Premium wired headphones offer various features and great sound.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 22 December 2021 16:53 IST
Premium wired headphones come with various features like durable construction, detailed sound preproduction, punchy bass and noise isolation. There are many options in the market, hence getting a pair that suits one's needs becomes difficult. Here are a few options from brands like HiFiMAN, Sennheiser and Beyerdynamic for you to consider before you finalise one for yourself.

1. HiFiMAN HE400SE

HiFiMAN HE400SE are planar headphones that feature conductive layers to offer lower distortion as compared to conventional dynamic headphones. They come equipped with Acoustically Invisible Stealth Magnet that is said to reduce distortion to deliver accurate and pure sonic output. The company says that the headphones' drivers are protected by a durable casing. The headphones have high sensitivity which make them compatible with low-voltage sources such as smartphones and tablets to deliver great sound without the need for an outboard amplifier, the company says. 

Durable Driver Casing
HiFiMAN HE400SE Wired Over The Ear Headphone (Silver)
HiFiMAN HE400SE Wired Over The Ear Headphone (Silver)
₹ 11,731

HiFiMan HE400SE headphones come with a high-performance 3.5 mm cable along with a 6.35 mm adapter.

2. Sennheiser HD 650

Sennheiser HD 650 are open back headphones that are said to deliver detailed sound, and a punchy bass. They are equipped with drivers that have precise left and right matching tolerances, and acoustic metal mesh for damping. They feature optimised neodymium magnet systems for minimised distortion. The headphones have thickly padded headband and ear cushions along with titanium-silver finish ear cups.

Mega Bass
Sennheiser HD 650 Wired Open back Headphone without Mic (Black)
Sennheiser HD 650 Wired Open back Headphone without Mic (Black)
₹ 22,495

Sennheiser HD 650 has an OFC copper cable that is Kevlar-reinforced for strength, the company says.

3. beyerdynamic DT 880 Pro (250 Ohm)

The beyerdynamic DT 880 Pro headphones have a semi-open design and they can also be used in studio. The headphones are claimed to reproduce audio tracks neutrally. The headset has a rugged, soft padded (leatherette) headband construction for a comfortable fit. The ear pads are made of breathable and skin-friendly velour that allows users to listen to music for longer hours without excessive heat build-up, the company says.

Velour Ear Pads
Beyerdynamic DT 880 Pro 250 Ohm Headphones (Black)
Beyerdynamic DT 880 Pro 250 Ohm Headphones (Black)
₹ 18,990

The company claims that all the parts of the beyerdynamic DT 880 Pro are replaceable.

4. HiFiMAN Sundara

HiFiMAN Sundara are Planar Magnetic headphones which feature NEO "supernano" Diaphragm. The company claims that this diaphragm is 80 percent thinner than the HE400 series which helps in wider frequency response, faster and more detailed sound, the company says. They feature a metal headband for durability, and have aluminium construction. 

Supernano Diaphragm
HiFiMAN Sundara Wired Over The Ear Headphone Without Mic (Black)
HiFiMAN Sundara Wired Over The Ear Headphone Without Mic (Black)
₹ 27,999

HiFiMAN Sundara headphones come with a sleek matte black finish.

5. Sennheiser HD 599 Special Edition

Sennheiser HD 599 Special Edition headphones have an open-back design. The headphones have high-end proprietary Sennheiser transducers that deliver natural spatial performance, as per the company. They feature “Ergonomic Acoustic Refinement” (E.A.R.) design to channel audio directly into the ear canal. The headphones come with two cables with multiple ports.

E.A.R. Design
Sennheiser HD 599 Special Edition Wired Over The Ear Headphones Without Mic (Black)
Sennheiser HD 599 Special Edition Wired Over The Ear Headphones Without Mic (Black)
₹ 9,490

Sennheiser HD 599 Special Edition headphones have comfortable ear pads for long listening sessions.

6. beyerdynamic DT 240 Pro

beyerdynamic DT 240 Pro are over-ear headphones that feature powerful transducers to deliver a studio-quality output, the company says. The headphones feature spring steel headband, aluminium yokes and reinforced cable. They provide superior isolation from background noise and minimal sound leakage, the company says.

Steel Headband
beyerdynamic DT 240 Pro Wired Over The Ear Headphone (Black)
beyerdynamic DT 240 Pro Wired Over The Ear Headphone (Black)
₹ 6,490

beyerdynamic DT 240 Pro have been tuned for professional as well as personal use, as per the company.

7. Sennheiser HD 660 S

Sennheiser HD 660 S are reference-class open-back, dynamic headphones that are equipped with transducers that are claimed to deliver low harmonic distortion. The transducers are said to be hand-selected for precise left/ right matching tolerance for accurate, and spatial reproduction of sound. The headphones come with para-aramid reinforced, detachable cables that are made of OFC copper for signal integrity.

Wide Compatibility
Sennheiser HD 660 S Wired Over the Ear Headphone without Mic (Black)
Sennheiser HD 660 S Wired Over the Ear Headphone without Mic (Black)
₹ 96,014

Sennheiser HD 660 S headphones come with a 6.35 mm cable, a 4.4 mm Pentaconn balanced plug, and a 6.35 mm to 3.5 mm adaptor.

Product Name Price in India
beyerdynamic DT 240 Pro Wired Over The Ear Headphone (Black) ₹ 6,490
Sennheiser HD 599 Special Edition Wired Over The Ear Headphones Without Mic (Black) ₹ 9,490
Beyerdynamic DT 880 Pro 250 Ohm Headphones (Black) ₹ 18,990
Sennheiser HD 650 Wired Open back Headphone without Mic (Black) ₹ 22,495
HiFiMAN Sundara Wired Over The Ear Headphone Without Mic (Black) ₹ 27,999
Sennheiser HD 660 S Wired Over the Ear Headphone without Mic (Black) ₹ 96,014
HiFiMAN HE400SE Wired Over The Ear Headphone (Silver) ₹ 11,731
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Best Buy
Sourabh Kulesh
Comment
