgear Orbi RBK20-100INS wireless router system

If Wi-Fi coverage issues are slowing you down, it's probably time to switch to a mesh router system. The Netgear Orbi RBK20-100INS tri-band wireless router system is selling at Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 24,999) during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Sale this week. The whole-home wireless router system can cover up to 250 square meters of area and is easy to set up using Netgear's Orbi mobile app.

Price: Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 24,999)

Echo Dot bundle with Fire TV Stick and Wipro smart bulb

In case you're planning to buy a new Fire TV Stick and an Echo Dot smart speaker, don't buy them separately. Amazon is offering a bundle with Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick and a 9W Wipro smart bulb at a discounted price of Rs. 5,697 in a Lightning Deal during Amazon's Great Indian Sale 2020. You can pick from various colour options as well.

Price: Rs. 5,697 (MRP Rs. 9,788)

All-new Kindle ebook reader

The all-new 10th generation Amazon Kindle is down to Rs. 6,599 (MRP Rs. 7,999) during this week's Great Indian Sale 2020 on Amazon. This particular variant of the Kindle comes with a built-in light and support for Wi-Fi connectivity. You also get 4GB of internal storage for storing your ebooks.

Price: Rs. 6,599 (MRP Rs. 7,999)

Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II

The popular Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II wireless headphones with active noise cancellation are again down to Rs. 23,485 (MRP Rs. 29,362) on Amazon. That's one of the lowest prices we've seen on these wireless headphones and in case you missed the last sale, here's another chance to grab these at a good price. If you travel a lot or work in a noisy environment, these headphones would be perfect for you.

Price: Rs. 23,549 (MRP Rs. 29,362)

Sony WH-1000XM3

An alternative to the Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II, the Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones are available at a low price of Rs. 20,490 (MRP Rs. 29,990) during Amazon's Great Indian Sale 2020. This is also one of the lowest prices we've seen on these headphones since they launched.

Price: Rs. 20,490 (MRP Rs. 29,990)

Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE

If you're looking for a new pair of wireless headphones under the Rs. 10,000 price point, the Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE are available at Rs. 7,490 (MRP Rs. 14,990) during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020. The headphones support Bluetooth 4.0 connections and feature active noise cancellation. The inbuilt battery can last up to 19 hours on a full charge.

Price: Rs. 7,490 (MRP Rs. 14,990)

Amazon Echo Studio

The Amazon Echo Studio is now selling at a discounted price, the first time since it arrived in India. The high-fidelity smart speaker is priced at Rs. 19,999 (MRP Rs. 22,999) during Amazon's Great Indian Sale this week. The speaker includes five internal speakers and features Dolby Atmos technology.

Price: Rs. 19,999 (MRP Rs. 22,999)

Apple iPad (6th generation)

The sixth-generation Apple iPad is again available at a discounted price of Rs. 23,999 (MRP Rs. 28,000) during Flipkart's Republic Day 2020 sale. This iPad comes with a 9.7-inch display and an 8-megapixel primary rear camera along with a 1.2-megapixel front-facing camera. It supports Apple Pencil.

Price: Rs. 23,999 (MRP Rs. 28,000)

Samsung The Frame smart TV

Samsung's The Frame QLED smart TV is back in stock at a discounted price of Rs. 84,999 (MRP Rs. 1,33,900). In case you missed the deal during the last sale on Flipkart, here's another chance. The Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV is loaded with features and its biggest highlight is its ambient Art Mode that lets you use the TV even while it's turned off.

Price: Rs. 84,999 (MRP Rs. 1,33,900)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.