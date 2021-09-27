Popular Soundbars to Check Out

Soundbars offer the complexity and quality of a multi-speaker setup but with a compact design. If you are looking for one, here are a few popular options to check out.

1. boAt Aavante Bar 1160

boAt Aavante Bar 1160 is a 2.0 channel soundbar with an output of 60W. It features both wired, AUX and USB, and wireless Bluetooth connectivity. Its Bluetooth has a range of up to 10 metres, as per the company.

2. Zebronics Zeb-Jukebar 3900

Zebronics Zeb-Jukebar 3900 comes with a 40W soundbar with a 40W subwoofer for a combined audio output of 80W. It has an LED display on the front with volume and comes with Bluetooth connectivity. The soundbar sports a sleek minimalist design.

3. JBL Cinema SB231

JBL Cinema SB231 is a 2.1 channel soundbar with a wired subwoofer with a combined audio output of 110W. It offers seamless connectivity with HDMI (ARC), optical, and Bluetooth options.

4. boAt Aavante Bar 2050

boAt Aavante Bar 2050 comes with Bluetooth, AUX, USB, optical and HDMI (ARC) connectivity options. It is a 2.1 channel system with an 80W soundbar with an 80W subwoofer for a total audio output of 160W.

5. Blaupunkt SBA01

Blaupunkt SBA01 packs built-in dual 2-inch full-range speakers and twin 3-inch subwoofers for a rich sound with enhanced bass, the company says. It has an audio output of 100W. In addition, the soundbar has USB, HDMI (ARC), AUX-in, and optical ports.

6. Creative Stage Air

Creative Stage Air sports a compact design to fit under your computer monitors. It comes with wired and wireless connectivity options - Bluetooth, AUX, and USB. The soundbar delivers an audio output of 20W. In addition, it has a built-in lithium-ion battery that is claimed to offer a power backup of up to 6 hours.

7. Portronics Pure Sound Pro

Portronics Pure Sound Pro is a portable soundbar with audio output of 10W. It is powered by a 2,500mAh lithium-ion battery that is said to offer up to 7 hours of media playback time. The battery can reach charge in up to 2 hours, the company claims.

8. Mi Soundbar

The Mi Soundbar packs eight sound drivers with passive radiators for enhanced bass. It offers multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth, AUX-in, optical, S/PDIF and more. The soundbar sports a stylish design with a fabric mesh overlay.

9. Sonos Beam

Sonos Beam is a wireless stereo soundbar that is designed to offer high-detailed audio for your TV to fill the whole room, as per the company. In addition, it comes with Amazon Alexa for voice control functionality.

Popular Soundbars to Check Out

Product Price in India boAt Aavante Bar 1160 60 Watt 2.0 Channel Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar (Premium Black) ₹ 4,299 Mi Soundbar with 8 Speaker Drivers (White) ₹ 5,899 Blaupunkt SBA01 100 Watt 2.1 Channel Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar (Black) ₹ 5,999 Sonos Wireless Compact Beam Smart TV Soundbar (Black) ₹ 43,999 JBL Cinema SB231, 2.1 Channel Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer for Deep Bass, Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (110W) ₹ 10,490 Zebronics Zeb-JUKEBAR 3900, 80W Multimedia soundbar with subwoofer Supporting Bluetooth, HDMI(ARC), Coaxial Input, AUX, USB & Remote Control (Black) ₹ 4,499 boAt AAVANTE Bar 2050 160W 2.1 Channel Bluetooth Soundbar with boAt Signature Sound, Wireless Subwoofer, Multiple Connectivity Modes, Entertainment Modes and Bluetooth V5.0(Premium Black) ₹ 9,999 Portronics Pure Sound Pro III POR-891, Bluetooth 4.2 an All-in-One Versatile Wireless SOUNDBAR with FM Tuner, 3.5mm AUX, Powerful 10W Sound and USB Port. ₹ 1,799 Creative Stage Air 20W Compact Multimedia Under Monitor USB-Powered Soundbar for Computer with Dual-Driver and Passive Radiator for Big Bass, Bluetooth and AUX-in, USB MP3 (Black) ₹ 3,499

