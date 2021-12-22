Technology News
loading

Great Deals on Popular Mid-Range TWS Earphones for You to Consider

Mid-range TWS earphones offer great sound but don't burn a hole in customers' pockets.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 22 December 2021 16:53 IST
Great Deals on Popular Mid-Range TWS Earphones for You to Consider

If you are looking for a pair of true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones that offer great sound, various features, great design but do not cost a bomb, here are some options for you to check out. This list contains TWS earphone options from famous brands like OnePlus, Sennheiser, Samsung and Boat that are highly rated by customers.

1. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro features Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) technology. In addition, its voice detection feature automatically turns off ANC when you speak. They pack 11 mm woofers for deep bass and 6.5 mm low-distortion tweeters for clear treble. Also, their two-way speakers are tuned by AKG for studio-quality sound.

Active Noise Cancelling
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro True Wireless Bluetooth Earphones (Black)
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro True Wireless Bluetooth Earphones (Black)
₹ 7,990

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are claimed to offer noise-free calling with three built-in microphones.

2. Crossbeats Torq

Crossbeats Torq can run for up to 12 hours on a single charge with the charging case providing over 36 hours of additional charge, the company claims. In addition, these TWS earphones support wireless charging. They are equipped with four inbuilt microphones with Environmental Noise Cancelling (ENC) technology.

Low-Latency Connection
CROSSBEATS Torq True Wireless Earbuds, Smart Touch Controls, Auto In-Ear Detection TWS Earphones, Type-c & Wireless Charging, 4 ENC Microphone with AptX 72 Hours Playtime, 18mm Drivers IPX4 Rated Super Bass
CROSSBEATS Torq True Wireless Earbuds, Smart Touch Controls, Auto In-Ear Detection TWS Earphones, Type-c & Wireless Charging, 4 ENC Microphone with AptX 72 Hours Playtime, 18mm Drivers IPX4 Rated Super Bass
₹ 4,699

Crossbeats Torq delivers low-latency Bluetooth connectivity making it ideal for gaming.

3. Sennheiser CX 400BT

The Sennheiser CX 400BT TWS earphones are equipped with 7 mm dynamic drivers. Users can also set custom EQ settings using the Smart Control application. They offer up to 6.5 hours of playback time per charge, and the case provides an additional 13.5 hours of backup.

Inbuilt Equaliser
Sennheiser CX 400BT Truly Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Headphone with Mic (White)
Sennheiser CX 400BT Truly Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Headphone with Mic (White)
₹ 6,990

The Sennheiser CX 400BT TWS earphones are compatible with Siri and Google Assistant.

4. OnePlus Buds Pro

OnePlus Buds Pro are fitted with 11 mm dynamic drivers for thumping bass. They feature a hybrid ANC that can block out up to 40dB of noise, as per the company. They are said to offer up to 38 hours of playback with the charging case.

Warp Charge
OnePlus Buds Pro | Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation, Up to 38 Hours Battery Life, Warp Charge
OnePlus Buds Pro | Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation, Up to 38 Hours Battery Life, Warp Charge
₹ 9,990

OnePlus Buds Pro come with the Warp Charge feature that is claimed to provide up to 10 hours of playback time with a 10-minute charge.

5. OnePlus Buds Z

OnePlus Buds Z feature 10 mm dynamic drivers for delivering deep bass. They are said to offer up to 20 hours of usage with the case. In addition, 10 minutes of fast charging can provide up to 3 hours of playback time, the company says.

IP55 Rated
OnePlus Buds Z (Gray)
OnePlus Buds Z (Gray)
₹ 2,999

OnePlus Buds Z has a rating of IP55 for sweat and water resistance.

6. boAt Airdopes 441 Pro

boAt Airdopes 441 Pro supports Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity within a range of up to 10 metres. The earbuds are said to have a battery life of up to 5 hours. Also, the charging case is claimed to provide up to 150 hours of backup.

Bluetooth v5.0 Support
boAt Airdopes 441 Pro TWS Ear-Buds
boAt Airdopes 441 Pro TWS Ear-Buds
₹ 2,999

boAt Airdopes 441 Pro is rated at IPX7 for sweat and water resistance.

7. Tranya M10

The Tranya M10 TWS earphones are fitted with 14.2 mm graphene drivers that deliver high-quality 3D stereo sound. According to the company, the earbuds can be used for up to 10 hours per charge and the charging case provides a total of 80 hours of backup.

Large Drivers
TRANYA Concept Kart M10 Truly Wireless Bluetooth In Ear Earbuds with Mic (Black)
TRANYA Concept Kart M10 Truly Wireless Bluetooth In Ear Earbuds with Mic (Black)
₹ 3,999

The Tranya M10 TWS earphones feature dual EQ settings for normal mode and bass mode.

8. Mivi DuoPods M80

Mivi DuoPods M80 offer Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity within a range of up to 10 metres. They feature adaptive touch controls for managing calls, media playback, and voice assistants. According to the company, these TWS earphones can offer up to 30 hours of usage with the charging case.

Adaptive Touch Controls
Mivi DuoPods M80 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Qualcomm Aptx, Studio Sound, Powerful Bass, 30 Hours of Battery and Ear pods with Touch Control - Blue
Mivi DuoPods M80 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Qualcomm Aptx, Studio Sound, Powerful Bass, 30 Hours of Battery and Ear pods with Touch Control - Blue
₹ 1,999

The Mivi DuoPods M80 TWS earphones are equipped with two MEMS microphones.

Great Deals on Popular Mid-Range TWS Earphones for You to Consider

Product Name Price in India
OnePlus Buds Pro | Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation, Up to 38 Hours Battery Life, Warp Charge ₹ 9,990
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro True Wireless Bluetooth Earphones (Black) ₹ 7,990
boAt Airdopes 441 Pro TWS Ear-Buds ₹ 2,999
TRANYA Concept Kart M10 Truly Wireless Bluetooth In Ear Earbuds with Mic (Black) ₹ 3,999
Mivi DuoPods M80 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Qualcomm Aptx, Studio Sound, Powerful Bass, 30 Hours of Battery and Ear pods with Touch Control - Blue ₹ 1,999
CROSSBEATS Torq True Wireless Earbuds, Smart Touch Controls, Auto In-Ear Detection TWS Earphones, Type-c & Wireless Charging, 4 ENC Microphone with AptX 72 Hours Playtime, 18mm Drivers IPX4 Rated Super Bass ₹ 4,699
OnePlus Buds Z (Gray) ₹ 2,999
Sennheiser CX 400BT Truly Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Headphone with Mic (White) ₹ 6,990
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Best Buy
Premium Neckband-Style Wireless Earphone Deals You Can Check out Right Now
Popular Wireless Gaming Headset Deals You Should Consider

Related Stories

Great Deals on Popular Mid-Range TWS Earphones for You to Consider
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Starting January 1, These RBI Rules Apply for Online Card Transactions
  2. Google Maps Can Now Help You Avoid Visiting Crowded Places
  3. Solar Storm Warning: Two 'Big-Flare Players' Could Be Released From Sun
  4. Hawkeye Episode 6 Recap: MCU’s Most Pointless Series Bids Adieu
  5. Oppo Find N First Impressions: Folding It the Right Way
  6. iPad Pro 2022 Leaked Renders Tip Notched Display, Triple Cameras
  7. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  8. iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro Tipped to Sport Large, OLED Screens, Launch Expected Soon
  9. Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge Launch in India Set for January 6
  10. Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Smartwatch, Noise Champ Smart Band Details Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 12 Series Teased by Company, Base Model Gets A+ DisplayMate Rating
  2. Kraken Acquires Staked to Offer Non-Custodial Crypto-Staking Services to Retail, Professional Investors
  3. DuckDuckGo Plans to Bring Its Privacy-Focussed Browser to Desktop
  4. Boost for Blockchain in China as Xinhua to Issue Photos as NFTs
  5. Tesla CEO Elon Musk Says He Sold 'Enough Stock', Slams California for 'Overtaxation'
  6. Huawei P50 Pocket Foldable Phone Design Teased Ahead of December 23 Launch, Will Feature a Secondary Display
  7. WhatsApp Spotted Testing New Interface for Voice Calls on Android, iOS
  8. Airtel Brings Rs. 666 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 1.5GB High-Speed Daily Data for 77 Days
  9. Samsung Galaxy S22 Lineup Gets New Launch Date Due to Alleged Supply Chain Issues
  10. Under Armour Partners With Stephen Curry to Turn His Sneakers Into Charitable Cross-Platform NFT Drop
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com