If you are looking for wireless headphones that deliver high-quality audio but are not willing to pay top bucks, then you can check out these popular mid-range headphone options from JBL, Tribit XFree, Philips, among others. They are claimed to offer rich sound, durability and some of them have great design with LED lights.

1. Fire-Boltt Blast 1400

The Fire-Boltt Blast 1400 wireless headphones are equipped with 40 mm drivers for deep bass and clear treble. They are said to offer up to 25 hours of playback time. These headphones support Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity within a range of up to 10 metres, the company claims.

Foldable Earcups Fire-Boltt Blast 1400 Over -Ear Bluetooth Wireless Headphones with 25H Playtime, Thumping Bass, Lightweight Foldable Compact Design with Google/Siri Voice Assistance ₹ 2,473 The Fire-Boltt Blast 1400 wireless headphones feature an adjustable headband and foldable earcups.

2. JBL T460BT

JBL T460BT offer up to 11 hours of playback time at full charge, as per the company. They are equipped with 32 mm dynamic drivers that deliver JBL Pure Bass sound. The headphones feature call and music controls on the earcup. Also, they sport a flat-foldable design making it easy to store.

Lightweight Design JBL T460BT Extra Bass Wireless On-Ear Headphones with 11 Hours Playtime & Mic (Blue) ₹ 2,999 The JBL T460BT wireless headphones are lightweight and have an on-ear design.

3. Tribit XFree Go

The Tribit XFree Go wireless headphones provide seamless Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity within a range of up to 16 metres, the company claims. The headphones are claimed to provide up to 24 hours of playback time with a 2-hour charge. In addition, their quick-charge feature provides up to 4 hours of backup.

Quick Charge Tribit Wireless Bluetooth Headphones Over Ear,Bluetooth 5.0 On Ear Headphone with CVC 8.0 Noise Cancelling Mic,HiFi Sound,Deep Bass,USB Lightening Fast Charge,24H Playtime,Tribit XFree Go Headsets ₹ 2,699 The microphone of Tribit XFree Go features CVC 8.0 noise cancelling for clear input during calls.

4. Tribit XFree Tune

The Tribit XFree Tune wireless headphones are equipped with 40 mm drivers that deliver true-to-life audio with rich bass. Their rechargeable battery is said to provide up to 40 hours of backup with a 4-hour charge. These headphones sport an adjustable headband and soft memory-protein earmuffs for comfort during extended use.

Long Battery Life Tribit Wireless Bluetooth Headphones Over Ear, Ultra-Long 40 Hours Battery Life Headphone with Mic,Hi-Fi Stereo Sound & Rich Bass Headsets,Foldable(Comes with Carry Case),Tribit XFree Tune Headset ₹ 3,999 The Tribit XFree Tune wireless headphones have a foldable design and come with a sturdy carrying case.

5. Philips TAPH802BK

The Philips TAPH802BK wireless headphones can reach full charge in up to 1.5 hours that provide up to 30 hours of playback time. They are equipped with 40 mm neodymium drivers. These headphones feature a multifunction button for controlling calls and media playback. In addition, the soft earcups of these headphones can be folded into two configurations.

Echo Cancellation Philips Performance TAPH802BK Hi-Res Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones with Mic (Black) ₹ 4,499 The Philips TAPH802BK features a built-in microphone with echo cancellation technology for clear calls.

6. iClever BTH12

The iClever BTH12 wireless headphones are designed for kids and sport LED lights on the earcups with four light modes. They pack 40 mm drivers that deliver rich bass. Also, users can set the maximum audio output levels of these headphones to 74. 85, and 94dB.

Volume Limiter iClever Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Headphones for Kids with 74/85/94dB Volume Limited Over The Ear Headset, 40H Playtime, Bluetooth 5.0, BTH12 Headphones for Boys Children Headphones, Blue ₹ 2,699 The iClever BTH12 wireless headphones are claimed to provide up to 40 hours of playback time at full charge.

7. iClever BTH03

iClever BTH03 are wireless kids headphones that have a durable build that is said to be capable of withstanding twists and bends. They sport multicolour LED lighting on the earcups. These headphones are equipped with 40 mm drivers. Also, users have the option to set the maximum output to 94dB to protect their kid's hearing.

LED Lighting iClever Bluetooth Headphones for Girls, Kids Headphones with Mic, Children Headset for Kids School/Tablet/Laptop Stereo Sound Colorful LED Lights Bluetooth 5.0, Foldable, Pink ₹ 2,399 The iClever BTH03 wireless headphones can provided up to 25 hours of playback time on a single charge, the company claims.

Deals on Popular Mid-Range Wireless Headphones Right Now

