Premium wireless earphones offer an immersive listening experience and are fitted with technology like active noise cancellation, high-quality wireless codecs and faster connectivity options. If you are looking to invest in a premium wireless headset, here are some options from brands like Sony, JBL and Sennheiser you should check out.

1. Sony WHCH700N

The Sony WHCH700N wireless headphones are equipped with 40 mm dome drivers that deliver deep bass. According to the company, they offer up to 35 hours of playback time at full charge. Also, the quick charge feature provides up to 60 minutes of playback time with a 10-minute charge. These headphones feature the Artificial Intelligence Noise Cancellation (AINC) technology that analyses background sound to optimise its performance.

AINC Technology Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH700N: Wireless Bluetooth Over the Ear Headset with Mic for phone-call and Alexa voice control - Blue ₹ 9,775 The Sony WHCH700N wireless headphones feature Near Field Communication (NFC) and Bluetooth connectivity options.

2. JBL Tune 750BTNC

The JBL Tune 750BTNC wireless headphones feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology. According to the company, they can provide up to 15 hours of playback time with 2 hours of charging. These headphones have a lightweight and foldable design for improved storage and portability. In addition, users can pair two wireless devices simultaneously to these headphones via its multi-point connection feature.

Dual Pairing JBL Tune 750BTNC, Over Ear Active Noise Cancellation Headphones with Mic, 40mm Dynamic Drivers, JBL Pure Bass, Dual Pairing, AUX & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black) ₹ 5,699 The JBL Tune 750BTNC wireless headphones support voice assistants, including Siri and Google Assistant.

3. Sennheiser HD 350BT

The Sennheiser HD 350BT wireless headphones feature USB Type-C fast charging and are claimed to offer up to 30 hours of battery backup. They support Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity with high-quality audio wireless codecs such as AAC and aptX. These headphones come with an inbuilt equaliser that can be customised through the Smart Control application. Also, they sport a closed-back design to prevent sound leakage.

Inbuilt Equaliser Sennheiser HD 350BT Wireless Bluetooth Over The Ear Headphone with Mic (White) ₹ 6,990 The Sennheiser HD 350BT wireless headphones sport a foldable design.

4. Sennheiser HD 458BT

The Sennheiser HD 458BT wireless headphones feature ANC technology for an immersive experience. They feature USB Type-C fast charging and have a battery life of up to 30 hours, the company claims. These headphones offer Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity and support high-quality wireless codecs such as AAC, aptX, and aptX Low Latency. Also, their sound can be customised by accessing the equaliser through the Smart Control application.

Bluetooth v5.0 Support Sennheiser HD 458 Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Mic (Black and Red) ₹ 9,990 The Sennheiser HD 458BT wireless headphones come with an analogue cable and a rugged carry case.

5. Sony WH-CH710N

The Sony WH-CH710N wireless headphones come with AINC technology that analyses environmental sound to select the most optimum noise cancellation filter. They have a battery life of up to 35 hours, the company says. In addition, these headphones come with the quick-charge feature that is said to provide up to an hour backup with a 10-minute charge.

Built-In Microphone Sony WH-CH710N Wireless Noise Cancellation Headphones with 35 Hours Battery Life and Google Assitant -Blue ₹ 7,990 The Sony WH-CH710N wireless headphones feature a built-in microphone for hands-free calling.

6. Tribit QuietPlus 72

Tribit QuietPlus 72 sport memory-protein earpads and an adjustable headband for a comfortable fit. They feature ANC technology that is claimed to effectively eliminate up to 32dB of external noise. In addition, their inbuilt microphone is equipped with the CVC8.0 Noise Cancelling feature that suppressed background noise for clear calls.

Noise Cancelling Microphone Tribit QuietPlus 72 Over Ear Bluetooth Wireless ANC Headphones,32dB Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling & HiFi Stereo Sound Headphone,Deep Bass,Built-In CVC8.0 Mic,30H Playtime,Headset for Travel/Work/Home ₹ 5,399 The Tribit QuietPlus 72 wireless headphones are claimed to provide up to 30 hours of playback time.

