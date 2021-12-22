Technology News
loading

Deals on Popular Premium TWS Earphones for You to Consider

Premium true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones come with a wide feature-set, and offer a great listening experience.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 22 December 2021 16:52 IST
Deals on Popular Premium TWS Earphones for You to Consider

Premium true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones come with a wide feature-set, and offer a great listening experience. They essentially do away with all wires giving a great listening experience on-the-go. If you are looking to buy one for yourself, here are some premium options from brands like Bose, Apple, Skullcandy and Sennheiser.

1. Bose Sport Earbuds

Bose Sport Earbuds offer great sound, and are said to be specially designed for use during workout. The earphones come with a beamforming microphone array that separates the users' voice from surrounding noise for a clear calling experience. They come with touch ear buds and gesture controls. These wireless earphones allow users to customise their fit by choosing one of the three sizes of StayHear Max tips that won't fall out, the company says. 

Clear Calling
Bose Sport Truly Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earphone with Mic (Triple Black)
Bose Sport Truly Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earphone with Mic (Triple Black)
₹ 17,990

Bose Sport Earbuds are IPX4 rated for water and sweat resistance.

2. Bose QuietComfort

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds offer crisp, clear, and detailed sound with deep bass. The earphones feature 11 levels of active noise cancelling that can be controlled by the smartphone app. There is a Transparency Mode that lets users have quick conversations with people around them without removing the earphones. 

Multiple ANC Levels
Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic (Stone Blue)
Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic (Stone Blue)
₹ 26,990

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are IPX4 rated for sweat and water resistance.

3. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earphones are equipped with Sennheiser's unique 7 mm dynamic drivers for great sound reproduction. There is a touch panel on both the earbuds to control music, take calls and invoke voice assistant. The earbuds are IPX4 rated for water and sweat resistance. There is a transparent hearing feature that allows users to be aware of their surroundings. 

Fabric Case
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 - Bluetooth Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Smart Pause, Customizable Touch Control and 28-Hour Battery Life - Black
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 - Bluetooth Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Smart Pause, Customizable Touch Control and 28-Hour Battery Life - Black
₹ 22,999

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 are claimed to deliver a total of 28 hours of playback time.

4. Apple AirPods (Wireless Charging Case)

Apple AirPods are automatically turned on, and are automatically connected as soon as they are taken out from the case that supports wireless charging. The earphones are equipped with Apple's H1 headphone chip for fast wireless connection, and they feature touch-sensitive controls. They can be charged wirelessly using a Qi-compatible charging mat and using the Lightning connector.

Minimalist Design
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case
₹ 13,900

Apple AirPods allow the wearers to quickly access Siri by saying “Hey Siri”.

5. Apple AirPods Pro

The Apple AirPods Pro earphones come with Apple's H1 chip, and offer Active Noise Cancellation for immersive listening experience. They feature a transparency mode for hearing the ambient noise. They come with Adaptive EQ that automatically tunes music according to the shape of a user's ear. Users can also quickly access Siri by saying ‘Hey Siri'.

Adaptive EQ
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
₹ 23,900

The Apple AirPods Pro earphones deliver a total of up to 24 hours of battery life.

6. Skullcandy Indy

Skullcandy Indy earphones offer a great sound, and each earbud has full media controls. They come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and are claimed to offer up to 32 hours of total playtime. The earphones feature a wireless charging case, and have Tile Tracker to find them in case they are misplaced. 

Tile Tracker
Skullcandy Indy Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) True Wireless Earbuds Up to 32 Hours of Total Battery Life, Wireless Charging Case, Full Media Controls on Each Bud with Tile Tracking (True Black)
Skullcandy Indy Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) True Wireless Earbuds Up to 32 Hours of Total Battery Life, Wireless Charging Case, Full Media Controls on Each Bud with Tile Tracking (True Black)
₹ 12,979

Skullcandy Indy earphones allow users to get a personalised sound via Skullcandy App.

7. Jabra Elite 85t

Jabra Elite 85t earphones are equipped with 12 mm speakers and deliver clear audio with strong bass. They come with Jabra Advanced Active Noise Cancellation with an adjustable ANC slider combined with six built-in microphones for clear calling. These earphones offer up to 25 hours of battery time with ANC on, and up to 31 hours with ANC off. They come with fast charging technology that is claimed to deliver up to 60 hours of in 15 minutes of charging.

Long Battery
Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Earbuds- Advanced Active Noise Cancellation with Long Battery Life and Powerful Speakers - Wireless Charging Case - Copper Black
Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Earbuds- Advanced Active Noise Cancellation with Long Battery Life and Powerful Speakers - Wireless Charging Case - Copper Black
₹ 17,999

Jabra Elite 85t earphones come with oval EarGels and offer pressure relief vents for comfortable listening.

Deals on Popular Premium TWS Earphones for You to Consider

Product Name Price in India
Apple AirPods Pro ₹ 23,900
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case ₹ 13,900
Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic (Stone Blue) ₹ 26,990
Skullcandy Indy Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) True Wireless Earbuds Up to 32 Hours of Total Battery Life, Wireless Charging Case, Full Media Controls on Each Bud with Tile Tracking (True Black) ₹ 12,979
Bose Sport Truly Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earphone with Mic (Triple Black) ₹ 17,990
Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Earbuds- Advanced Active Noise Cancellation with Long Battery Life and Powerful Speakers - Wireless Charging Case - Copper Black ₹ 17,999
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 - Bluetooth Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Smart Pause, Customizable Touch Control and 28-Hour Battery Life - Black ₹ 22,999
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Best Buy
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Lava Probuds N2 Neckband Earphones With Upto 12-Hour Music Playback Time Launched in India
Popular Wireless Gaming Headset Deals You Should Consider

Related Stories

Deals on Popular Premium TWS Earphones for You to Consider
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Starting January 1, These RBI Rules Apply for Online Card Transactions
  2. Google Maps Can Now Help You Avoid Visiting Crowded Places
  3. Solar Storm Warning: Two 'Big-Flare Players' Could Be Released From Sun
  4. Hawkeye Episode 6 Recap: MCU’s Most Pointless Series Bids Adieu
  5. Moto G Stylus (2022) Price, Specifications, Renders Surface Online
  6. Perfectly Preserved Dinosaur Embryo Found Inside Fossilised Egg
  7. Huawei P50 Pocket Foldable Phone Design Teased Ahead of Tomorrow's Launch
  8. iPad Pro 2022 Leaked Renders Tip Notched Display, Triple Cameras
  9. OnePlus Buds Z2 Tipped to Launch in India Early 2022, Price Leaked
  10. Crypto Bill Said to Get Delayed Further, Won't Be Presented in Parliament
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 12 Series Teased by Company, Base Model Gets A+ DisplayMate Rating
  2. Kraken Acquires Staked to Offer Non-Custodial Crypto-Staking Services to Retail, Professional Investors
  3. DuckDuckGo Plans to Bring Its Privacy-Focussed Browser to Desktop
  4. Boost for Blockchain in China as Xinhua to Issue Photos as NFTs
  5. Tesla CEO Elon Musk Says He Sold 'Enough Stock', Slams California for 'Overtaxation'
  6. Huawei P50 Pocket Foldable Phone Design Teased Ahead of December 23 Launch, Will Feature a Secondary Display
  7. WhatsApp Spotted Testing New Interface for Voice Calls on Android, iOS
  8. Airtel Brings Rs. 666 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 1.5GB High-Speed Daily Data for 77 Days
  9. Samsung Galaxy S22 Lineup Gets New Launch Date Due to Alleged Supply Chain Issues
  10. Under Armour Partners With Stephen Curry to Turn His Sneakers Into Charitable Cross-Platform NFT Drop
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com