Popular Soundbars to Check Out

Soundbars can help save some space and also the audio experience on your TV setup. Here are some top picks.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 1 October 2021 11:32 IST
Soundbars offer the complexity and quality of a multi-speaker setup but with a compact design. If you are looking for one, here are a few popular options to check out.

1. boAt Aavante Bar 1160

boAt Aavante Bar 1160 is a 2.0 channel soundbar with an output of 60W. It features both wired, AUX and USB, and wireless Bluetooth connectivity. Its Bluetooth has a range of up to 10 metres, as per the company.

Equaliser Presets
boAt Aavante Bar 1160 60 Watt 2.0 Channel Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar (Premium Black)
boAt Aavante Bar 1160 60 Watt 2.0 Channel Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar (Premium Black)
₹ 4,299
₹ 9,990 (56% OFF)
boAt Aavante Bar 1160 offers easy access to pre-programmed audio equaliser presets through its remote.

2. Zebronics Zeb-Jukebar 3900

Zebronics Zeb-Jukebar 3900 comes with a 40W soundbar with a 40W subwoofer for a combined audio output of 80W. It has an LED display on the front with volume and comes with Bluetooth connectivity. The soundbar sports a sleek minimalist design.

LED Display
Zebronics Zeb-JUKEBAR 3900, 80W Multimedia soundbar with subwoofer Supporting Bluetooth, HDMI(ARC), Coaxial Input, AUX, USB & Remote Control (Black)
Zebronics Zeb-JUKEBAR 3900, 80W Multimedia soundbar with subwoofer Supporting Bluetooth, HDMI(ARC), Coaxial Input, AUX, USB & Remote Control (Black)
₹ 4,499
₹ 11,899 (62% OFF)
Zebronics Zeb-Jukebar 3900 has USB, AUX-in, and HDMI input ports.

3. JBL Cinema SB231

JBL Cinema SB231 is a 2.1 channel soundbar with a wired subwoofer with a combined audio output of 110W. It offers seamless connectivity with HDMI (ARC), optical, and Bluetooth options.

Optical Connectivity
JBL Cinema SB231, 2.1 Channel Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer for Deep Bass, Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (110W)
JBL Cinema SB231, 2.1 Channel Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer for Deep Bass, Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (110W)
₹ 10,490
₹ 13,999 (25% OFF)
JBL Cinema SB231 comes with Dolby Digital for enhanced audio quality.

4. boAt Aavante Bar 2050

boAt Aavante Bar 2050 comes with Bluetooth, AUX, USB, optical and HDMI (ARC) connectivity options. It is a 2.1 channel system with an 80W soundbar with an 80W subwoofer for a total audio output of 160W.

Wide Connectivity
boAt AAVANTE Bar 2050 160W 2.1 Channel Bluetooth Soundbar with boAt Signature Sound, Wireless Subwoofer, Multiple Connectivity Modes, Entertainment Modes and Bluetooth V5.0(Premium Black)
boAt AAVANTE Bar 2050 160W 2.1 Channel Bluetooth Soundbar with boAt Signature Sound, Wireless Subwoofer, Multiple Connectivity Modes, Entertainment Modes and Bluetooth V5.0(Premium Black)
₹ 9,999
₹ 24,990 (59% OFF)
boAt Aavante Bar 2050 sports a sleek and premium finish.

5. Blaupunkt SBA01

Blaupunkt SBA01 packs built-in dual 2-inch full-range speakers and twin 3-inch subwoofers for a rich sound with enhanced bass, the company says. It has an audio output of 100W. In addition, the soundbar has USB, HDMI (ARC), AUX-in, and optical ports.

Enhanced Bass
Blaupunkt SBA01 100 Watt 2.1 Channel Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar (Black)
Blaupunkt SBA01 100 Watt 2.1 Channel Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar (Black)
₹ 5,999
₹ 9,990 (39% OFF)
Blaupunkt SBA01 sports an LED indicator at the front.

6. Creative Stage Air

Creative Stage Air sports a compact design to fit under your computer monitors. It comes with wired and wireless connectivity options - Bluetooth, AUX, and USB. The soundbar delivers an audio output of 20W. In addition, it has a built-in lithium-ion battery that is claimed to offer a power backup of up to 6 hours.

Compact Design
Creative Stage Air 20W Compact Multimedia Under Monitor USB-Powered Soundbar for Computer with Dual-Driver and Passive Radiator for Big Bass, Bluetooth and AUX-in, USB MP3 (Black)
Creative Stage Air 20W Compact Multimedia Under Monitor USB-Powered Soundbar for Computer with Dual-Driver and Passive Radiator for Big Bass, Bluetooth and AUX-in, USB MP3 (Black)
₹ 3,499
₹ 5,999 (41% OFF)
Creative Stage Air features an oversized passive radiator for impressive bass without a subwoofer, the company claims.

7. Portronics Pure Sound Pro

Portronics Pure Sound Pro is a portable soundbar with audio output of 10W. It is powered by a 2,500mAh lithium-ion battery that is said to offer up to 7 hours of media playback time. The battery can reach charge in up to 2 hours, the company claims.

Long Battery Life
Portronics Pure Sound Pro III POR-891, Bluetooth 4.2 an All-in-One Versatile Wireless SOUNDBAR with FM Tuner, 3.5mm AUX, Powerful 10W Sound and USB Port.
Portronics Pure Sound Pro III POR-891, Bluetooth 4.2 an All-in-One Versatile Wireless SOUNDBAR with FM Tuner, 3.5mm AUX, Powerful 10W Sound and USB Port.
₹ 1,799
₹ 2,999 (40% OFF)
Portronics Pure Sound Pro is claimed to offer Bluetooth connectivity within a 10-metre range of the soundbar.

8. Mi Soundbar

The Mi Soundbar packs eight sound drivers with passive radiators for enhanced bass. It offers multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth, AUX-in, optical, S/PDIF and more. The soundbar sports a stylish design with a fabric mesh overlay. 

Eight Sound Drivers
Mi Soundbar with 8 Speaker Drivers (White)
Mi Soundbar with 8 Speaker Drivers (White)
₹ 5,899
₹ 5,999 (1% OFF)
The Mi Soundbar has rubber grips at the base for a firm grip.

9. Sonos Beam

Sonos Beam is a wireless stereo soundbar that is designed to offer high-detailed audio for your TV to fill the whole room, as per the company. In addition, it comes with Amazon Alexa for voice control functionality.

Built-In Amazon Alexa
Sonos Wireless Compact Beam Smart TV Soundbar (Black)
Sonos Wireless Compact Beam Smart TV Soundbar (Black)
₹ 43,999
This soundbar features Sonos Radio that gives you access to thousands of radio stations from around the world.

