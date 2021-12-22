Technology News
Premium Neckband-Style Wireless Earphone Deals You Can Check out Right Now

Premium neckband-style earphones ensure best fit, are loaded with features and offer great sound quality.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 22 December 2021 16:53 IST
Premium Neckband-Style Wireless Earphone Deals You Can Check out Right Now

Premium neckband-style earphones just rest on your neck and are ready to be used when you need them. They offer great fit, are loaded with features such as great sound reproduction, punchy bass, lightweight construction and stylish looks. Here are some options from brands like Sony, Beats, LG among others that you might want to look at.

1. Sony WI-C400

The Sony WI-C400 earphones feature 9 mm drivers that deliver a rich sound output. They are claimed to offer up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge. There is an in-line mic, and controls for volume as well as to summon Google Assistant. They offer vibration feedback for incoming calls and message alerts.

Voice Assistant
Sony WI-C400 Wireless Bluetooth In Ear Neckband Headphone with Mic (Black)
Sony WI-C400 Wireless Bluetooth In Ear Neckband Headphone with Mic (Black)
₹ 3,362

The Sony WI-C400 earphones are said to be ideal for casual and daily usage.

2. Beats Flex

Beats Flex earphones come with magnetic earbuds with Auto-Play/Pause feature. They are powered by the Apple W1 headphone chip for seamless connectivity. There is an Audio Sharing feature that lets users wirelessly share audio with another pair of Beats headphones or AirPods. They are said to offer up to 12 hours of playback, and come with a built-in microphone with wind reduction.

Great Connections
Beats Flex Wireless Earphones – Apple W1 Headphone Chip, Magnetic Earbuds, Class 1 Bluetooth, 12 Hours of Listening Time, Built-in Microphone - Black
Beats Flex Wireless Earphones – Apple W1 Headphone Chip, Magnetic Earbuds, Class 1 Bluetooth, 12 Hours of Listening Time, Built-in Microphone - Black
₹ 4,499

Beats Flex come with on-device controls for music, calls, and voice assistant.

3. Sony WI-XB400

Sony WI-XB400 earphones are equipped with 12 mm drivers, and deliver extra bass as well as rich sound output. As per Sony, the earphones come with quick charge technology and 10 minutes of charging give up to 60 minutes of playback. The earphones have an in-line mic, and controls for volume.

Extra Bass
Sony WI-XB400 Wireless Extra Bass in-Ear Headphones with 15 hrs Battery, Quick Charge, Magnetic Earbuds, Tangle Free Cord, BT Ver 5.0, Work from home,Bluetooth Headset with Mic for Phone Calls (Black)
Sony WI-XB400 Wireless Extra Bass in-Ear Headphones with 15 hrs Battery, Quick Charge, Magnetic Earbuds, Tangle Free Cord, BT Ver 5.0, Work from home,Bluetooth Headset with Mic for Phone Calls (Black)
₹ 2,790

Sony WI-XB400 earphones are claimed to offer up to 15 hours of battery life.

4. Powerbeats Earbuds

Powerbeats Earbuds are high-performance wireless earphones that come with Apple H1 headphone chip for a stable Bluetooth connection. They have a reinforced, sleek design for sweat and water resistance during workout sessions. The earphones come with adjustable, secure-fit earhooks for comfort and stability. You also get on-ear controls for music, phone calls, and voice capability. They have Fast Fuel technology which is claimed to deliver an hour of playback in 5-minute charge.

Fast Fuel Technology
Powerbeats High-Performance Wireless Earphones - Apple H1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, 15 Hours of Listening Time, Sweat Resistant Earbuds - Black
Powerbeats High-Performance Wireless Earphones - Apple H1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, 15 Hours of Listening Time, Sweat Resistant Earbuds - Black
₹ 13,500

Powerbeats Earbuds are claimed to offer up to 15 hours of listening time.

5. LG Tone Style HBS-SL5

LG Tone Style HBS-SL5 earphones are tuned by Meridian Audio for rich bass, the company says. They come with retractable earbuds, and feature two microphones. The earphones have multi-layer metal design for sharp calling, and music playback with accurate treble, as well as rich, deep bass. 

Dual Microphone
LG Tone Style HBS-SL5 Wireless Bluetooth In Ear Neckband Earbuds with Mic (Clear)
LG Tone Style HBS-SL5 Wireless Bluetooth In Ear Neckband Earbuds with Mic (Clear)
₹ 12,749

LG Tone Style earphones come with fast charging, and up to 8 hours of play time.

6. JLab Audio JBuds Pro

JLab Audio JBuds Pro earphones feature 10 mm titanium drivers. The earphones come with a custom fit, and allows 3-ways to fine tune the earphones. They come with Bluetooth v4.1 for connectivity. There is a universal remote to control music and calling. The earphones are claimed to offer up to 10 hours of playtime on a single charge. 

Titanium Drivers
JLab Audio JBuds PRO Wireless Bluetooth In Ear Earbuds with Mic (Black)
JLab Audio JBuds PRO Wireless Bluetooth In Ear Earbuds with Mic (Black)
₹ 3,386

JLab Audio JBuds Pro earphones come with a Crush Fin Technology.

7. Otium Store Earphones

These earphones from Otium Store are equipped with ear hooks that provide stable wearing experience, and have a sleek design. They have nano coating and are IPX7 rated to survive sweat and water. They feature Bluetooth v4.1, and deliver stereo sound with punchy bass.

IPX7 Rating
Otium Store Wireless Bluetooth Earphone with Mic
Otium Store Wireless Bluetooth Earphone with Mic
₹ 3,694

Otium earphones are claimed to provide up to 9 hours of playback.











Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Best Buy
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More

