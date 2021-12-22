Technology News
loading

Popular Premium Wired Earphone Deals for You to Check out Right Now

Premium wired earphones offer an immersive sound experience and a great fit.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 22 December 2021 16:54 IST
Popular Premium Wired Earphone Deals for You to Check out Right Now

Wired earphones are still a thing because they offer a great listening experience without any lag. the new generation of wired earphones have a great design, compact earbuds, and features like durable as well as tangle-free wires. If you are looking to purchase a pair of premium wired earphones for top tier audio output, here are a few options from Sony, Marshall, Sennheiser, among others you might want to consider.

1. Marshall Mode

The Marshall Mode wired earphones come with different sized earplug sleeves. They are equipped with multifunction control for managing calls and media playback. These earphones come with a 3.5 mm audio jack with an L-shaped connector for improved durability.

Low Distortion Sound
Marshall 4090939 Mode Wired in Ear Headphone with Mic (Black/White)
Marshall 4090939 Mode Wired in Ear Headphone with Mic (Black/White)
₹ 2,745

The Marshall Mode wired earphones feature customised drivers for low distortion output.

2. Sennheiser CX 300S

Sennheiser CX 300S have an in-ear design for ambient noise cancellation. They have a 1.2-metre cable that is durable and tangle-resistant. These earphones feature an in-line microphone with a multifunction button for call and media control. In addition, they come with different sized ear-adapters.

Enhanced Bass
Sennheiser CX 300s in-Ear (Black)
Sennheiser CX 300s in-Ear (Black)
₹ 3,215

The Sennheiser CX 300S wired earphones feature the Sennheisers transducer technology for enhanced bass.

3. Beyerdynamic Soul Byrd

The Beyerdynamic Soul Byrd wired earphones come with a three-button control and microphone. These earphones are compatible with Siri and Google Assistant. They sport an ergonomically designed housing for a secure and comfortable fitting. In addition, they come with five pairs of different sized ear tips to ensure the perfect fit.

Storage Case
beyerdynamic Soul Byrd Wired in Ear Headphone with Mic (Black)
beyerdynamic Soul Byrd Wired in Ear Headphone with Mic (Black)
₹ 7,408

The Beyerdynamic Soul Byrd wired earphones come with a cable clip and hard case for storage.

4. Sony MDR-XB55

The Sony MDR-XB55 wired earphones are equipped with 12 mm neodymium drivers for deep bass. It sports an L-shaped gold-plated connector for improved durability. They come with secure-fitting silicone pads that are said to be ideal for long hours of usage. In addition, they sport stylish and durable metallic housing.

Gold-Plated Connector
Sony MDR-XB55 Wired in Ear Headphone Without Mic (Black)
Sony MDR-XB55 Wired in Ear Headphone Without Mic (Black)
₹ 1,966

The Sony MDR-XB55 is fitted with a 1.2-metre tangle-resistant cable.

5. Samsung EO-IC100BBEGUS

The Samsung EO-IC100BBEGUS wired earphones have a USB Type-C connector. They are equipped with AKG-tuned two-way speakers for offering studio-quality sound. These earphones come with different-sized ear tip pairs for a customizable fit. Also, the fabric cable of these earphones is claimed to be tangle-resistant.

Studio-Quality Sound
Samsung EO-IC100BBEGUS Corded Type-C Earphones, Black
Samsung EO-IC100BBEGUS Corded Type-C Earphones, Black
₹ 3,863

The Samsung EO-IC100BBEGUS wired earphones feature an inbuilt DAC for enhanced audio.

6. Symphonized NRG MFI

The Symphonized NRG MFI wired earphones feature a Lightning connector for seamless connectivity with iOS devices. They sport genuine Bubinga wood housing for improved acoustics. They are fitted with noise-isolating earbuds that offer a secure fit. In addition, these earphones have a built-in microphone and in-line controls.

Wooden Housing
Symphonized NRG MFI Earbuds, Certified Lightning Earbuds Compatible with Apple iPhone/iPad/iPod, Genuine Bubinga Wood in-Ear Noise Isolating Earphones, Stereo Wired Headphones (Black)
Symphonized NRG MFI Earbuds, Certified Lightning Earbuds Compatible with Apple iPhone/iPad/iPod, Genuine Bubinga Wood in-Ear Noise Isolating Earphones, Stereo Wired Headphones (Black)
₹ 6,752

The Symphonized NRG MFI wired earphones come with moisture and shock-resistant case.

7. MEE Audio M6 Pro

The MEE Audio M6 Pro wired earphones sport a noise-isolating design and come with Comply ear tips that further increase the noise isolation. These earphones come with two detachable studio-grade cables with internal braiding for improved durability. They are equipped with an ultrathin diaphragm and aluminium voice coils for delivering deep bass and clear audio.

Noise Isolation
MEE audio M6 Pro Wired In Ear Earphone with Mic (Smoke)
MEE audio M6 Pro Wired In Ear Earphone with Mic (Smoke)
₹ 4,990

The MEE Audio M6 Pro wired earphones feature a microphone, volume controls, and multifunction control for use with smartphones and tablets.

8. Belkin Rockstar

The Belkin Rockstar wired earphones feature are equipped with a Type-C connector. They have a 1.12-metre cable with a flat and tangle-resistant design. Also, these earphones come with four pairs of different-sized ear tips.

USB Type-C Connector
Belkin G3H0002btWHT Wired in Ear Headphone with Mic (White)
Belkin G3H0002btWHT Wired in Ear Headphone with Mic (White)
₹ 4,014

The Belkin Rockstar wired earphones feature a built-in microphone for hands-free calling.

Popular Premium Wired Earphone Deals for You to Check out Right Now

Product Name Price in India
Marshall 4090939 Mode Wired in Ear Headphone with Mic (Black/White) ₹ 2,745
Sony MDR-XB55 Wired in Ear Headphone Without Mic (Black) ₹ 1,966
MEE audio M6 Pro Wired In Ear Earphone with Mic (Smoke) ₹ 4,990
Sennheiser CX 300s in-Ear (Black) ₹ 3,215
Belkin G3H0002btWHT Wired in Ear Headphone with Mic (White) ₹ 4,014
Symphonized NRG MFI Earbuds, Certified Lightning Earbuds Compatible with Apple iPhone/iPad/iPod, Genuine Bubinga Wood in-Ear Noise Isolating Earphones, Stereo Wired Headphones (Black) ₹ 6,752
beyerdynamic Soul Byrd Wired in Ear Headphone with Mic (Black) ₹ 7,408
Samsung EO-IC100BBEGUS Corded Type-C Earphones, Black ₹ 3,863
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Best Buy
Deals on Budget TWS Earphones for You to Consider
Popular Wireless Gaming Headset Deals You Should Consider

Related Stories

Popular Premium Wired Earphone Deals for You to Check out Right Now
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Starting January 1, These RBI Rules Apply for Online Card Transactions
  2. Google Maps Can Now Help You Avoid Visiting Crowded Places
  3. Solar Storm Warning: Two 'Big-Flare Players' Could Be Released From Sun
  4. Hawkeye Episode 6 Recap: MCU’s Most Pointless Series Bids Adieu
  5. Moto G Stylus (2022) Price, Specifications, Renders Surface Online
  6. Perfectly Preserved Dinosaur Embryo Found Inside Fossilised Egg
  7. Huawei P50 Pocket Foldable Phone Design Teased Ahead of Tomorrow's Launch
  8. iPad Pro 2022 Leaked Renders Tip Notched Display, Triple Cameras
  9. OnePlus Buds Z2 Tipped to Launch in India Early 2022, Price Leaked
  10. Crypto Bill Said to Get Delayed Further, Won't Be Presented in Parliament
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 12 Series Teased by Company, Base Model Gets A+ DisplayMate Rating
  2. Kraken Acquires Staked to Offer Non-Custodial Crypto-Staking Services to Retail, Professional Investors
  3. DuckDuckGo Plans to Bring Its Privacy-Focussed Browser to Desktop
  4. Boost for Blockchain in China as Xinhua to Issue Photos as NFTs
  5. Tesla CEO Elon Musk Says He Sold 'Enough Stock', Slams California for 'Overtaxation'
  6. Huawei P50 Pocket Foldable Phone Design Teased Ahead of December 23 Launch, Will Feature a Secondary Display
  7. WhatsApp Spotted Testing New Interface for Voice Calls on Android, iOS
  8. Airtel Brings Rs. 666 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 1.5GB High-Speed Daily Data for 77 Days
  9. Samsung Galaxy S22 Lineup Gets New Launch Date Due to Alleged Supply Chain Issues
  10. Under Armour Partners With Stephen Curry to Turn His Sneakers Into Charitable Cross-Platform NFT Drop
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com