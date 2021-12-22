Wired earphones are still a thing because they offer a great listening experience without any lag. the new generation of wired earphones have a great design, compact earbuds, and features like durable as well as tangle-free wires. If you are looking to purchase a pair of premium wired earphones for top tier audio output, here are a few options from Sony, Marshall, Sennheiser, among others you might want to consider.

1. Marshall Mode

The Marshall Mode wired earphones come with different sized earplug sleeves. They are equipped with multifunction control for managing calls and media playback. These earphones come with a 3.5 mm audio jack with an L-shaped connector for improved durability.

Low Distortion Sound Marshall 4090939 Mode Wired in Ear Headphone with Mic (Black/White) ₹ 2,745 The Marshall Mode wired earphones feature customised drivers for low distortion output.

2. Sennheiser CX 300S

Sennheiser CX 300S have an in-ear design for ambient noise cancellation. They have a 1.2-metre cable that is durable and tangle-resistant. These earphones feature an in-line microphone with a multifunction button for call and media control. In addition, they come with different sized ear-adapters.

Enhanced Bass Sennheiser CX 300s in-Ear (Black) ₹ 3,215 The Sennheiser CX 300S wired earphones feature the Sennheisers transducer technology for enhanced bass.

3. Beyerdynamic Soul Byrd

The Beyerdynamic Soul Byrd wired earphones come with a three-button control and microphone. These earphones are compatible with Siri and Google Assistant. They sport an ergonomically designed housing for a secure and comfortable fitting. In addition, they come with five pairs of different sized ear tips to ensure the perfect fit.

Storage Case beyerdynamic Soul Byrd Wired in Ear Headphone with Mic (Black) ₹ 7,408 The Beyerdynamic Soul Byrd wired earphones come with a cable clip and hard case for storage.

4. Sony MDR-XB55

The Sony MDR-XB55 wired earphones are equipped with 12 mm neodymium drivers for deep bass. It sports an L-shaped gold-plated connector for improved durability. They come with secure-fitting silicone pads that are said to be ideal for long hours of usage. In addition, they sport stylish and durable metallic housing.

Gold-Plated Connector Sony MDR-XB55 Wired in Ear Headphone Without Mic (Black) ₹ 1,966 The Sony MDR-XB55 is fitted with a 1.2-metre tangle-resistant cable.

5. Samsung EO-IC100BBEGUS

The Samsung EO-IC100BBEGUS wired earphones have a USB Type-C connector. They are equipped with AKG-tuned two-way speakers for offering studio-quality sound. These earphones come with different-sized ear tip pairs for a customizable fit. Also, the fabric cable of these earphones is claimed to be tangle-resistant.

Studio-Quality Sound Samsung EO-IC100BBEGUS Corded Type-C Earphones, Black ₹ 3,863 The Samsung EO-IC100BBEGUS wired earphones feature an inbuilt DAC for enhanced audio.

6. Symphonized NRG MFI

The Symphonized NRG MFI wired earphones feature a Lightning connector for seamless connectivity with iOS devices. They sport genuine Bubinga wood housing for improved acoustics. They are fitted with noise-isolating earbuds that offer a secure fit. In addition, these earphones have a built-in microphone and in-line controls.

Wooden Housing Symphonized NRG MFI Earbuds, Certified Lightning Earbuds Compatible with Apple iPhone/iPad/iPod, Genuine Bubinga Wood in-Ear Noise Isolating Earphones, Stereo Wired Headphones (Black) ₹ 6,752 The Symphonized NRG MFI wired earphones come with moisture and shock-resistant case.

7. MEE Audio M6 Pro

The MEE Audio M6 Pro wired earphones sport a noise-isolating design and come with Comply ear tips that further increase the noise isolation. These earphones come with two detachable studio-grade cables with internal braiding for improved durability. They are equipped with an ultrathin diaphragm and aluminium voice coils for delivering deep bass and clear audio.

Noise Isolation MEE audio M6 Pro Wired In Ear Earphone with Mic (Smoke) ₹ 4,990 The MEE Audio M6 Pro wired earphones feature a microphone, volume controls, and multifunction control for use with smartphones and tablets.

8. Belkin Rockstar

The Belkin Rockstar wired earphones feature are equipped with a Type-C connector. They have a 1.12-metre cable with a flat and tangle-resistant design. Also, these earphones come with four pairs of different-sized ear tips.

USB Type-C Connector Belkin G3H0002btWHT Wired in Ear Headphone with Mic (White) ₹ 4,014 The Belkin Rockstar wired earphones feature a built-in microphone for hands-free calling.

Popular Premium Wired Earphone Deals for You to Check out Right Now

