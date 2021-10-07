Best Premium Wired Earphones to Buy Online

If you are looking for wired earphones that offer great sound reproduction, here are some options for you. We've listed the best options available, with the top deals that you can get. There are special discounts and offers on these headphones, to take advantage of the sales.

1. Sony MDR-XB55AP

Sony says that the MDR-XB55AP earphones are aimed for users who listen to Electronic Dance Music (EDM). The earphones are equipped with 12 mm neodymium drivers that produce powerful extra bass for club-like sound. They come with a serrated tangle-free cord, and an in-line microphone for hands-free calling.

Punchy Bass Sony MDR-XB55AP Premium Wired in Ear Headphones with Mic (Greyish White) ₹ 2,490 Sony MDR-XB55AP earphones offer a shiny metallic finish, and come with a bundled carrying pouch.

2. Apple EarPods

Apple EarPods do not have the traditional circular design, and the design of the EarPods is defined by the geometry of the ear, as per the company. The earphones offer a deeper, rich bass, and protection from sweat/ water. Apple says that the speakers of these earphones are engineered to maximise sound output and minimise sound loss for a high-quality audio.

Lightning Connector Apple EarPods with Lightning Connector ₹ 1,799 The EarPods also include a built-in remote to control calling and music.

3. Marshall Mode

Marshall Mode earphones are claimed to offer a balanced sound output from its customised drivers. They have a unique in-ear design which anchors to the wearer's ear. The earphones feature a tangle-resistant cord, and a microphone that eliminates undesired feedback and distortion.

Minimalistic Design Marshall 4090939 Mode Wired in Ear Headphone with Mic (Black/White) ₹ 1,999 Marshall Mode earphones also have an L-shaped 3.5 mm connector for durability.

4. Sennheiser CX 300s

Sennheiser CX 300s earphones feature the company's transducer technology that offer detailed sound reproduction and enhanced bass response. The in-ear design offers a great fit and reduces ambient noise. They feature a smart remote that allows users to control music as well as calling.

Tangle-Free Cord Sennheiser CX 300s in-Ear (Black) ₹ 2,790 Sennheiser CX 300s come with a tangle-free cable, and L-shaped connector.

5. Philips PRO6305BK

Philips PRO6305BK earphones are equipped with 12.2 mm neodymium drivers to deliver an exceptional sound reproduction. They have a sleek ergonomic design that fits securely. As per the company, the vacuum metallization offers them a luxurious metallic finish. They come with silicone tips for personalised passive noise isolation.

Metallic Finish Philips Audio Hi-Res Audio PRO6305BK High-Res in-Ear Headphones with Mic and Earbud (Black) ₹ 1,699 Philips PRO6305BK earphones have an in-line mic for easy, hands-free conversation.

6. Marshall Mode EQ

Marshall Mode EQ earphones are equipped with customised drivers. The drivers deliver crystal clear sound with minimal distortion, the company says. The USP of these earphones is the EQ button that controls two different EQ settings: EQ I for a warm, bass-heavy sound, and EQ II for a nuanced sound output. They feature a rubber-coated tangle resistant cord, a microphone and remote for communication.

EQ Switch Marshall 4090940 Mode EQ Wired in Ear Headphone with Mic (Black/Brass) ₹ 3,980 Marshall Mode EQ earphones come with an L-shaped 3.5 mm connector for durability.

7. SoundMAGIC E10C

SoundMAGIC E10C earphones are claimed to offer a balanced sound with powerful bass. The earphones have a rugged construction with two-tone metal ear pieces, and low profile metal hardware. Compatible with smartphones, tablets and computers, the earphones have integrated smart remote for calling and music control.

Rugged Construction Soundmagic E10C in-Ear Wired Headphones with Mic (Red) ₹ 1,599 SoundMAGIC E10C earphones come with tangle-free cable, and an angled 3.5 mm connector.

8. Skullcandy Set Sport

Skullcandy Set Sport earphones are claimed to offer powerful bass, warm natural vocals, and precision highs thanks to Supreme Sound technology. The company says that the welded construction of the earphones protects sensitive components from moisture. They have a specially constructed low profile, sweat-proof remote with mic for controlling music and calling.

IPX4 Rated Skullcandy Set Sport Wired In-Earphone with Mic (Black/Speckle/Red) ₹ 1,999 Skullcandy Set Sport earphones feature Secure FitFin Gel technology for a great fit.

Best Premium Wired Earphones to Buy Online

