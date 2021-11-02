Popular Premium Wired Headphones That You Should Check Out

We looked at the best of the best headphones on the market right now and then dug up the top deals and discounts and the biggest offers available, to make this list. We'll help you to get a great audio experience without breaking the bank, thanks to Diwali sales and offers. We've gone through the deals on the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale to find great picks for you, but remember that the deals keep changing through the day, so act fast to get the best price for the headphones that you're looking out for.

These are the seven top picks that we found for you to choose from:

1. Beats Ep

Beats Ep are on-ear headphones that deliver tuned audio output. The durable headphones are lightweight, and they feature reinforced stainless steel construction for durability. They have adjustable vertical sliders for a personalised fit.

Durable Offering Beats Ep Wired On Ear Headphone with Mic (White) ₹ 8,000 Beats Ep headphones have a microphone, and a remote to control music and calling.

2. Sennheiser HD 599 Special Edition

Sennheiser HD 599 Special Edition headphones have an open-back design. They are equipped with high-end proprietary Sennheiser transducers which offer natural spatial performance. They feature “Ergonomic acoustic refinement” (E.A.R.) design, and offer comfortable ear pads for long listening sessions.

E.A.R Design Sennheiser HD 599 Special Edition Wired Over The Ear Headphones Without Mic (Black) ₹ 8,990 Sennheiser HD 599 Special Edition headphones come with two cables with multiple ports.

Hifiman Sundara

3. HiFiMAN Sundara

HiFiMAN Sundara are Planar Magnetic headphones which feature NEO "supernano" Diaphragm. This diaphragm is 80 percent thinner than the HE400 series which helps in wider frequency response, faster and more detailed sound, the company says. The headphones come with a sleek matte black finish. They feature a metal headband for durability.

Lightweight Offering HiFiMAN Sundara Wired Over The Ear Headphone Without Mic (Black) ₹ 25,999 HiFiMAN Sundara have a 3.5 mm connector, and have lightweight aluminium construction.

4. Fnatic React

Fnatic React headphones are equipped with 53 mm drivers for precise directional sound with individual sound chambers for bass, and mids/high frequencies. They feature premium soft protein leather ear cups, and the headband is filled with memory foam to give a great fit as well as sound isolation. The microphone facilitates crystal clear communication, and there is a one-touch volume control on the cable.

Durable Offering Fnatic React Wired Over The Ear Headset with Mic (Black) ₹ 13,447 Fnatic React headphones have a metal frame for durability.

5. Koss KPH30ik

The Koss KPH30ik on-ear headphones are lightweight offering, and have a minimalistic design. They have a frequency response of 15-25,000Hz, and have an open-air design. The headphones offer smooth bass and clean treble. Other features of the headphones include a rugged cable system with spring reinforced strain relief, and a patented suspension design for a perfect fit.

Great Design Koss KPH30ik Wired On Ear Headphone with Mic (Dark Grey) ₹ 6,507 Koss KPH30ik features an in-line microphone and remote for call controls.

6. beyerdynamic DT 770 Pro

beyerdynamic DT 770 Pro headphones are dynamic closed-back earphones. The headphones have velour ear pads for extended listening sessions. They feature Bass Reflex Technology that is claimed to offer a wide frequency response of 5Hz to 35,000Hz, the company says.

Bass Reflex Technology beyerdynamic DT 770 PRO 80 Ohm Studio Headphone ₹ 13,499 beyerdynamic DT 770 Pro headphones are said to have robust built quality.

7. beyerdynamic Amiron Home

beyerdynamic Amiron Home headphones come with 250ohm Tesla technology drivers that are claimed to produce high-resolution sound for a concert-like experience. The modifications to the transducer have mitigated unwanted vibrations. The earpads and headbands are made of Alcantara microfiber and micro velour fabric.

Tesla Technology beyerdynamic Amiron Home Tesla Wired Over the Ear Headphone (Black/Silver) ₹ 69,527 beyerdynamic Amiron Home headphones have 3-metre long cable, and 6.35 mm jack adapter as well.

