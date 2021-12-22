Premium true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones come with a wide feature-set, and offer a great listening experience. They essentially do away with all wires giving a great listening experience on-the-go. If you are looking to buy one for yourself, here are some premium options from brands like Bose, Apple, Skullcandy and Sennheiser.

1. Bose Sport Earbuds

Bose Sport Earbuds offer great sound, and are said to be specially designed for use during workout. The earphones come with a beamforming microphone array that separates the users' voice from surrounding noise for a clear calling experience. They come with touch ear buds and gesture controls. These wireless earphones allow users to customise their fit by choosing one of the three sizes of StayHear Max tips that won't fall out, the company says.

Clear Calling Bose Sport Truly Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earphone with Mic (Triple Black) ₹ 17,990 Bose Sport Earbuds are IPX4 rated for water and sweat resistance.

2. Bose QuietComfort

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds offer crisp, clear, and detailed sound with deep bass. The earphones feature 11 levels of active noise cancelling that can be controlled by the smartphone app. There is a Transparency Mode that lets users have quick conversations with people around them without removing the earphones.

Multiple ANC Levels Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic (Stone Blue) ₹ 26,990 Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are IPX4 rated for sweat and water resistance.

3. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earphones are equipped with Sennheiser's unique 7 mm dynamic drivers for great sound reproduction. There is a touch panel on both the earbuds to control music, take calls and invoke voice assistant. The earbuds are IPX4 rated for water and sweat resistance. There is a transparent hearing feature that allows users to be aware of their surroundings.

Fabric Case Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 - Bluetooth Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Smart Pause, Customizable Touch Control and 28-Hour Battery Life - Black ₹ 22,999 The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 are claimed to deliver a total of 28 hours of playback time.

4. Apple AirPods (Wireless Charging Case)

Apple AirPods are automatically turned on, and are automatically connected as soon as they are taken out from the case that supports wireless charging. The earphones are equipped with Apple's H1 headphone chip for fast wireless connection, and they feature touch-sensitive controls. They can be charged wirelessly using a Qi-compatible charging mat and using the Lightning connector.

Minimalist Design Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case ₹ 13,900 Apple AirPods allow the wearers to quickly access Siri by saying “Hey Siri”.

5. Apple AirPods Pro

The Apple AirPods Pro earphones come with Apple's H1 chip, and offer Active Noise Cancellation for immersive listening experience. They feature a transparency mode for hearing the ambient noise. They come with Adaptive EQ that automatically tunes music according to the shape of a user's ear. Users can also quickly access Siri by saying ‘Hey Siri'.

Adaptive EQ Apple AirPods Pro ₹ 23,900 The Apple AirPods Pro earphones deliver a total of up to 24 hours of battery life.

6. Skullcandy Indy

Skullcandy Indy earphones offer a great sound, and each earbud has full media controls. They come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and are claimed to offer up to 32 hours of total playtime. The earphones feature a wireless charging case, and have Tile Tracker to find them in case they are misplaced.

Tile Tracker Skullcandy Indy Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) True Wireless Earbuds Up to 32 Hours of Total Battery Life, Wireless Charging Case, Full Media Controls on Each Bud with Tile Tracking (True Black) ₹ 12,979 Skullcandy Indy earphones allow users to get a personalised sound via Skullcandy App.

7. Jabra Elite 85t

Jabra Elite 85t earphones are equipped with 12 mm speakers and deliver clear audio with strong bass. They come with Jabra Advanced Active Noise Cancellation with an adjustable ANC slider combined with six built-in microphones for clear calling. These earphones offer up to 25 hours of battery time with ANC on, and up to 31 hours with ANC off. They come with fast charging technology that is claimed to deliver up to 60 hours of in 15 minutes of charging.

Long Battery Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Earbuds- Advanced Active Noise Cancellation with Long Battery Life and Powerful Speakers - Wireless Charging Case - Copper Black ₹ 17,999 Jabra Elite 85t earphones come with oval EarGels and offer pressure relief vents for comfortable listening.

Deals on Popular Premium TWS Earphones for You to Consider

Product Name Price in India Apple AirPods Pro ₹ 23,900 Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case ₹ 13,900 Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic (Stone Blue) ₹ 26,990 Skullcandy Indy Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) True Wireless Earbuds Up to 32 Hours of Total Battery Life, Wireless Charging Case, Full Media Controls on Each Bud with Tile Tracking (True Black) ₹ 12,979 Bose Sport Truly Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earphone with Mic (Triple Black) ₹ 17,990 Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Earbuds- Advanced Active Noise Cancellation with Long Battery Life and Powerful Speakers - Wireless Charging Case - Copper Black ₹ 17,999 Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 - Bluetooth Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Smart Pause, Customizable Touch Control and 28-Hour Battery Life - Black ₹ 22,999

