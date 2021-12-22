Technology News
Premium Wired Gaming Headphone Deals for You to Consider

Premium wired gaming headsets are fancy, have RGB lights and offer advanced features.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 22 December 2021 16:50 IST
If you are looking to purchase a premium wired gaming headset that offers great design, advanced features and wide compatibility, here are a few headset options from brands like Razer, SteelSeries, HyperX and Corsair that you should check out before deciding to buy one.

1. Razer Kraken

This pair of Razer Kraken gaming headset has custom-tuned 50 mm drivers. The headphones are equipped with cooling gel-infused ear cushions for comfort. The company says that the frame of the headphones is made of bauxite aluminium and has thick padding for comfort. The headphones feature a unidirectional retractable microphone.

Retractable Microphone
₹ 5,900

Razer Kraken gaming headset are said to be ideal for esports professionals.

2. SteelSeries Arctis 1

SteelSeries Arctis 1 headphones are equipped with the same drivers as the Arctis 7 model to offer Arctis signature sound, the company says. They are said to be compatible with PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Switch. The company says that the headphones offer native 3D spatial audio when used with Xbox One and Windows 10. The headphones have on-ear controls, and come with athletics-inspired performance fabric AirWeave ear cushions, as per the company.  

Steel-Reinforced Headband
₹ 7,955

SteelSeries Arctis 1 headphones feature a detachable ClearCast noise-canceling microphone.

3. HyperX Cloud Core 7.1

HyperX Cloud Core headset offers a 7.1 Virtual surround sound which is delivered through the Cloud Core's digital signal processing sound card for great positional audio. Furthermore, it comes with an advanced audio control box that allows users to access mic volume, headset volume, and mute the mic instantaneously. The headphones come with a durable aluminum frame and HyperX memory foam for comfort. 

Great Audio
₹ 6,490

HyperX Cloud Core headphones are TeamSpeak Certified and optimised for voice chat.

4. SteelSeries Arctis 3

SteelSeries Arctis 3 headphones are equipped with S1 speaker drivers for low-distortion audio, the company says. The headphones also feature fabric AirWeave ear cushions to keep ears cool and dry. There is a ski goggle suspension headband as well. The headset is said to be compatible with PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo consoles.

AirWeave Ear Cushions
₹ 9,999

SteelSeries Arctis 3 headphones come with a discord-certified ClearCast microphone for great voice clarity.

5. Corsair Void

Corsair Void headphones are equipped with custom-tuned 50 mm high-density neodymium drivers for great audio, and 7.1 surround sound on Windows PC. The headphones have breathable microfiber mesh fabric and plush memory foam earpads for long gaming sessions. There is also an omnidirectional microphone with a flip-up mute function and an LED mute indicator.

Flip-Up Mute Microphone
₹ 12,499

Corsair Void gaming headphones have aluminium yokes for durability.

6. Razer Kraken Mercury Edition

Razer Kraken headphones are equipped with custom-tuned 50 mm drivers, and offer an immersive 7.1 surround sound (software-enabled) for positional audio. The headphones have oval, cooling gel-infused cushions for usage for longer hours. The headphones have in-line audio controls, and an analog volume control wheel. There is also a retractable noise isolating microphone for crystal-clear communication. 

Gel-Infused Ear Cushions
₹ 7,994

Razer Kraken headphones have a bauxite aluminum frame that is durable.

7. Corsair HS60 Pro

Corsair HS60 Pro headphones come equipped with custom-tuned 50 mm neodymium audio drivers, and are claimed to deliver 7.1 channel surround sound. The headphones are equipped with adjustable ear cups fitted with plush memory foam for comfort. They have a metal construction, and fully detachable microphone that reduces ambient noise for clear communication. The headphones have aluminium yokes and a braided cable.

Braided Cable
₹ 7,039

Corsair HS60 Pro headphones are discord-certified for clear communication.

Product Name Price in India
Corsair Void RGB Elite USB Premium Gaming Headset with 7.1 Surround Sound, Carbon ₹ 12,499
HyperX Cloud Core with 7.1 Wired Gaming Headset for PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Mobile Devices (HX-HSCC-2-BK/WW), Black ₹ 6,490
Razer Kraken Gaming Headset: Lightweight Aluminum Frame - Retractable Noise Isolating Microphone - for PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch - 3.5 mm Headphone Jack - Mercury White- RZ04-02830400-R3M1 ₹ 7,994
SteelSeries Arctis 3 | All-Platform Gaming Headset for PC - Playstation 5 and PS4, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, VR, Mobile Gaming, and iOS - Black ₹ 9,999
SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wired Gaming Headset – Detachable ClearCast Microphone – Lightweight Steel-Reinforced Headband – for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mobile Gaming ₹ 7,955
Razer Kraken Multi-Platform Wired Gaming Headset with Cooling Gel-Infused Cushions (Green, RZ04-02830200-R3M1) ₹ 5,900
Corsair HS60 PRO - 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound Gaming Headset w/USB DAC - Discord Certified - Works with PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch - Carbon ₹ 7,039
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
