Popular Mid-Range Wired Earphones Deals for You to Consider Right Now

Mid-range wired earphones offer great audio output without having to pay a premium price.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 22 December 2021 16:54 IST
If you are looking to purchase a pair of earphones that offer great audio output, multiple features, quality design and built without having to pay a premium price, then consider these popular mid-range wired earphones options from brands like Sony, Philips, Apple, among others. Some of these earphones offer great noise isolation and punchy bass.

1. Philips PRO6305BK

Philips PRO6305BK are in-ear wired earphones that offer passive noise cancellation. They are equipped with 12.2 mm neodymium drivers for great audio output. These earphones sport a metallic finish that gives them a sturdy build. They come with three interchangeable ear tips of different sizes for improved comfort.

Passive Noise Cancellation
Philips Audio Hi-Res Audio PRO6305BK Wired in Ear Headphone with Mic (Black)
Philips Audio Hi-Res Audio PRO6305BK Wired in Ear Headphone with Mic (Black)
₹ 1,982

The Philips PRO6305BK wired earphones come with an in-line microphone with built-in controls.

2. Sennheiser CX 80S

Sennheiser CX 80S are in-ear wired earphones that are designed to deliver a balanced output. They feature an in-line microphone with multifunction control for calling and media playback. These earphones come with three ear tip sizes for a great fit and ambient noise cancellation.

Balanced Audio
Sennheiser CX 80s Wired in Ear Earphone with Mic (Black)
Sennheiser CX 80s Wired in Ear Earphone with Mic (Black)
₹ 1,590

Sennheiser CX 80S have a 1.2-metre long cable with an angled audio jack.

3. Sony MDR-AS210AP

Sony MDR-AS210AP feature adjustable earloops for a personalised fit. They also come with a clip to prevent them from falling during sports activities. They pack 13.5 mm neodymium drivers for a punchy sound. These earphones have a 1.2-metre long cable that features an in-line microphone.

Adjustable Earloops
Sony MDR-AS210AP Wired in Ear Headphone with Mic (Black)
Sony MDR-AS210AP Wired in Ear Headphone with Mic (Black)
₹ 1,099

Users can customise the remote functions of Sony MDR-AS210AP through the Smart Key application on Android devices.

4. Sony MDR-EX255AP

Sony MDR-EX255AP are in-ear wired earphones that pack 12 mm neodymium drivers for balanced sound. They feature secure-fitting silicone earbuds for improved comfort during long hours of usage. They sport a metallic finish housing that gives them a durable build and stylish appeal.

Wire Manager
Sony MDR-EX255AP Wired in Ear Headphone with Mic (Black)
Sony MDR-EX255AP Wired in Ear Headphone with Mic (Black)
₹ 1,599

Sony MDR-EX255AP come with a wire manager to prevent their wires from getting tangled.

5. Apple EarPods

Apple EarPods are wired earphones that feature a 3.5 mm audio plug. They are designed to match the geometry of your ears for a more comfortable fit than the traditional circular buds. They feature an in-line microphone with multifunction control for managing calls and media playback.

In-Line Microphone
Apple EarPods with 3.5mm Headphone Plug
Apple EarPods with 3.5mm Headphone Plug
₹ 1,900

Apple EarPods are designed to minimise sound loss for high-quality audio, the company claims.

6. KZ ZSN Pro

KZ ZSN Pro are equipped with 10 mm dynamic drivers for rich bass. They are designed to isolate up to 26dB noise even in the absence of music. They come with a 1.2-metre detachable cable that features a slot protection design for improved durability.

Detachable Cable
KZ ZSN Pro HiFi Wired In Ear Earphone with Mic (Gray)
KZ ZSN Pro HiFi Wired In Ear Earphone with Mic (Gray)
₹ 1,899

The KZ ZSN Pro wired earphones feature a high-defintion microphone.

7. Monoprice 109396

Monoprice 109396 are noise isolating wired earphones that are well suited for all music genres, the company claims. They pack 8 mm drivers that deliver a balanced audio output. These earphones feature a strain-relief clip on each earpiece to prevent damage to the cord.

Strain-Relief Clip
Monoprice 109396 Hi-Fi Noise Isolating Earphones (Black/Red)
Monoprice 109396 Hi-Fi Noise Isolating Earphones (Black/Red)
₹ 1,463

The Monoprice 109396 wired earphones come with three different sized earbuds for improved comfort.

8. KZ ZST X

KZ ZST X are fitted with 10 mm dynamic drivers clean sound with rich bass. They sport an ear hook design to keep the earphones in place. These earphones are equipped with noise-isolating earbuds that reduce external sound. In addition, they come with a detachable 1.2-metre cable.

Durable Case
Concept Kart KZ ZST X Bluetooth Wired In Ear Earphones with Mic (Purple)
Concept Kart KZ ZST X Bluetooth Wired In Ear Earphones with Mic (Purple)
₹ 1,799

The KZ ZST X wired earphones come with a scratch, dust, and moisture-resistant case.

