Popular True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones You Should Check Out

The premium true wireless earphones (TWS) come with a wide feature-set, including voice assistants and one-touch pairing. Here are some premium true wireless earphones you should consider.

1. Jabra Elite Active 75t

Jabra Elite Active 75t earphones offer a secure fit, great durability and are rated IP57 for water resistance. They offer Active Noise Cancelling (ANC), and the Sound+ app allows users to toggle between ANC and Hear Through -- a feature that allows ambient noise to seep through the earphones. They come with an advanced 4-microphone technology for noise-free calling.

Secure Fit Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) Bluetooth Earbuds, Long Battery Life for Calls and Music, Voice Assistant Enabled, Navy ₹ 8,999 Jabra Elite Active 75t earphones are claimed to offer up to 28 hours of battery time.

2. Sennheiser CX 400BT

Sennheiser CX 400BT earphones are equipped with 7 mm dynamic drivers, and feature a built-in equaliser to personalise their music experience. They feature fully adaptable controls for music, calls and voice assistant. The company says that the microphone in the earbuds is speech optimised for clear calling experience.

Adaptable Controls Sennheiser CX 400BT Truly Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Headphone with Mic (Black) ₹ 6,990 Sennheiser CX 400BT earphones are claimed to offer a total of up to 20 hours of play time.

Bose Sports Buds

3. Bose Sport Earbuds

Bose Sport Earbuds offer great sound, and are said to be specially designed for use during workout. They come with a beamforming microphone array that separates the users' voice from surrounding noise for a clear calling experience. These wireless earphones allow users to customise their fit by choosing one of the three sizes of StayHear Max tips that won't fall out, says the company.

Custom-Designed Antenna Bose Sport Truly Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earphone with Mic (Triple Black) ₹ 16,190 Bose Sport Earbuds come with IPX4 rating for water and sweat resistance.

4. Sennheiser Momentum

The Sennheiser Momentum earphones are equipped with 7 mm dynamic drivers, and they come with Active Noise Cancellation feature. There is a transparent hearing feature that allows users to be aware of their surroundings. Each earbud has a touchpad to control music, take calls and invoke voice assistants. The earbuds are IPX4 rated for water and sweat resistance.

Textile Case Design Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 - Bluetooth Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Smart Pause, Customizable Touch Control and 28-Hour Battery Life - Black ₹ 17,990 The Sennheiser Momentum are claimed to deliver a total of 28 hours of playback time.

5. OnePlus Buds Pro

The OnePlus Buds Pro earbuds feature dual 11 mm dynamic drivers to deliver a great audio. They come with Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation (up to 40 dB) with automated environmental noise detection and adjustment. They come with Zen Mode Air which is nothing but a set of five presets for relaxing. As per OnePlus, the earphones offer up to 38 hours of music, and they come with Warp Charging with which 10 minutes of charging gives up to 10 hours of playtime.

Long Battery OnePlus Buds Pro | Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation, Up to 38 Hours Battery Life, Warp Charge ₹ 9,990 OnePlus Buds Pro earbuds come with IP55 dust and sweat resistant rating.

6. Beats Powerbeats Pro

The Beats Powerbeats Pro earphones are powered by Apple H1 chip, and the earbuds connect independently via Class 1 Bluetooth for fewer drop-outs. They are sweat and water resistant, and users get volume controls on each earbud. These earphones come with Fast Fuel technology that is claimed to give 1.5 hours of playback from a 5-minute charge.

Controls On Both Earbuds Beats Powerbeats Pro - Totally Wireless Earphones - Black ₹ 19,990 The Beats Powerbeats Pro are claimed to deliver up to 24 hours of playback.

7. Apple AirPods Pro

Apple AirPods Pro earphones feature Active Noise Cancellation, and a Transparency Mode for listening to the surrounding noise. The earphones are sweat and water resistant, and they come with Adaptive EQ which automatically tunes music as per the shape of the wearer's ear. the company says.

Adaptive EQ Apple AirPods Pro ₹ 18,999 Apple AirPods Pro are claimed to offer over 24 hours of battery life.

Popular True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones You Should Check Out

Product Name Price in India Apple AirPods Pro ₹ 18,999 Beats Powerbeats Pro - Totally Wireless Earphones - Black ₹ 19,990 OnePlus Buds Pro | Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation, Up to 38 Hours Battery Life, Warp Charge ₹ 9,990 Sennheiser CX 400BT Truly Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Headphone with Mic (Black) ₹ 6,990 Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) Bluetooth Earbuds, Long Battery Life for Calls and Music, Voice Assistant Enabled, Navy ₹ 8,999 Bose Sport Truly Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earphone with Mic (Triple Black) ₹ 16,190 Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 - Bluetooth Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Smart Pause, Customizable Touch Control and 28-Hour Battery Life - Black ₹ 17,990

