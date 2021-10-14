Deals on Popular Premium Gaming Headsets on Sale Right Now

Premium gaming headsets can completely transform the gaming experience by providing great sound output. If you've been looking to invest in a gaming headset, here are some options for you.

1. SteelSeries Arctis 5

SteelSeries Arctis 5 headphones have S1 speaker drivers for a 360-degree precision audio with DTS Headphone:X v2.0 surround sound. They feature a discord-certified ClearCast microphone for studio-quality voice clarity and background noise cancellation. The headphones feature fabric AirWeave ear cushions to keep ears dry, and Prism RGB illuminated earcups.

Great Design SteelSeries Arctis 5 - RGB Illuminated Wired Gaming Headset with DTS Headphone: X v2.0 Surround - for PC and Playstation 4 (Black) ₹ 8,999 SteelSeries Arctis 5 headphones come with a USB ChatMix Dial to adjust volume.

2. Logitech G PRO X

The Logitech G PRO X gaming headset features Blue VO!CE microphone technology for richer, and cleaner voice output. It is claimed to reduce background noise and eliminate pops for great in-game communication. There is a durable steel and aluminium frame for durability, and soft memory foam earpads for comfort. They feature PRO-G 50 mm drivers with hybrid mesh construction to deliver clear sound and improved bass response.

Durable Offering Logitech G PRO X Gaming-Headset, Over-Ear Headphones with Blue VO!CE Mic, DTS Headphone:X 7.1, 50mm PRO-G Drivers, 7.1 Surround Sound for Esports Gaming, PC/PS/Xbox/VR/Nintendo Switch - Black ₹ 13,995 The Logitech G PRO X headphones feature pro-tuned EQ profiles.

3. SteelSeries Arctis Pro

SteelSeries Arctis Pro are capable of offering hi-resolution audio, thanks to high-density neodymium magnets and an expansive frequency range of 10–40,000Hz. The headphones have polished steel and aluminium alloy construction for maximum durability. They feature DTS Headphone:X v2.0 surround sound, and USB ChatMix Dial to adjust the volume.

Arctis ClearCast Mic SteelSeries Arctis Pro High Fidelity Gaming Headset - Hi-Res Speaker Drivers - DTS Headphone: X v2.0 Surround for PC, Black ₹ 16,999 SteelSeries Arctis Pro feature Arctis ClearCast microphone for studio-quality voice clarity.

4. HyperX Cloud Core

HyperX Cloud Core is a wired headset that offers a 7.1 Virtual surround sound which is delivered through the Cloud Core's digital signal processing sound card. The headphones come with a durable aluminum frame and HyperX memory foam for comfort. It features an advanced audio control box that allows users to access mic volume, headset volume, and mute the mic instantaneously.

Advanced Audio Control HyperX Cloud Core with 7.1 Wired Gaming Headset for PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Mobile Devices (HX-HSCC-2-BK/WW), Black ₹ 5,290 HyperX Cloud Core headphones are TeamSpeak Certified and optimised for voice chat.

5. Razer Kraken

Razer Kraken headphones offer an immersive 7.1 surround sound for positional audio, thanks to the custom-tuned 50 mm drivers. As per the company, the headphones have oval, cooling gel-infused cushions with indents for glasses. There is a retractable noise isolating microphone for crystal-clear communication. The headphones have a bauxite aluminum frame that is durable.

Gel-Infused Ear Cushions Razer Kraken Gaming Headset: Lightweight Aluminum Frame - Retractable Noise Isolating Microphone - for PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch - 3.5 mm Headphone Jack - Mercury White- RZ04-02830400-R3M1 ₹ 8,505 Razer Kraken headphones have in-line audio controls, and an analog volume control wheel.

6. SteelSeries Arctis 3

SteelSeries Arctis 3 headphones have S1 speaker drivers for low-distortion audio. They also feature a discord-certified ClearCast microphone for studio-quality voice clarity. The headphones feature fabric AirWeave ear cushions to keep ears cool and dry. There is a ski goggle suspension headband as well.

AirWeave Ear Cushions SteelSeries Arctis 3 Wired All-Platform Gaming Headset for PC - Playstation 5 and PS4, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, VR, Mobile Gaming, and iOS (Black) ₹ 6,999 SteelSeries Arctis 3 headset is said to be compatible with PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo consoles.

7. HyperX Cloud Alpha Pro

HyperX Cloud Alpha Pro gaming headphones feature HyperX dual chamber drivers for a distortion-free sound, the company says. They have a closed back, circumaural design, and a durable aluminium frame. There is also a detachable braided cable with an in-line audio control. The headphones also feature a detachable noise cancellation microphone.

Dual Chamber HyperX Cloud Alpha Pro Gaming Headset for PC, PS4 & Xbox One, Nintendo Switch (HX-HSCA-RD/AS) ₹ 7,990 HyperX Cloud Alpha Pro gaming headphones feature 50 mm drivers, and a leatherette headband.

Deals on Popular Premium Gaming Headsets on Sale Right Now

Product Name Price in India HyperX Cloud Alpha Pro Gaming Headset for PC, PS4 & Xbox One, Nintendo Switch (HX-HSCA-RD/AS) ₹ 7,990 SteelSeries Arctis Pro High Fidelity Gaming Headset - Hi-Res Speaker Drivers - DTS Headphone: X v2.0 Surround for PC, Black ₹ 16,999 HyperX Cloud Core with 7.1 Wired Gaming Headset for PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Mobile Devices (HX-HSCC-2-BK/WW), Black ₹ 5,290 SteelSeries Arctis 5 - RGB Illuminated Wired Gaming Headset with DTS Headphone: X v2.0 Surround - for PC and Playstation 4 (Black) ₹ 8,999 Logitech G PRO X Gaming-Headset, Over-Ear Headphones with Blue VO!CE Mic, DTS Headphone:X 7.1, 50mm PRO-G Drivers, 7.1 Surround Sound for Esports Gaming, PC/PS/Xbox/VR/Nintendo Switch - Black ₹ 13,995 Razer Kraken Gaming Headset: Lightweight Aluminum Frame - Retractable Noise Isolating Microphone - for PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch - 3.5 mm Headphone Jack - Mercury White- RZ04-02830400-R3M1 ₹ 8,505 SteelSeries Arctis 3 Wired All-Platform Gaming Headset for PC - Playstation 5 and PS4, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, VR, Mobile Gaming, and iOS (Black) ₹ 6,999

