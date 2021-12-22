If you are looking for a pair of true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones that offer great sound, various features, great design but do not cost a bomb, here are some options for you to check out. This list contains TWS earphone options from famous brands like OnePlus, Sennheiser, Samsung and Boat that are highly rated by customers.

1. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro features Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) technology. In addition, its voice detection feature automatically turns off ANC when you speak. They pack 11 mm woofers for deep bass and 6.5 mm low-distortion tweeters for clear treble. Also, their two-way speakers are tuned by AKG for studio-quality sound.

Active Noise Cancelling Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro True Wireless Bluetooth Earphones (Black) ₹ 7,990 Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are claimed to offer noise-free calling with three built-in microphones.

2. Crossbeats Torq

Crossbeats Torq can run for up to 12 hours on a single charge with the charging case providing over 36 hours of additional charge, the company claims. In addition, these TWS earphones support wireless charging. They are equipped with four inbuilt microphones with Environmental Noise Cancelling (ENC) technology.

Low-Latency Connection CROSSBEATS Torq True Wireless Earbuds, Smart Touch Controls, Auto In-Ear Detection TWS Earphones, Type-c & Wireless Charging, 4 ENC Microphone with AptX 72 Hours Playtime, 18mm Drivers IPX4 Rated Super Bass ₹ 4,699 Crossbeats Torq delivers low-latency Bluetooth connectivity making it ideal for gaming.

3. Sennheiser CX 400BT

The Sennheiser CX 400BT TWS earphones are equipped with 7 mm dynamic drivers. Users can also set custom EQ settings using the Smart Control application. They offer up to 6.5 hours of playback time per charge, and the case provides an additional 13.5 hours of backup.

Inbuilt Equaliser Sennheiser CX 400BT Truly Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Headphone with Mic (White) ₹ 6,990 The Sennheiser CX 400BT TWS earphones are compatible with Siri and Google Assistant.

4. OnePlus Buds Pro

OnePlus Buds Pro are fitted with 11 mm dynamic drivers for thumping bass. They feature a hybrid ANC that can block out up to 40dB of noise, as per the company. They are said to offer up to 38 hours of playback with the charging case.

Warp Charge OnePlus Buds Pro | Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation, Up to 38 Hours Battery Life, Warp Charge ₹ 9,990 OnePlus Buds Pro come with the Warp Charge feature that is claimed to provide up to 10 hours of playback time with a 10-minute charge.

5. OnePlus Buds Z

OnePlus Buds Z feature 10 mm dynamic drivers for delivering deep bass. They are said to offer up to 20 hours of usage with the case. In addition, 10 minutes of fast charging can provide up to 3 hours of playback time, the company says.

IP55 Rated OnePlus Buds Z (Gray) ₹ 2,999 OnePlus Buds Z has a rating of IP55 for sweat and water resistance.

6. boAt Airdopes 441 Pro

boAt Airdopes 441 Pro supports Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity within a range of up to 10 metres. The earbuds are said to have a battery life of up to 5 hours. Also, the charging case is claimed to provide up to 150 hours of backup.

Bluetooth v5.0 Support boAt Airdopes 441 Pro TWS Ear-Buds ₹ 2,999 boAt Airdopes 441 Pro is rated at IPX7 for sweat and water resistance.

7. Tranya M10

The Tranya M10 TWS earphones are fitted with 14.2 mm graphene drivers that deliver high-quality 3D stereo sound. According to the company, the earbuds can be used for up to 10 hours per charge and the charging case provides a total of 80 hours of backup.

Large Drivers TRANYA Concept Kart M10 Truly Wireless Bluetooth In Ear Earbuds with Mic (Black) ₹ 3,999 The Tranya M10 TWS earphones feature dual EQ settings for normal mode and bass mode.

8. Mivi DuoPods M80

Mivi DuoPods M80 offer Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity within a range of up to 10 metres. They feature adaptive touch controls for managing calls, media playback, and voice assistants. According to the company, these TWS earphones can offer up to 30 hours of usage with the charging case.

Adaptive Touch Controls Mivi DuoPods M80 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Qualcomm Aptx, Studio Sound, Powerful Bass, 30 Hours of Battery and Ear pods with Touch Control - Blue ₹ 1,999 The Mivi DuoPods M80 TWS earphones are equipped with two MEMS microphones.

Great Deals on Popular Mid-Range TWS Earphones for You to Consider

Product Name Price in India OnePlus Buds Pro | Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation, Up to 38 Hours Battery Life, Warp Charge ₹ 9,990 Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro True Wireless Bluetooth Earphones (Black) ₹ 7,990 boAt Airdopes 441 Pro TWS Ear-Buds ₹ 2,999 TRANYA Concept Kart M10 Truly Wireless Bluetooth In Ear Earbuds with Mic (Black) ₹ 3,999 Mivi DuoPods M80 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Qualcomm Aptx, Studio Sound, Powerful Bass, 30 Hours of Battery and Ear pods with Touch Control - Blue ₹ 1,999 CROSSBEATS Torq True Wireless Earbuds, Smart Touch Controls, Auto In-Ear Detection TWS Earphones, Type-c & Wireless Charging, 4 ENC Microphone with AptX 72 Hours Playtime, 18mm Drivers IPX4 Rated Super Bass ₹ 4,699 OnePlus Buds Z (Gray) ₹ 2,999 Sennheiser CX 400BT Truly Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Headphone with Mic (White) ₹ 6,990

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.