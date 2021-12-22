Technology News
Popular Wireless Gaming Headset Deals You Should Consider

Popular wireless gaming headsets offer lag-free gaming experience by providing great sound output.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 22 December 2021 16:49 IST
If you are looking to invest in a wireless gaming headset, here are some great deals for you from brands like Logitech, SteelSeries, and Corsair. These wireless gaming headsets are claimed to provide users with a low latency gaming experience and great sound output.

1. SteelSeries Arctis 1

SteelSeries Arctis 1 gaming headphones are equipped with high-performance speaker drivers that are also included in Arctis 7 headset to deliver detailed sound. As per the company, the headphones feature SteelSeries' lossless 2.4GHz wireless for ultra-low latency wireless connectivity. They are compatible with PC, PS5, and PS4, the company says. Customers also get a compact USB Type-C dongle which can be used with Nintendo Switch and Android smartphones. There is a discord-certified detachable ClearCast noise canceling microphone that is claimed to offer clear communication. The headphones feature a steel-reinforced headband for durability.

On-Ear Controls
SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless Gaming Headset – USB-C Wireless – Detachable ClearCast Microphone – PC, Playstation 5 & 4, Mobile Gaming | 20+ Hour Battery Life | Lossless 2.4GHz Wireless
SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless Gaming Headset – USB-C Wireless – Detachable ClearCast Microphone – PC, Playstation 5 & 4, Mobile Gaming | 20+ Hour Battery Life | Lossless 2.4GHz Wireless
₹ 16,999

SteelSeries Arctis 1 wireless gaming headset is claimed to offer 20+ hours of battery life.

2. SteelSeries Arctis Pro

SteelSeries Arctis Pro wireless earphones are equipped with high-density neodymium magnets that offer hi-resolution audio, and an expansive frequency range of 10–40,000Hz, the company says. The headphones have steel and aluminium alloy construction for durability. They come with Dual Wireless System -- 2.4GHz wireless audio for gaming, and Bluetooth connectivity for mobile devices. Customers can also use both connections simultaneously. As per the company, the headphones offer ultra-low latency wireless audio with up to 40 feet of range. There is an auto-channel hopping technology for interference-free performance. They feature DTS Headphone:X v2.0 surround sound, and USB ChatMix Dial to adjust the volume.

Lossless Audio
SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless Gaming Headset - Lossless High Fidelity Wireless + Bluetooth for PS5/PS4 and PC - White
SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless Gaming Headset - Lossless High Fidelity Wireless + Bluetooth for PS5/PS4 and PC - White
₹ 42,139

SteelSeries Arctis Pro headphones feature Arctis ClearCast microphone, and a dual battery system for up to 40 hours of working.

3. Logitech G733 Lightspeed

Logitech G733 Lightspeed are equipped with PRO-G drivers along with DTS Headphone X 2.0 Surround Sound that are claimed to deliver detailed, distortion-free rich sound. The headset comes with Lightsync RGB lighting with 16.8 million colours and offers various preset animations. It also allows users to create their own animation with G HUB software. You also get a detachable microphone with BLUE VO!CE technology.

DTS Headphone:X 2.0
Logitech G733 Light-Speed Wireless Gaming Headset with Suspension Headband, LIGHTSYNC RGB, Blue VO!CE mic Technology and PRO-G Audio Drivers, Black
Logitech G733 Light-Speed Wireless Gaming Headset with Suspension Headband, LIGHTSYNC RGB, Blue VO!CE mic Technology and PRO-G Audio Drivers, Black
₹ 14,995

Logitech G733 Lightspeed is claimed to offer up to 29 hours of battery life.

4. Corsair Virtuoso

Corsair Virtuoso gaming headphones are equipped with custom-tuned high-density neodymium drivers that are claimed to offer high-fidelity 7.1 channel surround sound. They come with hyper-fast slipstream 2.4GHz wireless technology for connection up to 18 metres. The headphones have broadcast-grade detachable microphone, aluminium construction for durability and memory foam earpads for comfort.  

Hyper-Fast Wireless Technology
Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless Gaming Headset - High-Fidelity 7.1 Surround Sound - Memory Foam Earcups - 20 Hour Battery Life - Carbon
Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless Gaming Headset - High-Fidelity 7.1 Surround Sound - Memory Foam Earcups - 20 Hour Battery Life - Carbon
₹ 21,197

Corsair Virtuoso gaming headphones are claimed to offer up to 20 hours of battery life.

5. Logitech G331

Logitech G331 headphones come equipped with 50 mm to produce an immersive sound. They have lightweight leatherette ear cups and a headband. The headphones' ear cups rotate up to 90 degrees, and have volume controls. They work with PC, Mac, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices that have a 3.5 mm port, the company says.

Flip-To-Mute Mic
Logitech G331 Wired Gaming Headset, 50 mm Audio Drivers, Rotating Leatherette Ear Cups, 3.5 mm Audio Jack, Flip-to-Mute Mic, Lightweight for PC, Mac, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch - Black
Logitech G331 Wired Gaming Headset, 50 mm Audio Drivers, Rotating Leatherette Ear Cups, 3.5 mm Audio Jack, Flip-to-Mute Mic, Lightweight for PC, Mac, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch - Black
₹ 3,795

Logitech G331 gaming headphones have a flip-to-mute boom microphone.

Product Name Price in India
Logitech G331 Wired Gaming Headset, 50 mm Audio Drivers, Rotating Leatherette Ear Cups, 3.5 mm Audio Jack, Flip-to-Mute Mic, Lightweight for PC, Mac, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch - Black ₹ 3,795
SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless Gaming Headset - Lossless High Fidelity Wireless + Bluetooth for PS5/PS4 and PC - White ₹ 42,139
Logitech G733 Light-Speed Wireless Gaming Headset with Suspension Headband, LIGHTSYNC RGB, Blue VO!CE mic Technology and PRO-G Audio Drivers, Black ₹ 14,995
SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless Gaming Headset – USB-C Wireless – Detachable ClearCast Microphone – PC, Playstation 5 & 4, Mobile Gaming | 20+ Hour Battery Life | Lossless 2.4GHz Wireless ₹ 16,999
Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless Gaming Headset - High-Fidelity 7.1 Surround Sound - Memory Foam Earcups - 20 Hour Battery Life - Carbon ₹ 21,197
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
